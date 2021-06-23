The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

51 Hillcrest Dr.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Charles J. Spofford

Seller: Adam P. Harrington

Date: 05/20/21

264 Martindale Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Eric T. Schimelpfenig

Seller: Schimelpfenig 2019 RET

Date: 05/21/21

12 School Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $218,500

Buyer: Alexander Lamarche

Seller: Jonathan W. Carow

Date: 05/18/21

12 South St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: McKenzie Property Management Inc.

Seller: Van Bro Co. LLC

Date: 05/26/21

BUCKLAND

Crittenden Hill Road

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Leah M. Phillips

Seller: Gregory D. Horrocks

Date: 05/24/21

83 North St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Kelle E. Davis

Seller: C. Johnson 83 North St IRT

Date: 05/26/21

CHARLEMONT

Avery Brook Road #1

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Bayard C. Austin

Seller: Juckett FT

Date: 05/27/21

225 Main St.

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Country Development Corp.

Seller: Guerri FT

Date: 05/20/21

DEERFIELD

7 Gray Lock Lane #B

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: William B. Collins

Seller: Ragus LLC

Date: 05/26/21

51 Upper Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jonathan M. Friz

Seller: David J. McCahon

Date: 05/21/21

GREENFIELD

107 Fairview St. E

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: OV Properties LLC

Seller: Dmitriy D. Darmanchev

Date: 05/24/21

178 Fairview St. W

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Tad J. Bassingthwaite

Seller: Amy B. Patt

Date: 05/20/21

49 Forest Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Miyah K. Odle

Seller: Remick, Glenn W., (Estate)

Date: 05/26/21

64 Harrison Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Martha A. Mastroberti

Seller: Jeremy Duncan

Date: 05/25/21

194 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $279,900

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Pease

Seller: Robert C. Janvrin

Date: 05/19/21

19 Highland Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $420,500

Buyer: Dzanc Books Inc.

Seller: Tom Friedman

Date: 05/25/21

19 Linden Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Anne C. Taylor

Seller: Peter Sadler

Date: 05/27/21

271 Log Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Amanda L. Menier

Seller: Seneca Realty LLC

Date: 05/24/21

249 Plain Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Edward S. Kaczenski

Seller: Sacred Heart White & Eagle

Date: 05/21/21

92 Sanderson St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Claire Jenison

Seller: Susan Miller-King

Date: 05/26/21

71 Verde Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $444,305

Buyer: Jeannine Deangelis

Seller: Greenfield KMW LLC

Date: 05/25/21

34 Warner St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Herbert C. Tibbetts

Seller: W. C. & Natalie A. Koncal LT

Date: 05/26/21

163 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: 163 Wells Street LLC

Seller: Robert B. Liebenow

Date: 05/20/21

HEATH

Avery Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Bayard C. Austin

Seller: Juckett FT

Date: 05/27/21

LEVERETT

29 Old Long Plain Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: Seth C. Heminway

Seller: Susan C. Powers

Date: 05/24/21

MONTAGUE

421 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Dylan Provost

Seller: Justin Killeen

Date: 05/28/21

26 Grove St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Walber

Seller: Sandra B. Mayo

Date: 05/17/21

12 Marshall St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: John W. Grube

Seller: Carole A. Brown

Date: 05/18/21

33 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Paul D. Braman

Seller: Cynthia A. Lively

Date: 05/26/21

4 Newton Lane

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Hugh Conway-Hillard

Seller: Hefflon, Bruce E., (Estate)

