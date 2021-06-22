Country Bank Pledges $1 Million to Fight Hunger in Western and Central Mass.

WORCESTER — At its annual meeting on June 21, held at Polar Park in Worcester, Country Bank President and CEO Paul Scully announced a $1 million pledge to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Worcester County Food Bank.

Newly appointed Country Bank board members Elizabeth Cohen-Rappaport, Richard Maynard, Ross Dik, and Stacey Luster surprised both Andrew Morehouse, executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, and Jean McMurray, executive director of the Worcester County Food Bank, with checks for $500,000 each.

“As a community partner, we care deeply about the sustainability of our communities and the people who live in them,” Scully said. “In recognizing the burdens that many have experienced throughout this past year, Country Bank is ‘throwing hunger a curveball” by pledging $1 million to the communities it serves. Supporting and enriching its communities has been the bank’s mission since 1850.”

In 2020, Country Bank’s philanthropy exceeded $1 million by supporting 450 nonprofits throughout the region, mainly focused on helping food pantries, homeless shelters, COVID-19 relief services, veterans, and other programs that supported the everyday needs of the people in its communities.