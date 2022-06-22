The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

Industrial Lane

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Anthony N. Amato

Seller: Linda R. Bridges

Date: 06/01/22

BUCKLAND

1 Sears St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: JL Bards LLC

Seller: John H. Burt

Date: 05/27/22

CHARLEMONT

87 Burrington Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Paul R. Hicks

Seller: Allen W. Hicks

Date: 05/25/22

COLRAIN

211 Greenfield Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Joseph R. Riedel

Seller: Charles J. Hayes

Date: 05/31/22

295 Jacksonville Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Paul Kocot

Seller: Devin K. Schmidt

Date: 06/01/22

352 Wilson Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Bonnie Sparks

Seller: Brian J. Derry

Date: 06/01/22

CONWAY

92 South Shirkshire Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $462,000

Buyer: Heather A. Lantz

Seller: Yuskei Murayama

Date: 06/03/22

670 Shelburne Falls Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Michael A. Ruscito

Seller: Chadd P. Meerbergen

Date: 06/02/22

DEERFIELD

21 Crestview Dr.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $799,000

Buyer: Lihong Gong

Seller: Mo Xu

Date: 05/26/22

29 Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Scott M. Severance

Seller: Richard O. Guy

Date: 06/02/22

39 Keets Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $710,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Starr RET 2004

Seller: Charles Salzberg RET

Date: 06/03/22

11 Memorial St.

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $950,000

Buyer: Deerfield Academy

Seller: Chester T. Yazwinski

Date: 06/01/22

4 North Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $441,000

Buyer: Dianne L. Hagan

Seller: Barbara P. Emond

Date: 05/31/22

1 Valley View Lane

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Adam G. Robinson

Seller: Mark S. Spencer

Date: 06/01/22

ERVING

2 Forest St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Blake Porter

Seller: Travis D. McKelvey

Date: 06/02/22

72 Northfield Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jack R. Fuller

Seller: Pauline E. Sabine

Date: 05/27/22

GILL

121 Hoe Shop Road

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jenna D. Marotte

Seller: Peter H. Moore

Date: 06/03/22

GREENFIELD

595 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $385,524

Buyer: Richard C. Merriott

Seller: Greenfield Savings Bank

Date: 05/25/22

163 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $119,592

Buyer: Joseph Ruggeri

Seller: USA HUD

Date: 06/02/22

214 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Francis Lo

Seller: Taylor J. Sokoloski

Date: 05/31/22

9 Garfield St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Casey Williams

Seller: Brian L. Watrous

Date: 06/02/22

68-70 Hope St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Aimee Goddard

Seller: Olive Street Development LLC

Date: 05/31/22

91 Newton St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $176,900

Buyer: Benegan 2 LLC

Seller: Dion, Linda K., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/22

69 Pierce St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $246,200

Buyer: James D. Manning

Seller: Carol L. Michelfelder

Date: 06/03/22

14 Riddell St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jason M. Denison

Seller: Mark R. Breor

Date: 05/31/22

137 Wisdom Way

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Allison M. Whittemore

Seller: Charles A. Streeter

Date: 05/26/22

147 Wisdom Way

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Benjamin D. Butler

Seller: Susan J. Townsley

Date: 05/25/22

LEYDEN

699 Marynook Lane

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Joshua W. Spencer

Seller: Kyle Cardaropoli

Date: 06/03/22

MONTAGUE

65 Dell St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $277,000

Buyer: Michael P. Dion

Seller: Gary J. Dion

Date: 05/31/22

70 Hillside Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $266,500

Buyer: Rachael F. Lynn

Seller: Pedro L. Flores

Date: 06/02/22

105 L St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Tracy L. Buddington

Seller: Richard Cummings

Date: 05/25/22

11 Maple St.

Montague, MA 01301

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Christopher Hill

Seller: Sharon M. Melnik

Date: 05/31/22

104 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Melissa Goulet

Seller: Brian E. Frank

Date: 05/23/22

16 Montague Ave.

Montague, MA 01347

Amount: $207,333

Buyer: Devon Whitney

Seller: Jennifer Douglas

Date: 06/02/22

6 Whiteman Way

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: William J. Doyle

Seller: Steven Bednarski

Date: 05/23/22