Date: 05/25/21

26 Randall Wood Dr.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Sandra V. Navarro

Seller: Kensey S. Batchelder

Date: 05/21/21

NEW SALEM

Petersham Road #1

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $194,900

Buyer: Ashoryn LLC

Seller: Kevin W. Colo

Date: 05/28/21

Petersham Road #2

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $194,900

Buyer: Ashoryn LLC

Seller: Kevin W. Colo

Date: 05/28/21

Petersham Road #3

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $194,900

Buyer: Ashoryn LLC

Seller: Kevin W. Colo

Date: 05/28/21

Petersham Road #4

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $194,900

Buyer: Ashoryn LLC

Seller: Kevin W. Colo

Date: 05/28/21

NORTHFIELD

248 Captain Beers Plain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $425,500

Buyer: Jeron VanDerMaat

Seller: Corey M. Greene

Date: 05/24/21

73 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $398,998

Buyer: Sandra L. Mayo

Seller: Abby L. Brockelbank

Date: 05/18/21

Millers Falls Road #2

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: 63 Northfield LLC

Seller: Thomas R. Shearer INT

Date: 05/21/21

427 South Mountain Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Xiuyu Liang

Seller: Babak Sadri-Azarbayejani

Date: 05/21/21

ORANGE

208 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ann M. Kaplan

Seller: Lawrence River LLC

Date: 05/25/21

454 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: Theodis C. Williams

Seller: Donald F. McHugh

Date: 05/18/21

308 Holtshire Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Frances Rahaim

Seller: Gil B. Fried

Date: 05/28/21

47 Shelter St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $261,500

Buyer: Michael A. Bjorlin

Seller: Gilbert J. Harrison

Date: 05/26/21

176 West Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Sarah E. Dandy

Seller: Stanley Smith

Date: 05/25/21

221 West Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Ivan G. Vargas

Seller: Alyre P. Saulnier

Date: 05/26/21

SHELBURNE

266 Colrain Shelburne Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Nina Reyes

Seller: Giard FT

Date: 05/19/21

SHUTESBURY

10 Hawks View Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $952,900

Buyer: Gregory Day

Seller: Scott P. Ardizzone

Date: 05/20/21

91 West Pelham Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $354,000

Buyer: Joan R. Green

Seller: Nathalie A. Kissel

Date: 05/17/21

27 Weatherwood Road

Shutesbury, MA 01002

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Mark Lipman

Seller: Sylvia Hankin

Date: 05/21/21

SUNDERLAND

153 Hadley Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $484,900

Buyer: Allison E. Dean

Seller: Curtice R. Griffin

Date: 05/28/21

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

17 Althea Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Melissa Kulak

Seller: Tara M. Tkacz

Date: 05/20/21

13 Barn Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Katara T. Baber

Seller: Jeffrey J. Fay

Date: 05/21/21

49 Broz Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $248,245

Buyer: Scott V. Campion

Seller: Kyle Dietrichsen

Date: 05/26/21

21 Edgewater Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $182,500

Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC

Seller: Randal W. Shrader

Date: 05/26/21

70 Giffin Place

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC

Seller: Pamela M. Murphy

Date: 05/19/21

1178 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Sharon A. Conte

Seller: Oleg Adzhigirey

Date: 05/21/21

32 Mill St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Alli Stokowski

Seller: Kimberley B. O’Keefe

Date: 05/21/21

1196 North St., Ext.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $269,000

Buyer: Craig A. Charest

Seller: Richard M. Tencati

Date: 05/17/21

BLANDFORD

2 Sanderson Brook Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Katherine Y. McDonough

Seller: Cody Ashton-Patch

Date: 05/25/21

BRIMFIELD

15 Little Alum Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Edward A. Stumpf

Seller: Matthew S. Dee

Date: 05/19/21

71 Tower Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Aaron J. Graves

Seller: Margaret Bresnahan

Date: 05/21/21

74 Palmer Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: Treasure Hunter 1810 LLC

Seller: Brimfield Acres North Inc.

Date: 05/24/21

281 Warren Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Jason R. Richard

Seller: Jose Gonzalez

Date: 05/24/21

CHESTER

77 Parsons Way

Chester, MA 01223

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Sara J. Hoffschmidt

Seller: Lindsey K. Burke

Date: 05/20/21

CHICOPEE

127 Acrebrook Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Kendall G. McClintock

Seller: Monica Rosskothen

Date: 05/27/21

23 Alvord Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ricky Arroyo

Seller: Matadormus LLC

Date: 05/28/21

102 Anson St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Erica L. Gomes

Seller: Kyle J. Chagnon

Date: 05/18/21

45 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $470,400

Buyer: RM Blerman LLC

Seller: Clark Manor Properties LLC

Date: 05/25/21

Davenport St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Christopher Johnson

Seller: Peter S. Ellis

Date: 05/19/21

23 Dixie Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $175,100

Buyer: Aguasvivas Realty LLC

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 05/19/21

167 East St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: James Rosemond

Seller: Robert E. Jorgensen

Date: 05/25/21

439 East Main St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Dylan E. Robinovitz

Seller: Ross Elmer

Date: 05/19/21

22 Franklin St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Blue Chip Buildings LLC

Seller: Emery Street LLC

Date: 05/18/21

391 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $267,750

Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.

Seller: Rimor Properties LLC

Date: 05/17/21

39 Greenwich St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Fernando Colon-Rodriguez

Seller: Redwood RT

Date: 05/28/21

335 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Luis Gonzalez

Seller: Kyle Rosa

Date: 05/20/21

24 Jefferson Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Epifanio Diaz

Seller: L. E. & Associates LLC

Date: 05/20/21

91 Laclede Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Edwin Guzman

Seller: Kenneth J. Brown

Date: 05/25/21

69 Lord Ter., North

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Lauren A. Lapointe

Seller: Donna O’Shea

Date: 05/28/21

7 Loveland Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Patrick M. Conroy

Seller: Thomas A. Conroy

Date: 05/17/21

285 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $164,500

Buyer: B. D. Canterbury-Diaz

Seller: Cindy S. Kwajewski

Date: 05/27/21

203 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Christopher D. Roy

Seller: Jason Lariviere

Date: 05/24/21

98 Neill Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: David Fraska

Seller: Patrick J. Hurst

Date: 05/28/21

654 Pendleton Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $213,800

Buyer: Maria Ferraro-Beardsley

Seller: David G. Chapdelaine

Date: 05/24/21

10 Providence St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Li Q. Gao

Seller: Yasmin M. Forbes

Date: 05/27/21

196 Rolf Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Shawn Antunes

Seller: Timothy D. Raymond

Date: 05/28/21

19 Reed Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Yekaterina Alekseyeva

Seller: Eric M. Rooney

Date: 05/17/21

Shawinigan Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: JLL Real Estate LLC

Seller: Lombardz LLC

Date: 05/28/21

269 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jason W. Kolodziej

Seller: Kathryn E. Carr

Date: 05/18/21

EAST LONGMEADOW

85 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $268,000

Buyer: Robert Salas

Seller: Joseph E. Townshend

Date: 05/28/21

169 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $127,748

Buyer: 21st Mortgage Corp.

Seller: Ameriquest Mortgage Co.

