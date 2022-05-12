RCDC Slates Two Neighborhood Rebuild Days 

SPRINGFIELD — Revitalize Community Development (RCDC) is hosting two #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild Days.

The first will be on Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon at 73 Ontario Street in Springfield. The homeowner on Ontario Street is elderly and has lived in her home for over two decades. RCDC has already replaced her leaking roof. The Revitalize CDC Board of Directors and staff will paint, seal windows, remove yard debris, replace a fence and plant shrubs and flowers.

The second project will be the next day on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon at 133 Massassoit St. in Springfield. Volunteers from Go Graphix, Trinity United Methodist Church, Christ Church Cathedral, and First Church of Christ Congregational Suffield will work on the home of a U.S. Army Korean War veteran whose wife recently passed away.

The family has been living in their home for more than 50 years. RCDC has also replaced the very large and leaking roof. The Go Graphix team and the three church groups will paint steps and a storage shed, do a large yard cleanup, paint a fence and plant shrubs and flowers.