NORTHFIELD

117 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $355,900

Buyer: Jeff Lapointe

Seller: Christopher B. Shepard

Date: 05/23/22

23 Winchester Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Stephen F. Shivone

Seller: Thomas Aquinas College

Date: 05/27/22

33-A Winchester Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $277,863

Buyer: Patrick Gardner

Seller: Thomas Aquinas College

Date: 05/27/22

ORANGE

31 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Dennis Hughes

Seller: Michael P. Sheridan

Date: 06/01/22

10 Stone Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Anthony J. Mancuso

Seller: Jared Britt

Date: 05/25/22

28 Warwick Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $469,900

Buyer: Rebecca Reese

Seller: Dean A. Nutter

Date: 06/01/22

210 Wheeler Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Orange Equity Holding LLC

Seller: Marmac Investments LLC

Date: 06/03/22

210 Wheeler St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Rodrigo M. Montemor

Seller: Orange Equity Holding LLC

Date: 06/03/22

SHELBURNE

194 Skinner Road

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $720,000

Buyer: Mary K. Miller

Seller: Joseph A. Poirier

Date: 05/25/22

SHUTESBURY

23 Town Farm Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Anthony S. Kenney

Seller: Carey, Gerald R., (Estate)

Date: 05/25/22

SUNDERLAND

531 Hadley Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Marcus J. Barrows

Seller: Benjamin E. Pattison

Date: 05/25/22

157 North Main St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $640,000

Buyer: Christopher Bourque

Seller: J. Luke Bussard

Date: 05/25/22

113 Russell St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Warnick

Seller: William Mitchell

Date: 05/31/22

WENDELL

352 New Salem Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: James L. Frank

Seller: Paul S. Richard

Date: 06/01/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

136 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Mario Tedeschi

Seller: Norton, Kenneth A., (Estate)

Date: 06/01/22

52 Coyote Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Yogita P. Patel

Seller: Mujgan Dogan

Date: 05/31/22

16 Elizabeth St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $362,000

Buyer: Kaemon D. Lovendahl

Seller: Dee G. Blackman

Date: 05/23/22

210 High St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Cory J. Vandergrift

Seller: Frank E. Disco

Date: 05/25/22

6-8 King Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: Dionisio Gerena

Seller: Aleksandr Poddubchak

Date: 05/31/22

664 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Michael Kimsey

Seller: Robert H. Aspinall

Date: 06/03/22

584 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Corja Realty LLC

Seller: Herzenberg Realty LLC

Date: 05/26/22

14 North West St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $499,800

Buyer: Alptug E. Gok

Seller: Bryan Sohayda

Date: 05/25/22

71 Ramah Circle North

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $321,000

Buyer: Jads Holdings LLC

Seller: Joyce A. Boutin

Date: 06/01/22

277 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,270,000

Buyer: 277 Silver LLC

Seller: Wejjal LLC

Date: 05/25/22

155 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Wyckoff

Seller: Linda B. Stoddard

Date: 06/02/22

270 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Benjamin T. O’Connor

Seller: Genevieve A. Theroux

Date: 05/31/22

195 South Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Ahmad Aljanabi

Seller: Carol A. Barnes

Date: 05/27/22

93 Tobacco Farm Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Chloe Scherpa

Seller: Bouchard, Andre M., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/22

94 Witheridge St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Phyllis Birch

Seller: Roman Gurskii

Date: 06/03/22

BLANDFORD

246 Brookman Dr.

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $366,912

Buyer: Arlene Fishkind

Seller: Paul H. McVoy

Date: 05/27/22

BRIMFIELD

1492 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Cole Vincequere

Seller: Klaus Tittel

Date: 05/26/22

13 Laflame Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Charette

Seller: Josh Tatro

Date: 05/25/22

CHICOPEE

39 Bell St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Lucas Giusto

Seller: Mary P. Aberdale

Date: 05/31/22

9 Bennett St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Stefanie Meckling

Seller: John Jasiewicz

Date: 05/27/22

988 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $627,500

Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC

Seller: Eich Estates Inc.

Date: 05/26/22

1036 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $627,500

Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC

Seller: Eich Estates Inc.

