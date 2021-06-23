Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
51 Hillcrest Dr.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Charles J. Spofford
Seller: Adam P. Harrington
Date: 05/20/21
264 Martindale Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Eric T. Schimelpfenig
Seller: Schimelpfenig 2019 RET
Date: 05/21/21
12 School Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $218,500
Buyer: Alexander Lamarche
Seller: Jonathan W. Carow
Date: 05/18/21
12 South St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: McKenzie Property Management Inc.
Seller: Van Bro Co. LLC
Date: 05/26/21
BUCKLAND
Crittenden Hill Road
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Leah M. Phillips
Seller: Gregory D. Horrocks
Date: 05/24/21
83 North St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Kelle E. Davis
Seller: C. Johnson 83 North St IRT
Date: 05/26/21
CHARLEMONT
Avery Brook Road #1
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Bayard C. Austin
Seller: Juckett FT
Date: 05/27/21
225 Main St.
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Country Development Corp.
Seller: Guerri FT
Date: 05/20/21
DEERFIELD
7 Gray Lock Lane #B
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: William B. Collins
Seller: Ragus LLC
Date: 05/26/21
51 Upper Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jonathan M. Friz
Seller: David J. McCahon
Date: 05/21/21
GREENFIELD
107 Fairview St. E
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: OV Properties LLC
Seller: Dmitriy D. Darmanchev
Date: 05/24/21
178 Fairview St. W
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Tad J. Bassingthwaite
Seller: Amy B. Patt
Date: 05/20/21
49 Forest Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Miyah K. Odle
Seller: Remick, Glenn W., (Estate)
Date: 05/26/21
64 Harrison Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Martha A. Mastroberti
Seller: Jeremy Duncan
Date: 05/25/21
194 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $279,900
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Pease
Seller: Robert C. Janvrin
Date: 05/19/21
19 Highland Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $420,500
Buyer: Dzanc Books Inc.
Seller: Tom Friedman
Date: 05/25/21
19 Linden Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Anne C. Taylor
Seller: Peter Sadler
Date: 05/27/21
271 Log Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Amanda L. Menier
Seller: Seneca Realty LLC
Date: 05/24/21
249 Plain Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Edward S. Kaczenski
Seller: Sacred Heart White & Eagle
Date: 05/21/21
92 Sanderson St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Claire Jenison
Seller: Susan Miller-King
Date: 05/26/21
71 Verde Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $444,305
Buyer: Jeannine Deangelis
Seller: Greenfield KMW LLC
Date: 05/25/21
34 Warner St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Herbert C. Tibbetts
Seller: W. C. & Natalie A. Koncal LT
Date: 05/26/21
163 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: 163 Wells Street LLC
Seller: Robert B. Liebenow
Date: 05/20/21
HEATH
Avery Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Bayard C. Austin
Seller: Juckett FT
Date: 05/27/21
LEVERETT
29 Old Long Plain Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Seth C. Heminway
Seller: Susan C. Powers
Date: 05/24/21
MONTAGUE
421 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Dylan Provost
Seller: Justin Killeen
Date: 05/28/21
26 Grove St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Walber
Seller: Sandra B. Mayo
Date: 05/17/21
12 Marshall St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: John W. Grube
Seller: Carole A. Brown
Date: 05/18/21
33 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Paul D. Braman
Seller: Cynthia A. Lively
Date: 05/26/21
4 Newton Lane
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Hugh Conway-Hillard
Seller: Hefflon, Bruce E., (Estate)
Date: 05/25/21
26 Randall Wood Dr.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Sandra V. Navarro
Seller: Kensey S. Batchelder
Date: 05/21/21
NEW SALEM
Petersham Road #1
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $194,900
Buyer: Ashoryn LLC
Seller: Kevin W. Colo
Date: 05/28/21
Petersham Road #2
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $194,900
Buyer: Ashoryn LLC
Seller: Kevin W. Colo
Date: 05/28/21
Petersham Road #3
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $194,900
Buyer: Ashoryn LLC
Seller: Kevin W. Colo
Date: 05/28/21
Petersham Road #4
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $194,900
Buyer: Ashoryn LLC
Seller: Kevin W. Colo
Date: 05/28/21
NORTHFIELD
248 Captain Beers Plain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $425,500
Buyer: Jeron VanDerMaat
Seller: Corey M. Greene
Date: 05/24/21
73 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $398,998
Buyer: Sandra L. Mayo
Seller: Abby L. Brockelbank
Date: 05/18/21
Millers Falls Road #2
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: 63 Northfield LLC
Seller: Thomas R. Shearer INT
Date: 05/21/21
427 South Mountain Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Xiuyu Liang
Seller: Babak Sadri-Azarbayejani
Date: 05/21/21
ORANGE
208 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Ann M. Kaplan
Seller: Lawrence River LLC
Date: 05/25/21
454 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Theodis C. Williams
Seller: Donald F. McHugh
Date: 05/18/21
308 Holtshire Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Frances Rahaim
Seller: Gil B. Fried
Date: 05/28/21
47 Shelter St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $261,500
Buyer: Michael A. Bjorlin
Seller: Gilbert J. Harrison
Date: 05/26/21
176 West Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Sarah E. Dandy
Seller: Stanley Smith
Date: 05/25/21
221 West Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Ivan G. Vargas
Seller: Alyre P. Saulnier
Date: 05/26/21
SHELBURNE
266 Colrain Shelburne Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Nina Reyes
Seller: Giard FT
Date: 05/19/21
SHUTESBURY
10 Hawks View Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $952,900
Buyer: Gregory Day
Seller: Scott P. Ardizzone
Date: 05/20/21
91 West Pelham Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $354,000
Buyer: Joan R. Green
Seller: Nathalie A. Kissel
Date: 05/17/21
27 Weatherwood Road
Shutesbury, MA 01002
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Mark Lipman
Seller: Sylvia Hankin
Date: 05/21/21
SUNDERLAND
153 Hadley Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $484,900
Buyer: Allison E. Dean
Seller: Curtice R. Griffin
Date: 05/28/21
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
17 Althea Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Melissa Kulak
Seller: Tara M. Tkacz
Date: 05/20/21
13 Barn Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Katara T. Baber
Seller: Jeffrey J. Fay
Date: 05/21/21
49 Broz Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $248,245
Buyer: Scott V. Campion
Seller: Kyle Dietrichsen
Date: 05/26/21
21 Edgewater Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $182,500
Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC
Seller: Randal W. Shrader
Date: 05/26/21
70 Giffin Place
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC
Seller: Pamela M. Murphy
Date: 05/19/21
1178 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Sharon A. Conte
Seller: Oleg Adzhigirey
Date: 05/21/21
32 Mill St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Alli Stokowski
Seller: Kimberley B. O’Keefe
Date: 05/21/21
1196 North St., Ext.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $269,000
Buyer: Craig A. Charest
Seller: Richard M. Tencati
Date: 05/17/21
BLANDFORD
2 Sanderson Brook Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Katherine Y. McDonough
Seller: Cody Ashton-Patch
Date: 05/25/21
BRIMFIELD
15 Little Alum Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Edward A. Stumpf
Seller: Matthew S. Dee
Date: 05/19/21
71 Tower Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Aaron J. Graves
Seller: Margaret Bresnahan
Date: 05/21/21
74 Palmer Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: Treasure Hunter 1810 LLC
Seller: Brimfield Acres North Inc.
