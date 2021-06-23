Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Beynor, Derek J.

25A Oakwood Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2021

Blais, Elaine R.

PO Box 111

Wales, MA 01081

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/25/2021

Bulley, Brie Amber

14 Scott St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/25/2021

Citlak, Mehmet

41 Brookfield St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2021

Clarke, Candace Marie

a/k/a Clarke-Griffith, Candace M.

My Virtual Bankruptcy Paralegal

244 Damon Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2021

Daniel, Joshua M.

66D King St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/18/2021

Dee, David J.

8 Margaret St.

Monson, MA 01057

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2021

Dobek, Timothy James

44 Colonial Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/17/2021

Finklea, Kim

95 Lucerne Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/26/2021

Flores, Axelm I.

a/k/a Soto, Axel Ivan Flores

12-14 Banbury St., Fl. 2

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/21/2021

Friend, Joyce

33 Pochassic St., Fl. 1

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/20/2021

Lavergne, Miguel

Lavergne, Katy N.

114 Bristol St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/31/2021

Licata, Seth Desmond

366 Montague City Road, Apt. C

Turners Falls, MA 01376

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/17/2021

Lopez, Carmen

48 Watts St., # 1

Chelsea, MA 02150

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/25/2021

Rosie Delights

Oliveras, Jonathan Ivan

Oliveras, Rosemarie

Laboy, Rosemarie

43 Albert St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/27/2021

Shepard, Christopher B.

Shepard, Bonnie J.

a/k/a Shepard, Bonita J.

117 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/21/2021

Sylvester, Carl G.

Sylvester, Shari A.

61 Crescent St.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/25/2021

Vega Martinez, Jorge l.

381 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/18/2021

White, Kenneth

27 Applewood Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/21/2021

Williams, Candice Robina

535 Egremont Road

Great Barrington, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/20/2021