Date: 05/26/22

12 Curtis St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: John R. Ward

Seller: John F. Lyons

Date: 05/23/22

26 Dallaire Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Kyle Laplante

Seller: Margaret A. Tanner

Date: 05/31/22

27 Ellen St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $487,500

Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC

Seller: V&A Realty LLC

Date: 05/26/22

274 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: NRES LLC

Seller: David Gessing

Date: 05/25/22

248 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Frank Costabile

Seller: Sally K. Murphy

Date: 06/03/22

38 Jennings St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Ali A. Omar

Seller: Angeline Poulis

Date: 05/27/22

183 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Maria Mendez

Seller: Pavel Pushkarev

Date: 05/31/22

202 Lafayette St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Rebecca A. Halle

Seller: Rayan C. Abdulbaki

Date: 05/27/22

544 Lafleur Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Haider Abdulridha

Seller: Antony Ashlaban

Date: 06/03/22

30 Lawndale St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Tiffany Williams

Seller: Yelena Verbetsky

Date: 05/27/22

97 Leo Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $168,000

Buyer: Reeltee LLC

Seller: Bank New York Mellon

Date: 05/25/22

32 Luther St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Josue A. Perez-Fernandez

Seller: James Louis

Date: 05/27/22

41 Marlborough St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Maureen Cayer

Seller: Stephen S. Manolakis

Date: 06/02/22

97 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Jolan R. Martori

Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.

Date: 05/23/22

475 Montcalm St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Kenneth Malone

Seller: Robert F. Levierge

Date: 05/25/22

76 Muzzy St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Amanda M. Walker

Seller: Shayne Sweeney

Date: 05/27/22

208 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $244,000

Buyer: Thomas Brennan

Seller: Brennan Properties LLC

Date: 05/27/22

535 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Heather Lavallee

Seller: Glenn R. Pittsinger

Date: 05/26/22

26 Shaban Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: John Gajowski

Seller: William T. Gajowski

Date: 05/27/22

23 Simone Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $287,900

Buyer: Kelly A. Bruce

Seller: Romanowicz, Michael J., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/22

104 Stedman St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Dean M. Fay

Seller: Przybyla, Joseph J. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 05/26/22

67 Streiber Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $439,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Blood

Seller: Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez

Date: 05/31/22

37 Sycamore Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: James T. Butterworth

Seller: Grandview Development Assocs. LLC

Date: 05/25/22

53 William St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Juan O. Mejia

Seller: James Clark

Date: 05/25/22

27 Woodland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Megan E. Reniewicz

Seller: Melanie Wilk

Date: 06/03/22

8 Yale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Nicholas Holbert

Seller: Richard R. Cote

Date: 06/01/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

81 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Courtney Gomez

Seller: Benjamin T. Thornton

Date: 05/25/22

49 Birch Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Chun R. Zhao

Seller: Alexandr I. Pavlenko

Date: 05/31/22

21 Elm St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Nhi Pham

Seller: Smidy, Maritza, (Estate)

Date: 05/27/22

75 Hanward Hill

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $368,000

Buyer: Rachelle Karkevich

Seller: Christine Markell-McNary

Date: 06/03/22

73 Hillside Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Thomas Flynn

Seller: Gina Impagnatiello

Date: 05/24/22

279 Millbrook Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $760,000

Buyer: James T. Coughlin

Seller: Sherri-Lyn Via

Date: 06/03/22

113 Patterson Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Kiser

Seller: Ankur Athuni

Date: 06/03/22

GRANVILLE

243 Hartland Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Emily Bouwer

Seller: Wilfred J. Belanger

Date: 05/24/22

1349 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $8,000,000

Buyer: 1349 Main Road LLC

Seller: Prospect Mountain Campground

Date: 06/01/22

HAMPDEN

190 Ames Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Gene Phelps

Seller: Barbara Quinn

Date: 05/31/22

218 Somers Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Susan P. Bluestein

Seller: Richard A. Nelson

Date: 06/02/22

23 Springhouse Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: John R. Sullivan

Seller: Timothy D. Leclair

Date: 06/02/22

72 Stony Hill Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Adesina Adeoluwa-Adegoke

Seller: Leeann M. Bergeron

Date: 05/23/22

HOLLAND

14 Collette Dr.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Mark D. Trescott

Seller: Quinn, Arethur A., (Estate)

Date: 05/27/22

37 Long Hill Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Truax Holdings LLC

Seller: Brian D. Huffman

Date: 06/03/22

1 North Wales Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: John R. Matukaitis

Seller: Gauvin, Jeanne R., (Estate)