Date: 05/24/21
281 Warren Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Jason R. Richard
Seller: Jose Gonzalez
Date: 05/24/21
CHESTER
77 Parsons Way
Chester, MA 01223
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Sara J. Hoffschmidt
Seller: Lindsey K. Burke
Date: 05/20/21
CHICOPEE
127 Acrebrook Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Kendall G. McClintock
Seller: Monica Rosskothen
Date: 05/27/21
23 Alvord Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ricky Arroyo
Seller: Matadormus LLC
Date: 05/28/21
102 Anson St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Erica L. Gomes
Seller: Kyle J. Chagnon
Date: 05/18/21
45 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $470,400
Buyer: RM Blerman LLC
Seller: Clark Manor Properties LLC
Date: 05/25/21
Davenport St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Christopher Johnson
Seller: Peter S. Ellis
Date: 05/19/21
23 Dixie Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $175,100
Buyer: Aguasvivas Realty LLC
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 05/19/21
167 East St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: James Rosemond
Seller: Robert E. Jorgensen
Date: 05/25/21
439 East Main St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Dylan E. Robinovitz
Seller: Ross Elmer
Date: 05/19/21
22 Franklin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Blue Chip Buildings LLC
Seller: Emery Street LLC
Date: 05/18/21
391 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $267,750
Buyer: Phoenix Development Inc.
Seller: Rimor Properties LLC
Date: 05/17/21
39 Greenwich St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Fernando Colon-Rodriguez
Seller: Redwood RT
Date: 05/28/21
335 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Luis Gonzalez
Seller: Kyle Rosa
Date: 05/20/21
24 Jefferson Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Epifanio Diaz
Seller: L. E. & Associates LLC
Date: 05/20/21
91 Laclede Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Edwin Guzman
Seller: Kenneth J. Brown
Date: 05/25/21
69 Lord Ter., North
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Lauren A. Lapointe
Seller: Donna O’Shea
Date: 05/28/21
7 Loveland Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Patrick M. Conroy
Seller: Thomas A. Conroy
Date: 05/17/21
285 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $164,500
Buyer: B. D. Canterbury-Diaz
Seller: Cindy S. Kwajewski
Date: 05/27/21
203 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christopher D. Roy
Seller: Jason Lariviere
Date: 05/24/21
98 Neill Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: David Fraska
Seller: Patrick J. Hurst
Date: 05/28/21
654 Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $213,800
Buyer: Maria Ferraro-Beardsley
Seller: David G. Chapdelaine
Date: 05/24/21
10 Providence St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Li Q. Gao
Seller: Yasmin M. Forbes
Date: 05/27/21
196 Rolf Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Shawn Antunes
Seller: Timothy D. Raymond
Date: 05/28/21
19 Reed Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Yekaterina Alekseyeva
Seller: Eric M. Rooney
Date: 05/17/21
Shawinigan Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: JLL Real Estate LLC
Seller: Lombardz LLC
Date: 05/28/21
269 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jason W. Kolodziej
Seller: Kathryn E. Carr
Date: 05/18/21
EAST LONGMEADOW
85 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $268,000
Buyer: Robert Salas
Seller: Joseph E. Townshend
Date: 05/28/21
169 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $127,748
Buyer: 21st Mortgage Corp.
Seller: Ameriquest Mortgage Co.
