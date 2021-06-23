Top Banner

Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 141

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Beynor, Derek J.
25A Oakwood Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021

Blais, Elaine R.
PO Box 111
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021

Bulley, Brie Amber
14 Scott St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021

Citlak, Mehmet
41 Brookfield St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021

Clarke, Candace Marie
a/k/a Clarke-Griffith, Candace M.
My Virtual Bankruptcy Paralegal
244 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021

Daniel, Joshua M.
66D King St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2021

Dee, David J.
8 Margaret St.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021

Dobek, Timothy James
44 Colonial Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/17/2021

Finklea, Kim
95 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2021

Flores, Axelm I.
a/k/a Soto, Axel Ivan Flores
12-14 Banbury St., Fl. 2
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/21/2021

Friend, Joyce
33 Pochassic St., Fl. 1
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2021

Lavergne, Miguel
Lavergne, Katy N.
114 Bristol St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2021

Licata, Seth Desmond
366 Montague City Road, Apt. C
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/17/2021

Lopez, Carmen
48 Watts St., # 1
Chelsea, MA 02150
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021

Rosie Delights
Oliveras, Jonathan Ivan
Oliveras, Rosemarie
Laboy, Rosemarie
43 Albert St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021

Shepard, Christopher B.
Shepard, Bonnie J.
a/k/a Shepard, Bonita J.
117 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/21/2021

Sylvester, Carl G.
Sylvester, Shari A.
61 Crescent St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021

Vega Martinez, Jorge l.
381 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2021

White, Kenneth
27 Applewood Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/21/2021

Williams, Candice Robina
535 Egremont Road
Great Barrington, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2021

Tags:

Related Posts

Bankruptcies August 2015

By

Bankruptcies

By

Bankruptcies

By