Date: 05/20/21

69 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $294,900

Buyer: Patrick C. Lee

Seller: Joseph A. Mastrangelo

Date: 05/20/21

1 Bella Vista Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Benjamin S. Sullivan

Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC

Date: 05/17/21

37 Colony Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jonathan L. Jordan

Seller: John H. Bammann

Date: 05/28/21

Fairway Lane Estates

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Kevin Minchella

Seller: Michael Carabetta

Date: 05/19/21

11 Fairway Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Nicholas C. Catjakis

Seller: Michael Carabetta

Date: 05/27/21

73 Redin Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Gregory Riberdy

Seller: Monica Barna

Date: 05/24/21

GRANVILLE

14 Beech Hill Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $147,500

Buyer: James R. Murphy

Seller: Brian P. Murphy

Date: 05/24/21

310 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Anthony M. Danek

Seller: Wendy Gaunt

Date: 05/21/21

HAMPDEN

179 Allen St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jennifer J. Maloni

Seller: Tania Airoldi

Date: 05/17/21

74 Bayberry Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Shawn G. Kelley

Seller: Sean M. Hrycay

Date: 05/28/21

Glendale Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Steven E. Guzzo

Seller: William M. Heenan

Date: 05/26/21

89 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Jesse Theophilopoulos

Seller: John T. Gilmartin

Date: 05/25/21

576 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Joseph Varney

Seller: Mahlon Peterson

Date: 05/18/21

155 Raymond Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Anthony Geary

Seller: Frank L. Gentile

Date: 05/25/21

175 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Thomas M. Rosati

Seller: Nancy A. Sams

Date: 05/26/21

358 Somers Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Kyle M. Jourdain

Seller: David J. Turcotte

Date: 05/19/21

HOLLAND

7 Bennett Lane

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Christian Torres

Seller: Wilhelmina F. Conerly

Date: 05/27/21

188 Brimfield Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Tyler Hutton

Seller: John P. Wallick

Date: 05/28/21

2 Knollwood Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: David E. Demers

Seller: William E. Fournier

Date: 05/26/21

73 Stafford Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kelvin J. Zayas

Seller: Denton R. Hutchens

Date: 05/20/21

HOLYOKE

155 Cross Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Amy B. Taylor

Seller: Edward M. Antil

Date: 05/20/21

33 Dartmouth St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Jennifer Dohrmann

Seller: Louis R. Soria

Date: 05/27/21

18-20 Greenwood Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $229,900

Buyer: Jordan Doucette

Seller: Massachusetts Housing Finance

Date: 05/28/21

1175 Hampden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Joel Nisly

Seller: Jared J. Mendoza

Date: 05/27/21

55 Harvard St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $329,000

Buyer: Conor Bevan

Seller: Kimberly Q. Parlengas

Date: 05/27/21

933 Homestead Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Perez

Seller: Margaret A. Yarmesky

Date: 05/26/21

3 Humeston Slope

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Waseem Mudasar

Seller: Zbigniew Fabin

Date: 05/21/21

19 Knollwood Circle

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Rhonda Dow

Seller: Kimberly M. Jourdain

Date: 05/19/21

10 Labrie Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: James M. Meara

Seller: Brian G. Stebbins

Date: 05/28/21

317-319 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Francisco M. Ramos

Seller: Jose A. Cartagena-Colon

Date: 05/26/21

7 Longfellow Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Kelly Buettner

Seller: Timothy Noonan

Date: 05/25/21

60 Lower Westfield Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Daryn M. Sampson

Seller: Coakley Corp.

Date: 05/28/21

248 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Estrella M. Jusino

Seller: Frank Salas

Date: 05/28/21

356 Mackenzie Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Luz M. Valdes-Ortiz

Seller: Amanda L. Tourigny

Date: 05/17/21

1232 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Servicenet Inc.

Seller: Blue Summit Realty LLC

Date: 05/25/21

1236 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Servicenet Inc.

Seller: Blue Summit Realty LLC

Date: 05/25/21

2 Meggison Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jose F. Rebollar

Seller: Jairo Aguilar

Date: 05/21/21

87 North East St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $167,500

Buyer: Luis A. Perez

Seller: Ashley Galvez

Date: 05/17/21

123 Oak St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Arlene I. Oquendo

Seller: Dicky Matos

Date: 05/24/21

166 Ontario Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Aaron J. Palmer

Seller: Irene M. Doyle

Date: 05/24/21

70 Pearl St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Craig L. King

Seller: Michelle M. Hernandez

Date: 05/19/21

80 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Alexandra L. Puffer

Seller: Craig E. O’Brien

Date: 05/28/21

159 Saint Jerome Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,900

Buyer: Kayleigh Fischietto

Seller: Derek M. Sicotte

Date: 05/20/21

133 Sky View Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Miguel A. Rivera

Seller: Gene A. Choquette

Date: 05/21/21

150 Suffolk St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: JVR LLC

Seller: Ronald Poirier

Date: 05/19/21

324 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Edmund J. Gorman

Seller: Amelia Mosley

Date: 05/21/21

LONGMEADOW

144 Brookwood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Taylor C. Jones

Seller: Connor, Patricia E., (Estate)

Date: 05/26/21

79 Hazardville Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Joseph N. Bacon

Date: 05/20/21

1607 Longmeadow St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Kathleen C. Hobart

Date: 05/19/21

183 Meadowbrook Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Russell J. Fontaine

Seller: Carol L. Abizaid

Date: 05/28/21

132 Meadowlark Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Piotr Strek

Seller: Joan I. Narmontas

Date: 05/26/21

37 Mohawk Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Ryan Kindle

Seller: Ingrid G. Janes

Date: 05/21/21

126 Nevins Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Mario Parente

Seller: David T. Wright

Date: 05/25/21

78 Nevins Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Triplett

Seller: Ellen F. Albano

Date: 05/27/21

116 Normandy Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $795,000

Buyer: William Shube

Seller: Leslie D. Gist

Date: 05/28/21

30 Pleasantview Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $417,000

Buyer: Thomas Yager

Seller: Kenneth E. Brill

Date: 05/20/21

30 Plymouth Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Hilary A. Considine

Seller: Marcia G. Albert

Date: 05/21/21

115 Quinnehtuk Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Leslie Picard LLC

Seller: Anthony S. Guardione

Date: 05/18/21

27 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Nathan J. Hogan

Seller: Timothy L. Plankey

Date: 05/18/21

143 Viscount Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $408,000

Buyer: Arianna Bonzagni

Seller: Jeanne V. Wheeler

Date: 05/25/21

373 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: William J. Marganti

Seller: Lena Rosen

Date: 05/26/21

LUDLOW

87 Barna St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Jayme P. Kapinos

Seller: Stephen M. Koziol

Date: 05/27/21

62 Cady St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jonathan W. Laporte

Seller: Charles F. Langone

Date: 05/27/21

708 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $256,000

Buyer: Mayra I. Hervieux

Seller: Theodore E. Metayer

Date: 05/28/21

795 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jessica Leroux

Seller: Nicholas D. Dusza

Date: 05/24/21

860 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Seller: Elaine R. Bernardo