Date: 05/20/21
69 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $294,900
Buyer: Patrick C. Lee
Seller: Joseph A. Mastrangelo
Date: 05/20/21
1 Bella Vista Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Benjamin S. Sullivan
Seller: AC Homebuilding LLC
Date: 05/17/21
37 Colony Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jonathan L. Jordan
Seller: John H. Bammann
Date: 05/28/21
Fairway Lane Estates
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Kevin Minchella
Seller: Michael Carabetta
Date: 05/19/21
11 Fairway Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Nicholas C. Catjakis
Seller: Michael Carabetta
Date: 05/27/21
73 Redin Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Gregory Riberdy
Seller: Monica Barna
Date: 05/24/21
GRANVILLE
14 Beech Hill Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $147,500
Buyer: James R. Murphy
Seller: Brian P. Murphy
Date: 05/24/21
310 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Anthony M. Danek
Seller: Wendy Gaunt
Date: 05/21/21
HAMPDEN
179 Allen St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jennifer J. Maloni
Seller: Tania Airoldi
Date: 05/17/21
74 Bayberry Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Shawn G. Kelley
Seller: Sean M. Hrycay
Date: 05/28/21
Glendale Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Steven E. Guzzo
Seller: William M. Heenan
Date: 05/26/21
89 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Jesse Theophilopoulos
Seller: John T. Gilmartin
Date: 05/25/21
576 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Joseph Varney
Seller: Mahlon Peterson
Date: 05/18/21
155 Raymond Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Anthony Geary
Seller: Frank L. Gentile
Date: 05/25/21
175 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Thomas M. Rosati
Seller: Nancy A. Sams
Date: 05/26/21
358 Somers Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Kyle M. Jourdain
Seller: David J. Turcotte
Date: 05/19/21
HOLLAND
7 Bennett Lane
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Christian Torres
Seller: Wilhelmina F. Conerly
Date: 05/27/21
188 Brimfield Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Tyler Hutton
Seller: John P. Wallick
Date: 05/28/21
2 Knollwood Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: David E. Demers
Seller: William E. Fournier
Date: 05/26/21
73 Stafford Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kelvin J. Zayas
Seller: Denton R. Hutchens
Date: 05/20/21
HOLYOKE
155 Cross Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Amy B. Taylor
Seller: Edward M. Antil
Date: 05/20/21
33 Dartmouth St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Jennifer Dohrmann
Seller: Louis R. Soria
Date: 05/27/21
18-20 Greenwood Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $229,900
Buyer: Jordan Doucette
Seller: Massachusetts Housing Finance
Date: 05/28/21
1175 Hampden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Joel Nisly
Seller: Jared J. Mendoza
Date: 05/27/21
55 Harvard St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $329,000
Buyer: Conor Bevan
Seller: Kimberly Q. Parlengas
Date: 05/27/21
933 Homestead Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Perez
Seller: Margaret A. Yarmesky
Date: 05/26/21
3 Humeston Slope
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Waseem Mudasar
Seller: Zbigniew Fabin
Date: 05/21/21
19 Knollwood Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Rhonda Dow
Seller: Kimberly M. Jourdain
Date: 05/19/21
10 Labrie Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: James M. Meara
Seller: Brian G. Stebbins
Date: 05/28/21
317-319 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Francisco M. Ramos
Seller: Jose A. Cartagena-Colon
Date: 05/26/21
7 Longfellow Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Kelly Buettner
Seller: Timothy Noonan
Date: 05/25/21
60 Lower Westfield Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Daryn M. Sampson
Seller: Coakley Corp.
Date: 05/28/21
248 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Estrella M. Jusino
Seller: Frank Salas
Date: 05/28/21
356 Mackenzie Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Luz M. Valdes-Ortiz
Seller: Amanda L. Tourigny
Date: 05/17/21
1232 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Servicenet Inc.
Seller: Blue Summit Realty LLC
Date: 05/25/21
1236 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Servicenet Inc.
Seller: Blue Summit Realty LLC
Date: 05/25/21
2 Meggison Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jose F. Rebollar
Seller: Jairo Aguilar
Date: 05/21/21
87 North East St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $167,500
Buyer: Luis A. Perez
Seller: Ashley Galvez
Date: 05/17/21
123 Oak St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Arlene I. Oquendo
Seller: Dicky Matos
Date: 05/24/21
166 Ontario Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Aaron J. Palmer
Seller: Irene M. Doyle
Date: 05/24/21
70 Pearl St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Craig L. King
Seller: Michelle M. Hernandez
Date: 05/19/21
80 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Alexandra L. Puffer
Seller: Craig E. O’Brien
Date: 05/28/21
159 Saint Jerome Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,900
Buyer: Kayleigh Fischietto
Seller: Derek M. Sicotte
Date: 05/20/21
133 Sky View Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Miguel A. Rivera
Seller: Gene A. Choquette
Date: 05/21/21
150 Suffolk St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: JVR LLC
Seller: Ronald Poirier
Date: 05/19/21
324 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Edmund J. Gorman
Seller: Amelia Mosley
Date: 05/21/21
LONGMEADOW
144 Brookwood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Taylor C. Jones
Seller: Connor, Patricia E., (Estate)
Date: 05/26/21
79 Hazardville Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Vantage Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Joseph N. Bacon
Date: 05/20/21
1607 Longmeadow St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Kathleen C. Hobart
Date: 05/19/21
183 Meadowbrook Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Russell J. Fontaine
Seller: Carol L. Abizaid
Date: 05/28/21
132 Meadowlark Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Piotr Strek
Seller: Joan I. Narmontas
Date: 05/26/21
37 Mohawk Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Ryan Kindle
Seller: Ingrid G. Janes
Date: 05/21/21
126 Nevins Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Mario Parente
Seller: David T. Wright
Date: 05/25/21
78 Nevins Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Triplett
Seller: Ellen F. Albano
Date: 05/27/21
116 Normandy Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $795,000
Buyer: William Shube
Seller: Leslie D. Gist
Date: 05/28/21
30 Pleasantview Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $417,000
Buyer: Thomas Yager
Seller: Kenneth E. Brill
Date: 05/20/21
30 Plymouth Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Hilary A. Considine
Seller: Marcia G. Albert
Date: 05/21/21
115 Quinnehtuk Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Leslie Picard LLC
Seller: Anthony S. Guardione
Date: 05/18/21
27 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Nathan J. Hogan
Seller: Timothy L. Plankey
Date: 05/18/21
143 Viscount Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Arianna Bonzagni
Seller: Jeanne V. Wheeler
Date: 05/25/21
373 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: William J. Marganti
Seller: Lena Rosen
Date: 05/26/21
LUDLOW
87 Barna St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Jayme P. Kapinos
Seller: Stephen M. Koziol
Date: 05/27/21
62 Cady St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jonathan W. Laporte
Seller: Charles F. Langone
Date: 05/27/21
708 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $256,000
Buyer: Mayra I. Hervieux
Seller: Theodore E. Metayer
Date: 05/28/21
795 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jessica Leroux
Seller: Nicholas D. Dusza
Date: 05/24/21
860 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Seller: Elaine R. Bernardo
Date: 05/19/21
28 Grandview Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $243,500
Buyer: Zachary Siano
Seller: Janosik Realty LLC
Date: 05/26/21
135 Guertin Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Philip Gallo
Seller: Dustin Gray
Date: 05/28/21
51-57 Howard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: John B. Murphy
Seller: Nolpaq Properties LLC
Date: 05/28/21
62 Isabel Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $488,000
Buyer: Xiaoli Li
Seller: Jose M. Goncalves
Date: 05/25/21
35-37 Joy St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Muharrem Gunaydin
Seller: Judith A. Evaristo
Date: 05/18/21
48 Letendre Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Harrison J. Piper
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 05/21/21
33 Marion Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Raul G. Fraga
Seller: Michael P. Amaral
Date: 05/28/21
170 Ridgeview Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Michael V. Cortina
Seller: Kenneth Massey
Date: 05/28/21
Sunset Ridge
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Giovanni Cirillo
Seller: Baystate Developers Inc.