Date: 05/25/22

HOLYOKE

29 Beacon Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Carlos Nalbel-Davila

Seller: Francisco J. Martinez

Date: 05/26/22

78 Calumet Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,300

Buyer: Anna S. Foster

Seller: Jonathan P. Hilchey

Date: 05/26/22

11 Gary Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jennifer Uribe

Seller: Juraye Pierson

Date: 06/03/22

277-279 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Hillside RT

Seller: Melissa Rivera-Fontanez

Date: 05/31/22

431-433 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Lynette Moreno-Pagan

Seller: Krystyna Gasiewski

Date: 05/27/22

197 Locust St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jessica Acevedo

Seller: Shianne Padilla

Date: 05/24/22

21 Longfellow Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: John J. Sbrega

Seller: Leon A. Stankiewicz

Date: 05/26/22

59 Longfellow Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Melissa M. Frechette

Seller: Anthony S. Morsen

Date: 05/26/22

77 Richard Eger Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Stuart G. Lempke

Seller: Kerry Normandin

Date: 05/27/22

53 Roland St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Tre Savoie

Seller: Urbanski, Joan M., (Estate)

Date: 05/31/22

11 Sun Valley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Kimberly Whitehall

Seller: Trudell, Jeanne M., (Estate)

Date: 05/26/22

131 Sycamore St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: U. Patrik Jakobson

Seller: Matthew Goulding

Date: 05/27/22

10 View St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Carlos Perez-Kuilan

Seller: Nazim Hack

Date: 06/01/22

247-249 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Natalia Munoz

Seller: David A. Borden

Date: 05/23/22

LONGMEADOW

59 Blueberry Hill Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Ashley Kuselias

Seller: David Earle

Date: 06/01/22

91 Chiswick St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Kiseol Nam

Seller: Myers, Marlene, (Estate)

Date: 05/26/22

33 Dover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $622,777

Buyer: Martin J. Topor

Seller: Jeffrey A. Hopkins

Date: 05/31/22

25 Greenacre Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Richardo R. James

Seller: Andrew J. Paleologopoulos

Date: 05/27/22

65 Hillside Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Jordan J. Bruso

Seller: Michael J. Ashe

Date: 05/26/22

94 King Philip Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Aferdita Mirena

Seller: Vivienne McLean-Catlin

Date: 05/25/22

69 Lawnwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Nicole F. Landry

Seller: Jerry L. Rivera

Date: 06/03/22

56 Lawrence Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Jialin Su

Seller: Ksenia N. Tonyushkina

Date: 05/26/22

58 Meadow Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Dorcely Sunders

Seller: Marie A. Louis-Jean

Date: 05/24/22

632 Pinewood Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC

Seller: Ellen S. Alliger

Date: 06/03/22

86 Salem Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: James M. Kane

Seller: James F. Mooney

Date: 05/26/22

85 Shady Side Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Toussaint Casimir

Seller: Mei-Kuei Huang

Date: 05/27/22

65 Viscount Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Carl J. Pankok

Seller: James F. Fisher

Date: 06/03/22

LUDLOW

97 Barna St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $322,000

Buyer: S. G. Bustamante-Gonzalez

Seller: Germain, Frances S., (Estate)

Date: 05/25/22

77 Elizabeth Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $513,000

Buyer: Melissa Loiodice-Walker

Seller: Christopher C. Arsenault

Date: 05/31/22

30 Greenwich St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Alexander H. Bachand

Seller: Joao C. Goncalves

Date: 05/27/22

56 John St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Amy Morais

Seller: Rui M. Ferreira

Date: 06/03/22

77 King St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Alfred R. Tetreault

Seller: Charles B. Cabana

Date: 05/23/22

88 King St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Zachary T. Charette

Seller: Antonio J. Bastos

Date: 05/26/22

45 Lehigh St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Sarah Rivera

Seller: Julie A. Horgan

Date: 06/03/22

19 Letendre Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Alan P. Josefiak

Seller: Daniel J. Kennedy

Date: 05/25/22

17 Windwood Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Kyungsun Park

Seller: Yongqiang Wang

Date: 05/26/22

MONSON

15 Macomber Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Anna Francis

Seller: Ellen G. Merritt

Date: 06/01/22

36 Main St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $182,000

Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast

Seller: 36 Main Street LLC

Date: 06/02/22

185 Moulton Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $422,000

Buyer: Stephen M. Owczarski

Seller: James J. Sullivan

Date: 06/01/22

145 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Positive Spin Real Estate Investments Inc.

