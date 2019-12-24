Monson Savings Bank Seeks Community Input on Charitable Giving

MONSON — For the 10th year in a row, Monson Savings Bank is asking the community to help plan the bank’s community-giving activities by inviting people to vote for the organizations they would like the bank to support during 2020.

“Every year, we donate over $150,000 to organizations doing important work in the communities we serve,” said Steve Lowell, president of Monson Savings. “For several years now, we’ve been asking the community for input on which groups they’d like us to support. We’ve been so pleased by how many people inquire each year as to when the voting will begin again and how many people actually participate.”

To cast a vote, visit www.monsonsavings.bank/connect/community-giving.html. On that page is a list of organizations that the bank has already supported in 2019, previously nominated organizations, and a ‘vote now’ button, so voters may provide up to three names of groups they’d like the bank to donate to in 2020. The only requirement is that the organizations be nonprofit and provide services in Hampden, Monson, Wilbraham, or Ware.

The voting ends at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The bank pledges to support the top 10 vote getters and will announce who they are by the middle of January.