Date: 05/26/21
11-13 Williams St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Joseph Burns
Seller: Phillip J. Rodrigues
Date: 05/28/21
MONSON
7 Circle Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $167,831
Buyer: FNMA
Seller: Jason A. Forkey
Date: 05/20/21
10 Flynt Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Stephanie Lacerda-Alves
Seller: Rose M. Donnell
Date: 05/28/21
21 Highland Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: David A. Reinstein
Seller: Joseph H. Gagne
Date: 05/24/21
9 King St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Milad Afdasta
Seller: Sharon E. Johnson
Date: 05/20/21
351 Lower Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Sarah Thomas
Seller: Meghan E. Dasco
Date: 05/27/21
4 Spring St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Stephanie Lacerda-Alves
Seller: Rose M. Donnell
Date: 05/28/21
13 Stebbins Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $321,000
Buyer: Lauren Tauer
Seller: Cheri L. Johnson
Date: 05/28/21
168 Town Farm Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Gary Marcoullier
Seller: Wurster, Edith S., (Estate)
Date: 05/27/21
257 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Brandyn J. Pelissier
Seller: Gennie M. Bailey
Date: 05/27/21
PALMER
29 Arnold St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Connor Kennedy
Seller: Joseph Kennedy
Date: 05/28/21
123 Boston Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $427,000
Buyer: Joshua Howe
Seller: Carlos Fragoso-Serrazina
Date: 05/17/21
4192 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Stephen A. Chobot
Seller: Blake E. Lamothe
Date: 05/18/21
1440-1446 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $157,500
Buyer: 44 Brigham Hill LLC
Seller: Dream Junction LLC
Date: 05/20/21
2144 Palmer Road
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Aubrey Rugani
Seller: Jacob Ritter
Date: 05/28/21
181 State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Brett A. Toney
Seller: Abbie M. Muche
Date: 05/28/21
SPRINGFIELD
110 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Robert E. Dancy
Seller: Elisa M. Alvaro
Date: 05/26/21
85 Acushnet Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Cleiton Dasilva-Tavares
Seller: Donna M. Panuccio
Date: 05/20/21
85 Alden St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jessica A. Ritchie
Seller: R. M. Blerman LLC
Date: 05/21/21
12 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Rehana A. Pereira
Seller: 2g Properties LLC
Date: 05/26/21
85-87 Ardmore St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jose Blanco
Seller: Tina M. Goff
Date: 05/21/21
39 Atwater Place
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Philip J. Shea
Seller: Nelson, Carl A., (Estate)
Date: 05/25/21
119 Bacon Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Brian A. Florence
Seller: Rose Shufelt-Scott
Date: 05/28/21
103 Barre St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: 9 York Street Family LP
Seller: Raheem D. Ovalles
Date: 05/19/21
497 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: 497 Belmont Avenue RT
Seller: Vincenzo R. Amore
Date: 05/26/21
14 Benz St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Meghan Boesch
Seller: Ryan C. Thomas
Date: 05/18/21
139 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: James W. Fiore
Seller: US Bank
Date: 05/19/21
191 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Shaheer LLC
Seller: Disha Realty LLC
Date: 05/27/21
854 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $229,000
Buyer: Gennie B. Rucks
Seller: Carmelo A. Scuderi
Date: 05/25/21
78-80 Beverly Lane
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $266,500
Buyer: 9 York Street Family LP
Seller: Keith E. Tatlock
Date: 05/20/21
78 Bexhill St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Helena D. Romero
Seller: Diane Medina
Date: 05/24/21
82 Birchland Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Nancy Almodovar-Gartman
Seller: FNMA
Date: 05/21/21
119 Bridle Path Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Gregory J. Stevens
Seller: Donald J. Chabot
Date: 05/27/21
35 Brookline Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Isaias Garcia-Medina
Seller: Juan J. Guzman
Date: 05/21/21
94-96 Byers St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $212,000
Buyer: Szu-Ming Li
Seller: Keith W. Fowler
Date: 05/19/21
52-54 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Victor M. Medina-Bernal
Seller: Sergey Dikan
Date: 05/21/21
89 Chauncey Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Tamiekia Hall
Seller: Shobana Kausar
Date: 05/28/21
39 Crestmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,300
Buyer: Victor M. Aguirre
Seller: Alex T. Boyd
Date: 05/20/21
25 Daniel St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ogarth Peters
Seller: Bertram Williamson
Date: 05/20/21
39 Davenport St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Lludis Santana
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 05/28/21
186 Davis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Juan Guzman
Seller: Equity Trust Co.