Seller: Cuichan Chen

Date: 05/26/22

25 Reynolds Ave.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $163,000

Buyer: Jeremy T. Bedson

Seller: Steven R. Estridge

Date: 05/24/22

157 Wales Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Joshua D. Crescentini

Seller: Joel D. Crescentini

Date: 05/27/22

70 Upper Hampden Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Xianhong Zheng

Seller: Thompson, James M., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/22

PALMER

3087 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: William T. Hutchinson

Seller: Stephen J. Devoll

Date: 05/26/22

2090 Oak St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $283,000

Buyer: Emanuel R. Rodrigues

Seller: Richard A. Line

Date: 06/03/22

106 Pinney St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $316,000

Buyer: Richard Mailloux

Seller: Tara Mowery

Date: 05/31/22

503 River St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Katherine R. Eckert

Seller: RACE Inc.

Date: 05/26/22

371 Rondeau St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: James Seymour

Seller: George L. Ortiz

Date: 05/31/22

1114 Thorndike St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Paul R. Shipman

Seller: Bradford J. Cutty

Date: 05/27/22

RUSSELL

146 Blandford Stage Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Wynter Bachetti

Seller: Joyce E. Platt

Date: 05/31/22

1107 Huntington Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Paul Morrissey

Seller: Amanda St. Aubin

Date: 06/02/22

100 Timberidge Dr.

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Daniel F. Jonah

Seller: Rachel Laurie

Date: 06/03/22

76 Woodland Way

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Timothy Garwacki

Seller: Lawrence A. Garwacki

Date: 05/31/22

SPRINGFIELD

48 Abbe Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $157,500

Buyer: Rolando A. Vasquez-Rosa

Seller: Myrta G. Figueroa

Date: 05/26/22

26-28 Alderman St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $358,750

Buyer: Teresa Hilario-Lopez

Seller: Aguasvivas Realty LLC

Date: 06/02/22

23 Atwood Place

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Marie Jones

Seller: Albert L. Massey

Date: 05/27/22

48 Audubon St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jose Ortiz

Seller: Catrina Decker

Date: 05/24/22

29 Barrington Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Areecia Ward

Seller: Jasmin C. Hutchinson

Date: 06/02/22

16-18 Berkshire St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Fernando L. Martinez

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 06/01/22

90 Blueberry Hill St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Heath M. Dion

Seller: Jhonatan Escobar

Date: 05/24/22

688 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: 885 Sum LLC

Seller: Eastern Avenue Investments Inc.

Date: 05/31/22

851 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Bionett D. Rivera

Seller: Hector Lorenzo

Date: 06/03/22

127 Bowles Park

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Tyler J. Ledbetter

Seller: Norma Maldonado

Date: 05/24/22

111 Bridle Path Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Courtney L. Bodenstein

Seller: Kara D. Forsyth

Date: 05/31/22

36 Burns Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Richard Rodriguez

Seller: Matthew T. Moylan

Date: 06/03/22

70 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.

Seller: Linda A. Goldberg

Date: 05/23/22

243 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $198,327

Buyer: Deutsche Bank

Seller: Alicia Y. Perez

Date: 05/25/22

33 Clifford St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Roshele D. Hayman

Seller: Michael D. Noad

Date: 05/23/22

15 Cochrane St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kori Alston

Seller: Carolyn M. Caney

Date: 06/01/22

271 Connecticut Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Jesmaniel Bermudez

Seller: Sandra E. Potito

Date: 05/26/22

5 Corey Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Xavier Rosario

Seller: Thoams A. Berard

Date: 05/27/22

24 Daviston St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Luis A. Candelario

Seller: Braeden J. Dion

Date: 05/27/22

45 Dearborn St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Abdi Hassan

Seller: Edgardo Diaz-Laporte

Date: 05/26/22

138 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Rosemary Suarez

Seller: Schiappa & Mirti Properties LLC

Date: 06/01/22

215 Eddy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: BBI Rentals LLC

Seller: Barry Nadeau

Date: 05/23/22

125 Fair Oak Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $338,000

Buyer: William E. Butler

Seller: Joseph Alvarado

Date: 06/01/22

64 Fenimore Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Randall C. Wing

Seller: Collin McQuade

Date: 05/25/22

41-43 Fenwick St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $205,001

Buyer: Amea Properties LLC

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 05/23/22

208 Fiberloid St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Shelisia Dowdell

Seller: Steven Monteiro

Date: 05/27/22

169 Florida St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jessenia Diaz

Seller: Tomasina Reyes

Date: 06/03/22

5 Fox Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Joslyn

Seller: Jacqueline L. Covington

Date: 05/27/22

60 Fredette St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Nilsa Cruz

Seller: Foy, Marilyn E., (Estate)