Date: 05/19/21

28 Grandview Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $243,500

Buyer: Zachary Siano

Seller: Janosik Realty LLC

Date: 05/26/21

135 Guertin Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Philip Gallo

Seller: Dustin Gray

Date: 05/28/21

51-57 Howard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: John B. Murphy

Seller: Nolpaq Properties LLC

Date: 05/28/21

62 Isabel Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $488,000

Buyer: Xiaoli Li

Seller: Jose M. Goncalves

Date: 05/25/21

35-37 Joy St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Muharrem Gunaydin

Seller: Judith A. Evaristo

Date: 05/18/21

48 Letendre Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Harrison J. Piper

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 05/21/21

33 Marion Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Raul G. Fraga

Seller: Michael P. Amaral

Date: 05/28/21

170 Ridgeview Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Michael V. Cortina

Seller: Kenneth Massey

Date: 05/28/21

Sunset Ridge

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Giovanni Cirillo

Seller: Baystate Developers Inc.

Date: 05/26/21

11-13 Williams St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Joseph Burns

Seller: Phillip J. Rodrigues

Date: 05/28/21

MONSON

7 Circle Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $167,831

Buyer: FNMA

Seller: Jason A. Forkey

Date: 05/20/21

10 Flynt Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Stephanie Lacerda-Alves

Seller: Rose M. Donnell

Date: 05/28/21

21 Highland Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: David A. Reinstein

Seller: Joseph H. Gagne

Date: 05/24/21

9 King St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Milad Afdasta

Seller: Sharon E. Johnson

Date: 05/20/21

351 Lower Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Sarah Thomas

Seller: Meghan E. Dasco

Date: 05/27/21

4 Spring St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Stephanie Lacerda-Alves

Seller: Rose M. Donnell

Date: 05/28/21

13 Stebbins Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $321,000

Buyer: Lauren Tauer

Seller: Cheri L. Johnson

Date: 05/28/21

168 Town Farm Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Gary Marcoullier

Seller: Wurster, Edith S., (Estate)

Date: 05/27/21

257 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Brandyn J. Pelissier

Seller: Gennie M. Bailey

Date: 05/27/21

PALMER

29 Arnold St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Connor Kennedy

Seller: Joseph Kennedy

Date: 05/28/21

123 Boston Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $427,000

Buyer: Joshua Howe

Seller: Carlos Fragoso-Serrazina

Date: 05/17/21

4192 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Stephen A. Chobot

Seller: Blake E. Lamothe

Date: 05/18/21

1440-1446 North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $157,500

Buyer: 44 Brigham Hill LLC

Seller: Dream Junction LLC

Date: 05/20/21

2144 Palmer Road

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Aubrey Rugani

Seller: Jacob Ritter

Date: 05/28/21

181 State St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Brett A. Toney

Seller: Abbie M. Muche

Date: 05/28/21

SPRINGFIELD

110 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Robert E. Dancy

Seller: Elisa M. Alvaro

Date: 05/26/21

85 Acushnet Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Cleiton Dasilva-Tavares

Seller: Donna M. Panuccio

Date: 05/20/21

85 Alden St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jessica A. Ritchie

Seller: R. M. Blerman LLC

Date: 05/21/21

12 Alderman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Rehana A. Pereira

Seller: 2g Properties LLC

Date: 05/26/21

85-87 Ardmore St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jose Blanco

Seller: Tina M. Goff

Date: 05/21/21

39 Atwater Place

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Philip J. Shea

Seller: Nelson, Carl A., (Estate)

Date: 05/25/21

119 Bacon Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Brian A. Florence

Seller: Rose Shufelt-Scott

Date: 05/28/21

103 Barre St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: 9 York Street Family LP

Seller: Raheem D. Ovalles

Date: 05/19/21

497 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: 497 Belmont Avenue RT

Seller: Vincenzo R. Amore

Date: 05/26/21

14 Benz St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Meghan Boesch

Seller: Ryan C. Thomas

Date: 05/18/21

139 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: James W. Fiore

Seller: US Bank

Date: 05/19/21

191 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Shaheer LLC

Seller: Disha Realty LLC

Date: 05/27/21

854 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $229,000

Buyer: Gennie B. Rucks

Seller: Carmelo A. Scuderi

Date: 05/25/21

78-80 Beverly Lane

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $266,500

Buyer: 9 York Street Family LP

Seller: Keith E. Tatlock

Date: 05/20/21

78 Bexhill St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Helena D. Romero

Seller: Diane Medina

Date: 05/24/21

82 Birchland Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Nancy Almodovar-Gartman

Seller: FNMA

Date: 05/21/21

119 Bridle Path Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Gregory J. Stevens

Seller: Donald J. Chabot

Date: 05/27/21

35 Brookline Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Isaias Garcia-Medina

Seller: Juan J. Guzman

Date: 05/21/21

94-96 Byers St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $212,000

Buyer: Szu-Ming Li

Seller: Keith W. Fowler

Date: 05/19/21

52-54 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Victor M. Medina-Bernal

Seller: Sergey Dikan

Date: 05/21/21

89 Chauncey Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Tamiekia Hall

Seller: Shobana Kausar

Date: 05/28/21

39 Crestmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,300

Buyer: Victor M. Aguirre

Seller: Alex T. Boyd

Date: 05/20/21

25 Daniel St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ogarth Peters

Seller: Bertram Williamson

Date: 05/20/21

39 Davenport St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Lludis Santana

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 05/28/21

186 Davis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Juan Guzman

Seller: Equity Trust Co.