Date: 05/21/21
202 Davis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Damian Cieszkowski
Seller: MTGLQ Investors LP
Date: 05/28/21
631-633 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Khai D. Do
Seller: Cam-Huyen Truong
Date: 05/21/21
178 Dorset St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,500
Buyer: Kasey M. Acevedo
Seller: Shayne D. Garrow
Date: 05/27/21
36 Dover St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Allspring Equities LLC
Date: 05/17/21
40 Dover St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Allspring Equities LLC
Date: 05/17/21
199 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $206,609
Buyer: Grace M. Melendez-Rivera
Seller: Christopher Lo
Date: 05/26/21
148 Euclid Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $126,600
Buyer: Aykut G. Uner
Seller: Maria I. Aponte
Date: 05/19/21
138 Fiberloid St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Rafael O. Collazo-Cardona
Seller: Jessica Lopez
Date: 05/27/21
41 Fitzgerald Road
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jorge L. Martin
Seller: Lucille R. Lomascolo
Date: 05/20/21
38 Ford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $254,000
Buyer: Rosemary M. Mudachi
Seller: Monica Thomas
Date: 05/28/21
97 Genesee St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Pioneer Housing LLC
Seller: Sultan Mourad
Date: 05/17/21
34 Geneva St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Helena Walker
Seller: Comstock, Barbara A., (Estate)
Date: 05/25/21
298 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Jessica M. Taylor
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 05/27/21
33 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Samantha Haefner
Seller: Robert Dancy
Date: 05/26/21
75 Glenmore St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Amber L. Dyke
Seller: Adrian P. Vega
Date: 05/17/21
83-85 Granby St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Matthew Dean
Seller: Bhuwan Gautam
Date: 05/28/21
132 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Lionel Jardine
Seller: Kelly A. Schafer
Date: 05/28/21
30 Hunter Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Parrish Frost-Mercado
Seller: Juan Cardona
Date: 05/28/21
105 Joan St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Solimari Sierra
Seller: Mars Real Properties Inc.
Date: 05/28/21
56 Juliet St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jimmy Ninh
Seller: Bukowski Construction LLC
Date: 05/25/21
36 Keith St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Britenee Perrier
Seller: Aquarius Real Estate LLC
Date: 05/26/21
47 Laurel St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Rose D. Roman
Seller: Vanyeline M. Carrasquillo
Date: 05/25/21
114 Leatherleaf Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Travis M. Orszulak
Seller: Clinton R. Stonacek
Date: 05/28/21
106-110 Lincoln St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: WVSpringfield LLC
Date: 05/17/21
Loring St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $231,500
Buyer: Margarita Nunez-Ferrand
Seller: Andres Dominguez
Date: 05/20/21
109 Lyons St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Nadalya Rivera
Seller: Maria M. Silva
Date: 05/20/21
65 Mapledell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Paige Landry
Seller: Round 2 LLC
Date: 05/20/21
44 Marble St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Pedro F. Vasquez
Seller: Hyacinthe Fallings
Date: 05/27/21
20 Margerie St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Raul Medina
Seller: Maria Velez
Date: 05/17/21
137 Marion St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $176,500
Buyer: Kristy L. Hawkins
Seller: Deluca Development Corp.
Date: 05/24/21
41-43 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $260,500
Buyer: John R. Griffin
Seller: K&S Holdings LLC
Date: 05/27/21
92 Melha Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Brandon Gonzalez
Seller: Leonardo Toro
Date: 05/21/21
198-200 Middle St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: Julian Torres
Seller: Gary A. Daula
Date: 05/28/21
22 Montgomery St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $219,900
Buyer: Ricardo Ramos
Seller: Paul Martins
Date: 05/28/21
3 Morison Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Matthew Duplessis
Seller: Onota Rental LLC
Date: 05/28/21
35 Morton St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Joan Wairagu
Seller: Ramon Arce
Date: 05/25/21
139-141 Moxon St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Latysha M. Ortiz-Coles
Seller: Manuel A. Cardona
Date: 05/24/21
50 Newland St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $126,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: David P. Fontaine
Date: 05/27/21
115 North Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Angel Rodriguez
Seller: Bruce L. Tetrault
Date: 05/17/21
100 Northampton Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Lourdes M. Gomez
Seller: Lloyd A. Cameron
Date: 05/18/21
166 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $229,650
Buyer: Waclaw Hojnoski
Seller: Naples Property Group LLC
Date: 05/18/21
196 Oak Grove Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $131,000
Buyer: Emtay Inc.