Date: 05/27/22

322 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Brittany Washington

Seller: Zhane A. Hidalgo

Date: 06/03/22

409 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Hope L. Bowman

Seller: Carl S. Capitan

Date: 05/25/22

139 Governor St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jenny Torres

Seller: Kyanna L. Moure

Date: 06/03/22

21 Gralia Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Amanda Greystone

Seller: TM Rentals LLC

Date: 06/01/22

71 Gresham St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Iris Ayala

Seller: Ramchandra Parekh

Date: 06/01/22

172 Gresham St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $304,000

Buyer: Yezzenia L. Castro

Seller: Carlos J. Morales-Vargas

Date: 05/27/22

26 Groton St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Yanlecc Rivera-Gonzalez

Seller: Kylie T. Schmuck

Date: 05/27/22

51-53 Hayden Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Alex Perez-Duverge

Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC

Date: 05/26/22

99-101 Hood St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Enrique N. Morales

Seller: Lilian L. Colman

Date: 06/01/22

206 Jasper St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Jonathan L. Rodriguez

Seller: Andreus A. Santiago-Rivera

Date: 05/27/22

25-27 Jefferson Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Amelia Gonzalez

Seller: Thalia Mwanilelo

Date: 05/27/22

98 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Monica Rivera-Colon

Seller: Karol R. Hernandez

Date: 05/31/22

181 Laurelton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Iaroslav Gonchar

Seller: Pedro Aguirre

Date: 05/26/22

20 Lexington St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: SRV Properties LLC

Seller: Yolanda Delacruz

Date: 05/27/22

51-53 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Richard C. Ferullo

Seller: Jet Investment LLC

Date: 05/27/22

111 Lumae St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Alejandro J. Colon

Seller: Maryann C. Chwalek

Date: 05/26/22

79 Maplewood Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Dana Cordova-Cobleigh

Seller: Christie L. Riggins

Date: 05/24/22

28-30 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Ricardo R. Garves-Frias

Seller: J. R. Real Estate LLC

Date: 05/27/22

65-67 Mayfair Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Rosanna Dominga-Acosta

Seller: Yonalvy Acosta

Date: 05/27/22

231 Mazarin St.

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $392,000

Buyer: Danielle D. Mitchell

Seller: Pablo J. Perez

Date: 05/25/22

60 Nagle St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Francis J. Duran-Espinal

Seller: MS Homes LLC

Date: 06/03/22

134 Norfolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Marcos Rivera

Seller: B9 Industries Inc.

Date: 05/24/22

46 Old Brook Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Nghiep Huynh

Seller: Theresa R. Dionne

Date: 06/02/22

66 Overlook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Eric R. Newkirk

Seller: F. M. Rewinski RET

Date: 05/24/22

75 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Anthony F. Lefemine

Seller: Pierre J. Saintilus

Date: 05/31/22

615 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Lucy Diggs

Seller: Loatman, Elvin C. Jr., (Estate)

Date: 05/31/22

271 Parkerview St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Hailley K. King

Seller: Lisa A. Jerard

Date: 05/26/22

63 Pembroke St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Hanati Lubega

Seller: Paul F. Pepin

Date: 05/25/22

113 Pennsylvania Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Beryeline Couvertier

Seller: Lilliam Calvo

Date: 05/26/22

64 Price St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Matthew Tatum

Seller: Rochelle A. Chaisson

Date: 05/23/22

71-73 Price St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Xaver Sierra

Seller: Kristen Fiore

Date: 05/26/22

22-24 Radner St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Nathan Jones

Seller: David R. Lavoie

Date: 05/26/22

55 Redlands St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $121,344

Buyer: US Bank

Seller: James J. Martin

Date: 05/24/22

55 Redlands St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Inas Sarmad-Alitbi

Seller: RMTP T

Date: 05/31/22

73 Rimmon Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Melissa Nunez

Seller: Dreamwake Homes Inc.

