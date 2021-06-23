Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Beynor, Derek J.
25A Oakwood Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021
Blais, Elaine R.
PO Box 111
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021
Bulley, Brie Amber
14 Scott St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021
Citlak, Mehmet
41 Brookfield St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021
Clarke, Candace Marie
a/k/a Clarke-Griffith, Candace M.
My Virtual Bankruptcy Paralegal
244 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021
Daniel, Joshua M.
66D King St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2021
Dee, David J.
8 Margaret St.
Monson, MA 01057
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021
Dobek, Timothy James
44 Colonial Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/17/2021
Finklea, Kim
95 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2021
Flores, Axelm I.
a/k/a Soto, Axel Ivan Flores
12-14 Banbury St., Fl. 2
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/21/2021
Friend, Joyce
33 Pochassic St., Fl. 1
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2021
Lavergne, Miguel
Lavergne, Katy N.
114 Bristol St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2021
Licata, Seth Desmond
366 Montague City Road, Apt. C
Turners Falls, MA 01376
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/17/2021
Lopez, Carmen
48 Watts St., # 1
Chelsea, MA 02150
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021
Rosie Delights
Oliveras, Jonathan Ivan
Oliveras, Rosemarie
Laboy, Rosemarie
43 Albert St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/27/2021
Shepard, Christopher B.
Shepard, Bonnie J.
a/k/a Shepard, Bonita J.
117 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/21/2021
Sylvester, Carl G.
Sylvester, Shari A.
61 Crescent St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2021
Vega Martinez, Jorge l.
381 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2021
White, Kenneth
27 Applewood Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/21/2021
Williams, Candice Robina
535 Egremont Road
Great Barrington, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2021