Seller: Mariners Atlantic Portfolio
Date: 05/21/21
61 Old Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Tracey L. Larock
Seller: Gary J. Sperlonga
Date: 05/28/21
1635 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $597,000
Buyer: DDM Property Group LLC
Seller: Bruce F. Hambro
Date: 05/21/21
417 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Harold Rivera
Seller: Lilliam Morales
Date: 05/28/21
104-106 Pasadena St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Samuel Braverman
Seller: AAD LLC
Date: 05/28/21
62 Pear St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Ale Moultrie
Seller: James C. Lee
Date: 05/17/21
102 Pembroke St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Adam Lataille
Seller: Iesha M. Ramos
Date: 05/17/21
16-18 Phoenix St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Hamror S. Gabriel
Seller: Rayan Abdulbaki
Date: 05/28/21
621 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Ramon Arce
Seller: Jacqueline Cintron-Arce
Date: 05/25/21
49 Rimmon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Ryan Deland
Seller: Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB3
Date: 05/28/21
83 Prospect St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Crystal Everett
Seller: Oussama Awkal
Date: 05/21/21
20 Revere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Nikita Chauhan
Seller: Luis A. Perez
Date: 05/17/21
41 Saffron Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jill A. Quinn
Seller: Robert Dungan
Date: 05/21/21
86 Saffron Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Suhaiylah T. Abdul-Hakim
Seller: Thomas J. Zwizinski
Date: 05/27/21
175 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Angela M. Claudio-Medina
Seller: JJJ 17 LLC
Date: 05/26/21
736 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Jorge Lopez
Seller: Susan Ortiz
Date: 05/20/21
71-81 School St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $5,450,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC
Date: 05/17/21
69 Seymour Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jose Gonzalez
Seller: Richard A. Ducharme
Date: 05/28/21
268 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Picton Capital LLC
Date: 05/25/21
246 Slater Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: 9 York Street Family LP
Seller: Cole Alves
Date: 05/25/21
34 Sumner Ave. #PB9
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Karl W. Rehbein
Seller: Leticia Guzman
Date: 05/18/21
615 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Dennis C. Burroughs
Seller: Liberty Onyx LLC
Date: 05/24/21
25 Tiffany St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Zorylee Torres
Seller: Yesenia Toribio
Date: 05/27/21
72-74 Tulsa St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Anthony Cianflone
Seller: J. Danusia Lokii-Braese
Date: 05/26/21
Union St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $5,450,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC
Date: 05/17/21
282-296 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $5,450,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC
Date: 05/17/21
304 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $5,450,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC
Date: 05/17/21
308-314 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $5,450,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC
Date: 05/17/21
316 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $5,450,000
Buyer: Miles Morgan LLC
Seller: Union St. Springfield MA LLC
Date: 05/17/21
53 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Armando M. Mora-Fernandez
Seller: District Capital LLC
Date: 05/28/21
169 Westminster St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Tatiana L. Myrick
Seller: Keith R. Sheppard
Date: 05/18/21
16 Wexford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Brendan C. Allen
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 05/27/21
540-542 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Genaro Vargas
Seller: Jorge Santana
Date: 05/18/21
804-806 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: David J. Dagostino
Seller: Charles D. Joyal
Date: 05/25/21
64 Whiting St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $388,000
Buyer: Gilian Washington
Seller: Todd Illingsworth
Date: 05/27/21
47-49 Whittier St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Javier Flores-Baez
Seller: Richard A. Gibbons
Date: 05/25/21
243-245 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Sarah E. Jackson
Seller: Home Equity Assets Realty
Date: 05/28/21
138 Wilber St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Alex S. Krake
Seller: Frank J. Delvalle
Date: 05/20/21
870 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Ana Dela-Rosa
Seller: Angel O. Alban
Date: 05/26/21
104 Wilmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Shawn Summers
Seller: Robert G. Ferron
Date: 05/19/21
28 Wilmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: K. J. Valentin-Gonzalez
Seller: Evelio Velez-Garcia
Date: 05/20/21
31 Wilmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $272,800
Buyer: Jennifer L. Rehbein
Seller: Walter L. Starzyk
Date: 05/28/21
90 Woodcrest Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Shobana Kausar
Seller: Madeleine P. Wozniak
Date: 05/28/21
1031 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Siomara Vega
Seller: Jose P. Ferreira
Date: 05/21/21
SOUTHWICK
3 4th St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jean R. Parisi
Seller: Lisa B. Hart
Date: 05/21/21
78 Point Grove Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Thomas R. McCabe
Seller: Frederick H. Bohn
Date: 05/20/21
Silvergrass Lane #21
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 05/21/21
Silvergrass Lane #35
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 05/21/21
WALES
8 Reed Hill Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Nadine Delisle
Seller: Brenda L. Dessert
Date: 05/28/21
WEST SPRINGFIELD
147 Albert St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Brian A. Pomeroy
Seller: Nicholas Walch
Date: 05/28/21
25 Appaloosa Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Derek L. Ferguson
Seller: Dennis P. Powers
Date: 05/17/21
103 Bonair Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $378,000
Buyer: Dhan Rai
Seller: Christopher D. Marini
Date: 05/28/21
111 East Gooseberry Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Hem R. Rai
Seller: Rosa Leo
Date: 05/20/21
42 Ely Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: MAA Property LLC
Seller: David N. Gervais
Date: 05/28/21
80 Forris St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Stefan J. Machowski