Date: 05/31/22

169 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Hector Marcano-Roman

Seller: Jeremias Morales

Date: 05/25/22

440 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Alyson J. Lingsch

Seller: Carlos L. Melendez

Date: 05/24/22

311 Rosewell St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Clarke

Seller: Matthew T. Clarke

Date: 06/02/22

97 Rowland St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Windelly Ayala

Seller: Rosa Santana

Date: 06/02/22

163 Saint James Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Laura Ortiz-Ramos

Seller: Karen M. White

Date: 06/02/22

2-4 Scott St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Michelle Delgado

Seller: Frankin N. Rodriguez

Date: 06/02/22

63 Senator St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Allyson Lamondia

Seller: Jason W. Harnett

Date: 06/01/22

90 Spear Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $276,500

Buyer: Damaris Perez

Seller: Western Mass Property Development LLC

Date: 06/03/22

18 Stanhope Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Breiona S. Brown

Seller: Brital1987 LLC

Date: 05/24/22

52-54 Stockman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC

Seller: Ibrahim N. Khalid

Date: 05/23/22

159-163 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $2,100,000

Buyer: 159 Sumner Ave 01108 LLC

Seller: 2 Stroke Holdings LLC

Date: 05/27/22

363 Sunrise Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Juanita Allen

Seller: Pete Bernal

Date: 06/01/22

81 Surrey Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Judith A. Flanagan LT

Seller: Justin W. Batchelor

Date: 05/31/22

164 Switzer Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Sean Callahan

Seller: Switzer Shoemaker Holdings

Date: 05/27/22

129 Temby St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Prime Partners LLC

Seller: Jesse Picard

Date: 05/31/22

178-180 Tremont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Teshena Jones-Swaby

Seller: Deborah Givens

Date: 05/31/22

252 Tremont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: David L. Rosemond

Seller: Brian P. Bujnicki

Date: 06/02/22

36 Vail St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $189,500

Buyer: Rui G. Madeira

Seller: Eduardo F. Pires

Date: 05/26/22

58 Vail St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $189,500

Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC

Seller: Issihaka Kibodya

Date: 05/26/22

24-26 Wait St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ruth Flores

Seller: Eliezer Soto

Date: 06/03/22

229 Walnut St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC

Seller: James Fiore

Date: 06/02/22

374-382 Walnut St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: 374 Walnut Street LLC

Seller: 374 Walnut LLC

Date: 05/31/22

54 Warner St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Xiaomao B. Wang

Seller: Stanley Friedman LT

Date: 06/03/22

38 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $119,998

Buyer: Bank New York Mellon

Seller: Irene E. Goodwin

Date: 06/01/22

48 Wellington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Dylcia Sanchez

Seller: SLC Associates LLC

Date: 06/03/22

72 West Crystal Brook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $290,400

Buyer: Ian Fullerton

Seller: Zimmerman, Michael W., (Estate)

Date: 05/26/22

44 Westernview St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $324,900

Buyer: Kenneth A. Wojnowski

Seller: William R. Force

Date: 05/31/22

22 Wexford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Amnerys Cuevas

Seller: Lee Felix

Date: 05/25/22

274 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jellece Ortega

Seller: Lana J. Kudo

Date: 05/27/22

122-126 William St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Fatima Apartments LLC

Seller: Sanshah LLC

Date: 06/02/22

56 Winding Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Norma I. Maldonado

Seller: Robert J. Galica

Date: 05/24/22

1081-1091 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: Chicopee Street LLC

Seller: Driftwood LLC

Date: 05/25/22

SOUTHWICK

207 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Altair L. Hebig

Seller: Delmastro, Francis J., (Estate)

Date: 05/25/22

16 Falmouth Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $237,501

Buyer: Cynthia M. Gallant

Seller: Marie P. Marshall

Date: 05/25/22

2 Honeybird Run

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $494,000

Buyer: Tedd C. Cecchetelli

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 06/01/22

33 North Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Michael A. Westcott

Seller: Stephen F. Ketchale

Date: 05/25/22

16 Oak St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $313,000

Buyer: Karen E. Bashaw

Seller: My 3 Sons Investment LLC

Date: 06/02/22

3 South Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: David Clapp

Seller: Timothy J. Baker

Date: 06/03/22

4 Stagecoach Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Lisa Arguedas

Seller: Amy H. Carignan

Date: 05/27/22

Tall Pines Trail, Lot 30

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 05/25/22

Tall Pines Trail Lot 30

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC

Date: 05/25/22

44 Tannery Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Daniel Albano

Seller: Albano, Oralia, (Estate)

