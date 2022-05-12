Mercy Medical Center Earns Fourth Consecutive ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade   

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Medical Center has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes Mercy Medical Center’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. This latest recognition marks Mercy’s fourth consecutive “A” safety grade from Leapfrog.

“This notable accomplishment is the result of the tremendous team effort of our colleagues at every level of the hospital,” said Deborah Bitsoli, M.B.A., C.P.A., President, Mercy Medical Center and Trinity Health Of New England Medical Group. “I am deeply grateful to all affiliated and employed primary care providers and specialists, all hospital-based providers, and all members of the support staff for their combined efforts that have allowed us to achieve this important national recognition from Leapfrog once again.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“At Mercy Medical Center, we are committed to consistently delivering safe, high-quality care, and this achievement — Mercy’s fourth consecutive ‘A’ safety grade from Leapfrog — reflects the fulfillment of that commitment,” said Robert Roose, M.D., M.P.H., chief administrative officer and Chief Medical Officer, Mercy Medical Center. “We also welcome the opportunity for ongoing improvement in methods of care delivery to ensure our ability to continue providing a safe healing environment.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of Mercy Medical Center for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”