Date: 05/21/21

202 Davis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Damian Cieszkowski

Seller: MTGLQ Investors LP

Date: 05/28/21

631-633 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Khai D. Do

Seller: Cam-Huyen Truong

Date: 05/21/21

178 Dorset St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,500

Buyer: Kasey M. Acevedo

Seller: Shayne D. Garrow

Date: 05/27/21

36 Dover St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Allspring Equities LLC

Date: 05/17/21

40 Dover St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Allspring Equities LLC

Date: 05/17/21

199 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $206,609

Buyer: Grace M. Melendez-Rivera

Seller: Christopher Lo

Date: 05/26/21

148 Euclid Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $126,600

Buyer: Aykut G. Uner

Seller: Maria I. Aponte

Date: 05/19/21

138 Fiberloid St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Rafael O. Collazo-Cardona

Seller: Jessica Lopez

Date: 05/27/21

41 Fitzgerald Road

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jorge L. Martin

Seller: Lucille R. Lomascolo

Date: 05/20/21

38 Ford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $254,000

Buyer: Rosemary M. Mudachi

Seller: Monica Thomas

Date: 05/28/21

97 Genesee St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Pioneer Housing LLC

Seller: Sultan Mourad

Date: 05/17/21

34 Geneva St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Helena Walker

Seller: Comstock, Barbara A., (Estate)

Date: 05/25/21

298 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Jessica M. Taylor

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 05/27/21

33 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Samantha Haefner

Seller: Robert Dancy

Date: 05/26/21

75 Glenmore St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Amber L. Dyke

Seller: Adrian P. Vega

Date: 05/17/21

83-85 Granby St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Matthew Dean

Seller: Bhuwan Gautam

Date: 05/28/21

132 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Lionel Jardine

Seller: Kelly A. Schafer

Date: 05/28/21

30 Hunter Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Parrish Frost-Mercado

Seller: Juan Cardona

Date: 05/28/21

105 Joan St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Solimari Sierra

Seller: Mars Real Properties Inc.

Date: 05/28/21

56 Juliet St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jimmy Ninh

Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC

Date: 05/25/21

36 Keith St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Britenee Perrier

Seller: Aquarius Real Estate LLC

Date: 05/26/21

47 Laurel St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Rose D. Roman

Seller: Vanyeline M. Carrasquillo

Date: 05/25/21

114 Leatherleaf Dr.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Travis M. Orszulak

Seller: Clinton R. Stonacek

Date: 05/28/21

106-110 Lincoln St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: WVSpringfield LLC

Date: 05/17/21

Loring St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $231,500

Buyer: Margarita Nunez-Ferrand

Seller: Andres Dominguez

Date: 05/20/21

109 Lyons St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Nadalya Rivera

Seller: Maria M. Silva

Date: 05/20/21

65 Mapledell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Paige Landry

Seller: Round 2 LLC

Date: 05/20/21

44 Marble St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Pedro F. Vasquez

Seller: Hyacinthe Fallings

Date: 05/27/21

20 Margerie St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Raul Medina

Seller: Maria Velez

Date: 05/17/21

137 Marion St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $176,500

Buyer: Kristy L. Hawkins

Seller: Deluca Development Corp.

Date: 05/24/21

41-43 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $260,500

Buyer: John R. Griffin

Seller: K&S Holdings LLC

Date: 05/27/21

92 Melha Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Brandon Gonzalez

Seller: Leonardo Toro

Date: 05/21/21

198-200 Middle St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: Julian Torres

Seller: Gary A. Daula

Date: 05/28/21

22 Montgomery St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $219,900

Buyer: Ricardo Ramos

Seller: Paul Martins

Date: 05/28/21

3 Morison Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Matthew Duplessis

Seller: Onota Rental LLC

Date: 05/28/21

35 Morton St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Joan Wairagu

Seller: Ramon Arce

Date: 05/25/21

139-141 Moxon St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Latysha M. Ortiz-Coles

Seller: Manuel A. Cardona

Date: 05/24/21

50 Newland St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $126,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: David P. Fontaine

Date: 05/27/21

115 North Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Angel Rodriguez

Seller: Bruce L. Tetrault

Date: 05/17/21

100 Northampton Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Lourdes M. Gomez

Seller: Lloyd A. Cameron

Date: 05/18/21

166 Oak St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $229,650

Buyer: Waclaw Hojnoski

Seller: Naples Property Group LLC

Date: 05/18/21

196 Oak Grove Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $131,000

Buyer: Emtay Inc.

Seller: Mariners Atlantic Portfolio

Date: 05/21/21

61 Old Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Tracey L. Larock

Seller: Gary J. Sperlonga

Date: 05/28/21

1635 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $597,000

Buyer: DDM Property Group LLC

Seller: Bruce F. Hambro

Date: 05/21/21

417 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Harold Rivera

Seller: Lilliam Morales

Date: 05/28/21

104-106 Pasadena St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Samuel Braverman

Seller: AAD LLC

Date: 05/28/21

62 Pear St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Ale Moultrie

Seller: James C. Lee

Date: 05/17/21

102 Pembroke St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Adam Lataille

Seller: Iesha M. Ramos

Date: 05/17/21

16-18 Phoenix St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Hamror S. Gabriel

Seller: Rayan Abdulbaki

Date: 05/28/21

621 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Ramon Arce

Seller: Jacqueline Cintron-Arce

Date: 05/25/21

49 Rimmon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Ryan Deland

Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3

Date: 05/28/21

83 Prospect St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Crystal Everett

Seller: Oussama Awkal

Date: 05/21/21

20 Revere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Nikita Chauhan

Seller: Luis A. Perez

Date: 05/17/21

41 Saffron Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jill A. Quinn

Seller: Robert Dungan

Date: 05/21/21

86 Saffron Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Suhaiylah T. Abdul-Hakim

Seller: Thomas J. Zwizinski

Date: 05/27/21

175 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Angela M. Claudio-Medina

