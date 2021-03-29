The Zoo in Forest Park to Open 2021 Season with Eggstravaganza

SPRINGFIELD — The Zoo in Forest Park will host its annual Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will include socially distanced grab-and-go stations with pre-packaged candy bags, take-home crafts, goody-filled Easter eggs, and books and coloring books for children (while supplies last). There will also be socially distanced animal encounters and enrichment that allow guests to get a closer look at some of the animals.

“Last season, we provided many families with a fun, safe experience outside of the home,” said Gabry Tyson, development associate at the Zoo in Forest Park. “We are looking forward to kicking off our 2021 season with Eggstravaganza, once again welcoming the community into the zoo.”

Pre-registration is required for all attendees, and tickets are limited. No additional tickets will be sold at the door. Registration closes April 1 or when all tickets are sold. To purchase tickets, visit www.forestparkzoo.org/buytickets. Library passes and Groupons cannot be used for this event.

After Eggstravaganza, the Zoo in Forest Park will officially open on Saturday, April 10 and remain open, seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the remainder of the season (weather permitting). Due to Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 guidelines enacted for zoos across the state, all admission tickets this season will be available online only, in advance. No admissions will be sold at the Zoo’s ticket booth.