Seller: William Lafreniere
Date: 05/28/21
71 Humphrey Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $299,900
Buyer: Brandon Decoteau
Seller: Debra M. Schmidt
Date: 05/28/21
56 Lennys Way
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Adam L. Dasso
Seller: Douglas J. Martin
Date: 05/19/21
19 Lowell Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: CIG 4 LLC
Seller: Donna M. McCaul
Date: 05/28/21
20 Lowell Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Christina R. Duross
Seller: Thomas M. Pirnie
Date: 05/21/21
170 Meadowbrook Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,500
Buyer: John J. Sawyer
Seller: Shirley J. Brathwaite
Date: 05/21/21
115 Morton St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Erich A. Nabua
Seller: John R. Drisdelle
Date: 05/27/21
40 North Blvd.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Cory Swett
Seller: Robert E. Nazzaro
Date: 05/28/21
112 Overlook Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Mark J. Gaspari
Seller: Paul R. Boucher
Date: 05/24/21
146 Overlook Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Juan A. Nunez
Seller: I. Fernandez-Almodovar
Date: 05/18/21
41-43 Sprague St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Mariia Leiderman
Seller: Vladimir Shandrin
Date: 05/18/21
WESTFIELD
57 Bristol St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Fogarty
Seller: Kevin J. Irujo
Date: 05/28/21
43 Colony Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Angel Nieves
Seller: Mark J. Gaspari
Date: 05/24/21
5 Conner Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Maria Providencia-Seddon
Seller: Hoagland, Donald B., (Estate)
Date: 05/19/21
8 Conner Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Raeshawn Wilson
Seller: JJS Capital Investments LLC
Date: 05/26/21
17 Day Lily Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Marc Gendron
Seller: Bent Tree Development LLC
Date: 05/26/21
111 Devon Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $492,000
Buyer: Nicholas Cardaropoli
Seller: Kenn E. Sinclair
Date: 05/28/21
238 Dox Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $319,500
Buyer: Stanley W. Sawa
Seller: Allyn J. Gieryk
Date: 05/21/21
161 Highland Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Alexander Snyder
Seller: Salim Abdoo
Date: 05/26/21
29 Joseph Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Adam P. Simmons
Seller: Robert Browning
Date: 05/21/21
28 Laro Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Sarah I. Phipps
Seller: Angel R. Santiago
Date: 05/20/21
2 Linden Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $128,000
Buyer: K&R Real-Estate Solutions
Seller: Wells Fargo Bank
Date: 05/21/21
20 Linden Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Natalia Dukach
Seller: Meredith Morgan
Date: 05/26/21
18 Malone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: William Barna
Seller: Leighton J. King
Date: 05/26/21
114 Northridge Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Victor Marcu
Seller: Carmen T. Cross
Date: 05/21/21
77 Overlook Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $416,500
Buyer: Kristen Keane
Seller: John S. Wysocki
Date: 05/27/21
74 Ridgeway St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Christopher Eck
Seller: Kristine M. Seney
Date: 05/19/21
50 Union St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $262,900
Buyer: Susan D. Soucy
Seller: Brian Sabonis
Date: 05/20/21
140 Union St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $8,500,000
Buyer: Brookview Townhomes LLC
Seller: Westex LLC
Date: 05/28/21
78 Western Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Christina L. Medina
Seller: Marion E. McCarthy
Date: 05/27/21
6 William St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Thomas Valentine
Seller: Marilyn A. McNeil
Date: 05/19/21
WILBRAHAM
2 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Laura Blaze
Seller: Antonio Carvalho
Date: 05/27/21
12 Echo Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $755,000
Buyer: Timothy R. Hebert
Seller: Chris E. Mensing
Date: 05/27/21
18 Forest Glade Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $159,900
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Janice F. Kozub
Date: 05/21/21
29 Glenn Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $389,000
Buyer: Joseph A. Cordi
Seller: Camsad Builders LLC
Date: 05/27/21
20 Old Orchard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Michael Culhane
Seller: Kevin J. O’Rourke
Date: 05/24/21
636 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Hamzah M. Abu-Ata
Seller: Christine H. Strauss
Date: 05/27/21
331 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $333,000
Buyer: Andrew Baron
Seller: Pamela Budlong
Date: 05/28/21
60 Weston St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Gina M. Ferreira
Seller: Joanne Sowa
Date: 05/25/21
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
198 Alpine Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Matthew Given
Seller: Monica W. Gichuhi
Date: 05/26/21
52 Fearing St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: 52 Fearing Street LLC
Seller: Stephen C. Fellers
Date: 05/21/21
167 Glendale Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Daniel Cook
Seller: Zachary M. Kaufman
Date: 05/28/21
100 Leverett Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $333,600
Buyer: Erin T. Poulin
Seller: Mary A. Antonellis
Date: 05/28/21
142 North East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: 7740 Northeast College LLC
Seller: Alice M. MacDonald
Date: 05/28/21
1350 South East St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $1,430,000
Buyer: Theodore J. Christ
Seller: Bruce C. Lattmann
Date: 05/17/21
139 Sunset Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Viet T. Le
Seller: P. & J. A. Thatcher Asset TR
Date: 05/28/21
BELCHERTOWN
272 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Steven Baer
Seller: James Longobardo
Date: 05/28/21
800 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $257,800
Buyer: Jenilins Barbly
Seller: John W. Luippold
Date: 05/20/21
33 Maple St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Theresa J. Gallagher
Seller: Mary G. Barnum
Date: 05/26/21
35 Summit St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $320,050
Buyer: Lili Bourgeois
Seller: Deborah O’Neil
Date: 05/20/21
EASTHAMPTON
37 Campbell Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Katelyn Hurley
Seller: Ronald J. Stolarik
Date: 05/28/21
11 Davis St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Matthew Winnick
Seller: Kevin C. Netto Construction Inc.