Seller: JJJ 17 LLC

Date: 05/26/21

736 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Jorge Lopez

Seller: Susan Ortiz

Date: 05/20/21

71-81 School St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $5,450,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC

Date: 05/17/21

69 Seymour Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jose Gonzalez

Seller: Richard A. Ducharme

Date: 05/28/21

268 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Picton Capital LLC

Date: 05/25/21

246 Slater Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: 9 York Street Family LP

Seller: Cole Alves

Date: 05/25/21

34 Sumner Ave. #PB9

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Karl W. Rehbein

Seller: Leticia Guzman

Date: 05/18/21

615 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Dennis C. Burroughs

Seller: Liberty Onyx LLC

Date: 05/24/21

25 Tiffany St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Zorylee Torres

Seller: Yesenia Toribio

Date: 05/27/21

72-74 Tulsa St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Anthony Cianflone

Seller: J. Danusia Lokii-Braese

Date: 05/26/21

Union St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $5,450,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC

Date: 05/17/21

282-296 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $5,450,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC

Date: 05/17/21

304 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $5,450,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC

Date: 05/17/21

308-314 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $5,450,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC

Date: 05/17/21

316 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $5,450,000

Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC

Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC

Date: 05/17/21

53 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Armando M. Mora-Fernandez

Seller: District Capital LLC

Date: 05/28/21

169 Westminster St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Tatiana L. Myrick

Seller: Keith R. Sheppard

Date: 05/18/21

16 Wexford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Brendan C. Allen

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 05/27/21

540-542 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Genaro Vargas

Seller: Jorge Santana

Date: 05/18/21

804-806 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: David J. Dagostino

Seller: Charles D. Joyal

Date: 05/25/21

64 Whiting St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $388,000

Buyer: Gilian Washington

Seller: Todd Illingsworth

Date: 05/27/21

47-49 Whittier St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Javier Flores-Baez

Seller: Richard A. Gibbons

Date: 05/25/21

243-245 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Sarah E. Jackson

Seller: Home Equity Assets Realty

Date: 05/28/21

138 Wilber St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Alex S. Krake

Seller: Frank J. Delvalle

Date: 05/20/21

870 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Ana Dela-Rosa

Seller: Angel O. Alban

Date: 05/26/21

104 Wilmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Shawn Summers

Seller: Robert G. Ferron

Date: 05/19/21

28 Wilmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: K. J. Valentin-Gonzalez

Seller: Evelio Velez-Garcia

Date: 05/20/21

31 Wilmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $272,800

Buyer: Jennifer L. Rehbein

Seller: Walter L. Starzyk

Date: 05/28/21

90 Woodcrest Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Shobana Kausar

Seller: Madeleine P. Wozniak

Date: 05/28/21

1031 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Siomara Vega

Seller: Jose P. Ferreira

Date: 05/21/21

SOUTHWICK

3 4th St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jean R. Parisi

Seller: Lisa B. Hart

Date: 05/21/21

78 Point Grove Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Thomas R. McCabe

Seller: Frederick H. Bohn

Date: 05/20/21

Silvergrass Lane #21

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 05/21/21

Silvergrass Lane #35

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 05/21/21

WALES

8 Reed Hill Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Nadine Delisle

Seller: Brenda L. Dessert

Date: 05/28/21

WEST SPRINGFIELD

147 Albert St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Brian A. Pomeroy

Seller: Nicholas Walch

Date: 05/28/21

25 Appaloosa Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Derek L. Ferguson

Seller: Dennis P. Powers

Date: 05/17/21

103 Bonair Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $378,000

Buyer: Dhan Rai

Seller: Christopher D. Marini

Date: 05/28/21

111 East Gooseberry Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Hem R. Rai

Seller: Rosa Leo

Date: 05/20/21

42 Ely Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: MAA Property LLC

Seller: David N. Gervais

Date: 05/28/21

80 Forris St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Stefan J. Machowski

Seller: William Lafreniere

Date: 05/28/21

71 Humphrey Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $299,900

Buyer: Brandon Decoteau

Seller: Debra M. Schmidt

Date: 05/28/21

56 Lennys Way

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Adam L. Dasso

Seller: Douglas J. Martin

Date: 05/19/21

19 Lowell Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: CIG 4 LLC

Seller: Donna M. McCaul

Date: 05/28/21

20 Lowell Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Christina R. Duross

Seller: Thomas M. Pirnie

Date: 05/21/21

170 Meadowbrook Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $250,500

Buyer: John J. Sawyer

Seller: Shirley J. Brathwaite

Date: 05/21/21

115 Morton St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Erich A. Nabua

Seller: John R. Drisdelle

Date: 05/27/21

40 North Blvd.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Cory Swett

Seller: Robert E. Nazzaro

Date: 05/28/21

112 Overlook Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Mark J. Gaspari

Seller: Paul R. Boucher

Date: 05/24/21

146 Overlook Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Juan A. Nunez

Seller: I. Fernandez-Almodovar

Date: 05/18/21

41-43 Sprague St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Mariia Leiderman

Seller: Vladimir Shandrin

Date: 05/18/21

WESTFIELD

57 Bristol St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Fogarty

Seller: Kevin J. Irujo

Date: 05/28/21

43 Colony Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Angel Nieves

Seller: Mark J. Gaspari

Date: 05/24/21

5 Conner Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Maria Providencia-Seddon

Seller: Hoagland, Donald B., (Estate)

Date: 05/19/21

8 Conner Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Raeshawn Wilson

Seller: JJS Capital Investments LLC

Date: 05/26/21

17 Day Lily Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Marc Gendron

Seller: Bent Tree Development LLC

Date: 05/26/21

111 Devon Ter.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $492,000

Buyer: Nicholas Cardaropoli

Seller: Kenn E. Sinclair

Date: 05/28/21

238 Dox Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $319,500

Buyer: Stanley W. Sawa

Seller: Allyn J. Gieryk

Date: 05/21/21

161 Highland Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Alexander Snyder

Seller: Salim Abdoo

Date: 05/26/21

29 Joseph Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Adam P. Simmons

Seller: Robert Browning

Date: 05/21/21

28 Laro Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Sarah I. Phipps

Seller: Angel R. Santiago

Date: 05/20/21

2 Linden Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $128,000

Buyer: K&R Real-Estate Solutions

Seller: Wells Fargo Bank

Date: 05/21/21

20 Linden Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Natalia Dukach

Seller: Meredith Morgan

Date: 05/26/21

18 Malone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: William Barna

Seller: Leighton J. King

Date: 05/26/21

114 Northridge Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Victor Marcu

Seller: Carmen T. Cross

Date: 05/21/21

77 Overlook Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $416,500

Buyer: Kristen Keane

Seller: John S. Wysocki

Date: 05/27/21

74 Ridgeway St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Christopher Eck

Seller: Kristine M. Seney

Date: 05/19/21

50 Union St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $262,900

Buyer: Susan D. Soucy

Seller: Brian Sabonis

Date: 05/20/21

140 Union St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $8,500,000

Buyer: Brookview Townhomes LLC

Seller: Westex LLC

Date: 05/28/21

78 Western Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Christina L. Medina

Seller: Marion E. McCarthy

Date: 05/27/21

6 William St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Thomas Valentine

Seller: Marilyn A. McNeil

Date: 05/19/21

WILBRAHAM

2 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Laura Blaze

Seller: Antonio Carvalho

Date: 05/27/21

12 Echo Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $755,000

Buyer: Timothy R. Hebert

Seller: Chris E. Mensing

Date: 05/27/21

18 Forest Glade Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $159,900

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Janice F. Kozub

Date: 05/21/21

29 Glenn Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $389,000

Buyer: Joseph A. Cordi

Seller: Camsad Builders LLC

Date: 05/27/21

20 Old Orchard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Michael Culhane

Seller: Kevin J. O’Rourke

Date: 05/24/21

636 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Hamzah M. Abu-Ata

Seller: Christine H. Strauss

Date: 05/27/21

331 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $333,000

Buyer: Andrew Baron

Seller: Pamela Budlong

Date: 05/28/21

60 Weston St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Gina M. Ferreira

Seller: Joanne Sowa

Date: 05/25/21

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

198 Alpine Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Matthew Given

Seller: Monica W. Gichuhi

Date: 05/26/21

52 Fearing St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: 52 Fearing Street LLC

Seller: Stephen C. Fellers

Date: 05/21/21

167 Glendale Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Daniel Cook

Seller: Zachary M. Kaufman

Date: 05/28/21

100 Leverett Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $333,600

Buyer: Erin T. Poulin

Seller: Mary A. Antonellis

Date: 05/28/21

142 North East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: 7740 Northeast College LLC

Seller: Alice M. MacDonald

Date: 05/28/21

1350 South East St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $1,430,000

Buyer: Theodore J. Christ

Seller: Bruce C. Lattmann

Date: 05/17/21

139 Sunset Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Viet T. Le

Seller: P. & J. A. Thatcher Asset TR

Date: 05/28/21

BELCHERTOWN

272 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Steven Baer

Seller: James Longobardo

Date: 05/28/21

800 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $257,800

Buyer: Jenilins Barbly

Seller: John W. Luippold

Date: 05/20/21

33 Maple St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Theresa J. Gallagher

Seller: Mary G. Barnum

Date: 05/26/21

35 Summit St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $320,050

Buyer: Lili Bourgeois

Seller: Deborah O’Neil

Date: 05/20/21

EASTHAMPTON

37 Campbell Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Katelyn Hurley

Seller: Ronald J. Stolarik

Date: 05/28/21

11 Davis St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Matthew Winnick

Seller: Kevin C. Netto Construction Inc.

Date: 05/28/21

62 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Nicholas D. Duprey

Seller: Richard J. King

Date: 05/27/21

7 Pomeroy Court

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $262,000

Buyer: Benjamin J. Leedy

Seller: Daniel A. Poulin

Date: 05/26/21

35 Strong St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $452,000

Buyer: Christopher B. Norton

Seller: William Damato

Date: 05/27/21

20 Torrey St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Richard King

Seller: Jessica L. Keefe

Date: 05/27/21

18 Willow Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jessica L. Keefe

Seller: Oliver D. Beltran

Date: 05/27/21

CUMMINGTON

482 Stage Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Nancy Jamison

Seller: Belle Isle Properties LLC

Date: 05/21/21

EASTHAMPTON

363 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $366,500

Buyer: Lauren E. Bullis

Seller: New England House LLC

Date: 05/21/21

GOSHEN

21 Fuller Road

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Ann Lord-Schmitt

Seller: Rudzik NT

Date: 05/27/21

GRANBY

335 Chicopee St.

Granby, MA 01013

Amount: $458,500

Buyer: Jason R. Lariviere

Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC

Date: 05/25/21

75 Forge Pond Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Christian P. Beauchemin

Seller: Beauchemin, Margaret J., (Estate)