Date: 05/28/21
62 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Nicholas D. Duprey
Seller: Richard J. King
Date: 05/27/21
7 Pomeroy Court
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $262,000
Buyer: Benjamin J. Leedy
Seller: Daniel A. Poulin
Date: 05/26/21
35 Strong St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $452,000
Buyer: Christopher B. Norton
Seller: William Damato
Date: 05/27/21
20 Torrey St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Richard King
Seller: Jessica L. Keefe
Date: 05/27/21
18 Willow Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jessica L. Keefe
Seller: Oliver D. Beltran
Date: 05/27/21
CUMMINGTON
482 Stage Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Nancy Jamison
Seller: Belle Isle Properties LLC
Date: 05/21/21
EASTHAMPTON
363 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $366,500
Buyer: Lauren E. Bullis
Seller: New England House LLC
Date: 05/21/21
GOSHEN
21 Fuller Road
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Ann Lord-Schmitt
Seller: Rudzik NT
Date: 05/27/21
GRANBY
335 Chicopee St.
Granby, MA 01013
Amount: $458,500
Buyer: Jason R. Lariviere
Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC
Date: 05/25/21
75 Forge Pond Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Christian P. Beauchemin
Seller: Beauchemin, Margaret J., (Estate)
Date: 05/21/21
29 Kellogg St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Hollie Lehouillier
Seller: Robert T. Mann
Date: 05/24/21
School St. #7
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Kevin Miller
Seller: Edward C. Shyloski & Sons
Date: 05/26/21
193 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Shane A. DeLeon
Seller: Philip T. Braese
Date: 05/18/21
HADLEY
358 River Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Black
Seller: Christine Kokoski
Date: 05/17/21
104 Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $389,000
Buyer: Heidi K. Kuester
Seller: Luis O. Hernandez-Munez
Date: 05/21/21
455 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: OCH Realty LLC
Seller: R. M. Vincunas 1995 TR
Date: 05/21/21
HATFIELD
230 Straits Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Lisa M. Ibrahim
Seller: Katherine V. Harris
Date: 05/24/21
HUNTINGTON
16 Crescent St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Justin Holmes
Seller: Robert Holmes
Date: 05/26/21
22 Nagler Cross Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $294,000
Buyer: Casey A. McKittrick
Seller: Douglas Twarosch
Date: 05/28/21
79 Searle Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Benjamin Yarra
Seller: Matthew A. Still
Date: 05/28/21
MIDDLEFIELD
153 Skyline Trail
Middlefield, MA 01243
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Denise Michaud-Lucas
Seller: Charles H. Winn
Date: 05/28/21
NORTHAMPTON
19 Armory St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $3,900,000
Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC
Seller: Bermor LP
Date: 05/28/21
737 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,935,370
Buyer: 737 Northampton LLC
Seller: Bais Pinchos
Date: 05/18/21
167 Chestnut St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $493,000
Buyer: Jodi M. Miller
Seller: Devon L. Greyson
Date: 05/25/21
131 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Miranda S. Lutyens
Seller: Emerson Way LLC
Date: 05/28/21
23 Ice Pond Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $627,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. Mahoney
Seller: Bruce M. Kriviskey
Date: 05/24/21
640 Kennedy Road
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Carly Everhart
Seller: Aquadro Family LLLP
Date: 05/17/21
25 Kirkland Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $3,900,000
Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC
Seller: Bermor LP
Date: 05/28/21
84 Main St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $3,900,000
Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC
Seller: Bermor LP
Date: 05/28/21
90 Main St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $3,900,000
Buyer: Ralph R. Realty LLC
Seller: Bermor LP
Date: 05/28/21
31 Murphy Ter.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Rosie Alig
Seller: Georganne Sexton
Date: 05/17/21
125 North St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $439,000
Buyer: David Kates
Seller: Stephen G. Sireci
Date: 05/28/21
117 Olander Dr. #12
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $585,900
Buyer: Joseph M. Holmes
Seller: Sunwood Development Corp.
Date: 05/28/21
226 Prospect St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,000,000
Buyer: Isabel L. Wells
Seller: Joanne Marqusee
Date: 05/24/21
541 Riverside Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Seth A. Cable
Seller: Sik K. Ang
Date: 05/20/21
196 Round Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $655,000
Buyer: Richard J. Ranti
Seller: Peter Frothingham
Date: 05/19/21
214 South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: John Lee
Seller: Brett R. Barry
Date: 05/17/21
93 Washington Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $770,000
Buyer: Benjamin Church
Seller: William J. Corwin
Date: 05/27/21
114 Williams St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Luke Browne
Seller: John J. Stanisewski
Date: 05/20/21
PLAINFIELD
27 Broom St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Farmhouse Properties LLC
Seller: Almond Property Management LLC
Date: 05/24/21
SOUTH HADLEY
100 East St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Compton Bissell-Hazen
Seller: Jessica Poser
Date: 05/20/21
99 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Jared J. Mendoza
Seller: Joseph L. Couture
Date: 05/27/21
30 Highland Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $388,500
Buyer: Randy Manseau
Seller: Bruce E. Lukasik
Date: 05/28/21
27 Judd Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: April Doroski
Seller: Hilton, David, (Estate)
Date: 05/27/21
133 Lathrop St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Thai C. Kim
Seller: S. Page Children TR
Date: 05/27/21
32 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $492,000
Buyer: Loree A. Carver
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction Inc.
Date: 05/26/21
10 Normandy Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Dachos
Seller: Lucille V. Dachos
Date: 05/21/21
22 Queen Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Rojas
Seller: Deborah A. Tetrault
Date: 05/20/21
41 Red Bridge Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Sharp
Seller: James Rippa
Date: 05/24/21
41 South St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $141,109
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: Paul C. Poreda
Date: 05/27/21
23 Waite Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Shanti D. Sponder
Seller: Barry M. Sponder
Date: 05/28/21
29 Westbrook Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Thomas F. Bernard
Seller: Amy C. Irwin
Date: 05/28/21
SOUTHAMPTON
Fomer Road #2
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $194,800
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: Charles M. Fisher LT
Date: 05/18/21
Fomer Road #3
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $194,800
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: Charles M. Fisher LT
Date: 05/18/21
59 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: William P. Koetsch
Seller: John Gwosch
Date: 05/26/21
20 Wolcott Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $369,543
Buyer: Stephen T. Johnson
Seller: Teresa M. Adams
Date: 05/19/21
WARE
480 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Kevin B. Gendreau
Seller: John E. Ryan
Date: 05/25/21
7 Berkshire Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Richard J. Boles
Seller: Gilbert, Kimberly L., (Estate)
Date: 05/27/21
89 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Isis Anadon
Seller: Frederyque L. Koetsch
Date: 05/18/21
143 Eagle St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Heather Mancuso
Seller: Jay H. Hurlbrink
Date: 05/26/21
118 Glendale Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Anthony L. Wallace
Seller: Michael Davis
Date: 05/19/21
41 Pine St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Cedrik E. Wright
Seller: Damian S. Cieszkowski
Date: 05/26/21
5 Towne St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $183,500
Buyer: Gordon Duke
Seller: Jennifer R. Pitts
Date: 05/26/21
135 Walker Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Anderson Builders & Son LLC
Seller: Dianna E. Sokol
Date: 05/18/21
232 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Joshua D. Orton
Seller: Steven J. Alonso
Date: 05/19/21
WILLIAMSBURG
25-1/2 Hyde Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $718,620
Buyer: Michael A. Stamm
Seller: Michael A. Henson
Date: 05/26/21
121 Petticoat Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: William H. Hooper
Seller: PABA Associates LLC
Date: 05/26/21
WESTHAMPTON
50 Burt Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Chenoa Charpentier
Seller: Adrienne M. Hornby
Date: 05/28/21
WORTHINGTON
266 Old North Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Amber McFee
Seller: Rita S. Koenigs
Date: 05/27/21