Date: 05/21/21

29 Kellogg St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Hollie Lehouillier

Seller: Robert T. Mann

Date: 05/24/21

School St. #7

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Kevin Miller

Seller: Edward C. Shyloski & Sons

Date: 05/26/21

193 Taylor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Shane A. DeLeon

Seller: Philip T. Braese

Date: 05/18/21

HADLEY

358 River Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Black

Seller: Christine Kokoski

Date: 05/17/21

104 Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $389,000

Buyer: Heidi K. Kuester

Seller: Luis O. Hernandez-Munez

Date: 05/21/21

455 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: OCH Realty LLC

Seller: R. M. Vincunas 1995 TR

Date: 05/21/21

HATFIELD

230 Straits Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Lisa M. Ibrahim

Seller: Katherine V. Harris

Date: 05/24/21

HUNTINGTON

16 Crescent St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Justin Holmes

Seller: Robert Holmes

Date: 05/26/21

22 Nagler Cross Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $294,000

Buyer: Casey A. McKittrick

Seller: Douglas Twarosch

Date: 05/28/21

79 Searle Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Benjamin Yarra

Seller: Matthew A. Still

Date: 05/28/21

MIDDLEFIELD

153 Skyline Trail

Middlefield, MA 01243

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Denise Michaud-Lucas

Seller: Charles H. Winn

Date: 05/28/21

NORTHAMPTON

19 Armory St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $3,900,000

Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC

Seller: Bermor LP

Date: 05/28/21

737 Bridge Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,935,370

Buyer: 737 Northampton LLC

Seller: Bais Pinchos

Date: 05/18/21

167 Chestnut St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $493,000

Buyer: Jodi M. Miller

Seller: Devon L. Greyson

Date: 05/25/21

131 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Miranda S. Lutyens

Seller: Emerson Way LLC

Date: 05/28/21

23 Ice Pond Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $627,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. Mahoney

Seller: Bruce M. Kriviskey

Date: 05/24/21

640 Kennedy Road

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Carly Everhart

Seller: Aquadro Family LLLP

Date: 05/17/21

25 Kirkland Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $3,900,000

Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC

Seller: Bermor LP

Date: 05/28/21

84 Main St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $3,900,000

Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC

Seller: Bermor LP

Date: 05/28/21

90 Main St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $3,900,000

Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC

Seller: Bermor LP

Date: 05/28/21

31 Murphy Ter.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Rosie Alig

Seller: Georganne Sexton

Date: 05/17/21

125 North St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $439,000

Buyer: David Kates

Seller: Stephen G. Sireci

Date: 05/28/21

117 Olander Dr. #12

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $585,900

Buyer: Joseph M. Holmes

Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.

Date: 05/28/21

226 Prospect St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,000,000

Buyer: Isabel L. Wells

Seller: Joanne Marqusee

Date: 05/24/21

541 Riverside Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Seth A. Cable

Seller: Sik K. Ang

Date: 05/20/21

196 Round Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $655,000

Buyer: Richard J. Ranti

Seller: Peter Frothingham

Date: 05/19/21

214 South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: John Lee

Seller: Brett R. Barry

Date: 05/17/21

93 Washington Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $770,000

Buyer: Benjamin Church

Seller: William J. Corwin

Date: 05/27/21

114 Williams St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Luke Browne

Seller: John J. Stanisewski

Date: 05/20/21

PLAINFIELD

27 Broom St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Farmhouse Properties LLC

Seller: Almond Property Management LLC

Date: 05/24/21

SOUTH HADLEY

100 East St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Compton Bissell-Hazen

Seller: Jessica Poser

Date: 05/20/21

99 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Jared J. Mendoza

Seller: Joseph L. Couture

Date: 05/27/21

30 Highland Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $388,500

Buyer: Randy Manseau

Seller: Bruce E. Lukasik

Date: 05/28/21

27 Judd Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: April Doroski

Seller: Hilton, David, (Estate)

Date: 05/27/21

133 Lathrop St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Thai C. Kim

Seller: S. Page Children TR

Date: 05/27/21

32 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $492,000

Buyer: Loree A. Carver

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction Inc.

Date: 05/26/21

10 Normandy Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Dachos

Seller: Lucille V. Dachos

Date: 05/21/21

22 Queen Circle

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Rojas

Seller: Deborah A. Tetrault

Date: 05/20/21

41 Red Bridge Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Sharp

Seller: James Rippa

Date: 05/24/21

41 South St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $141,109

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: Paul C. Poreda

Date: 05/27/21

23 Waite Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Shanti D. Sponder

Seller: Barry M. Sponder

Date: 05/28/21

29 Westbrook Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Thomas F. Bernard

Seller: Amy C. Irwin

Date: 05/28/21

SOUTHAMPTON

Fomer Road #2

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $194,800

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: Charles M. Fisher LT

Date: 05/18/21

Fomer Road #3

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $194,800

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: Charles M. Fisher LT

Date: 05/18/21

59 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: William P. Koetsch

Seller: John Gwosch

Date: 05/26/21

20 Wolcott Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $369,543

Buyer: Stephen T. Johnson

Seller: Teresa M. Adams

Date: 05/19/21

WARE

480 Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Kevin B. Gendreau

Seller: John E. Ryan

Date: 05/25/21

7 Berkshire Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Richard J. Boles

Seller: Gilbert, Kimberly L., (Estate)

Date: 05/27/21

89 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Isis Anadon

Seller: Frederyque L. Koetsch

Date: 05/18/21

143 Eagle St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Heather Mancuso

Seller: Jay H. Hurlbrink

Date: 05/26/21

118 Glendale Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Anthony L. Wallace

Seller: Michael Davis

Date: 05/19/21

41 Pine St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Cedrik E. Wright

Seller: Damian S. Cieszkowski

Date: 05/26/21

5 Towne St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $183,500

Buyer: Gordon Duke

Seller: Jennifer R. Pitts

Date: 05/26/21

135 Walker Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Anderson Builders & Son LLC

Seller: Dianna E. Sokol

Date: 05/18/21

232 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Joshua D. Orton

Seller: Steven J. Alonso

Date: 05/19/21

WILLIAMSBURG

25-1/2 Hyde Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $718,620

Buyer: Michael A. Stamm

Seller: Michael A. Henson

Date: 05/26/21

121 Petticoat Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: William H. Hooper

Seller: PABA Associates LLC

Date: 05/26/21

WESTHAMPTON

50 Burt Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Chenoa Charpentier

Seller: Adrienne M. Hornby

Date: 05/28/21

WORTHINGTON

266 Old North Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Amber McFee

Seller: Rita S. Koenigs

Date: 05/27/21