Date: 06/01/22

TOLLAND

470 Colebrook River Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $241,800

Buyer: Marta Busa

Seller: USA VA

Date: 05/31/22

55 Lakeside Dr.

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Albert P. Lenge

Seller: Jeanann Z. Armitage

Date: 06/01/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

37 Avondale Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Buddhi M. Gurung

Seller: Lal Khadka

Date: 05/31/22

109 Chilson Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Dennis W. Birks

Seller: Jennifer Demos

Date: 05/25/22

30 Colton Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Dhan M. Chhetri

Seller: David Foucher

Date: 05/25/22

11 Duke St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Sweeney

Seller: Thomas J. Dutkiewicz

Date: 05/31/22

27 Elmdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Pavel Kot

Seller: Joseph V. Kot

Date: 05/24/22

32 Hampden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Balak K. Thapa

Seller: Dadhi Adhikari

Date: 05/27/22

131 Jensen Circle

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Sean O’Connor

Seller: Phyllis A. Clark

Date: 05/27/22

39 Kings Hwy.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Kenneth Nodland

Seller: Martin S. Lachapelle

Date: 06/02/22

151 Labelle St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Igor Kolomin

Seller: Sergey Savonin

Date: 05/23/22

56 Laurel Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Franklin J. Saenz

Seller: Linda P. Swartz

Date: 05/27/22

414 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Mark Rodgers

Seller: AJAX 2018F REO Corp.

Date: 05/23/22

120 Orchardview St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Elizabeth Patruski

Seller: Thomas Z. Stevens

Date: 05/31/22

847 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Obeda Alkhabaz

Seller: Roland D. Clapp

Date: 05/25/22

905 Piper Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Hope Comrie

Seller: Flagstone Properties Inc.

Date: 05/27/22

24 Ryan Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $389,000

Buyer: Saad Alaibi

Seller: Vladislav Bezrutchenko

Date: 06/02/22

723-725 Union St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: James A. Augustin

Seller: Andrew Tsang

Date: 05/31/22

178 West Autumn Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $326,000

Buyer: Benjamin B. Barker

Seller: Susan M. Robert

Date: 06/01/22

45 Westwood Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $359,900

Buyer: Carlin E. Cook-Chillemi

Seller: Donna M. Lee

Date: 06/01/22

56 Westwood Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Emre Catal

Seller: Robert Kusek

Date: 05/23/22

157 Wilder Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $307,300

Buyer: Jillian E. Hoppe

Seller: Cynthia L. Larivee

Date: 06/02/22

WESTFIELD

68 Apremont Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $228,250

Buyer: Luis A. Thompson

Seller: Stomski, Adeline A., (Estate)

Date: 05/31/22

20 Camelot Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $782,000

Buyer: Jennifer S. Long

Seller: Christopher Siart

Date: 05/24/22

56 Cardinal Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Aydin Abasov

Seller: Christopher Sprtello

Date: 05/31/22

26 Cedar Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Nicholas Gallaher

Seller: Anatoliy Sosnin

Date: 05/27/22

25 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC

Seller: Jewish Family Services

Date: 05/27/22

412 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Michael R. Peletier

Seller: Matthew Rogalski

Date: 06/03/22

66 Janis Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $205,242

Buyer: Kimberly A. Constance

Seller: Tracy S. Proper

Date: 05/31/22

50 Ridgecrest Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Andrew H. Joseph

Seller: Mark Senecal

Date: 06/02/22

223 Shaker Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: David Gessing

Seller: Stanley W. Olechna

Date: 05/25/22

761 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Brian Vigneault

Seller: Gerald K. Noah

Date: 06/02/22

179 Tannery Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $397,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Galarza

Seller: Chad Brodeur

Date: 05/31/22

11 Wildflower Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Chad Brodeur

Seller: Michelle M. Moniz

Date: 06/03/22

WILBRAHAM

20 Blacksmith Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: John Pini

Seller: Kelly A. Elliott

Date: 06/01/22

2 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kensey Waterman

Seller: Laura Blaze

Date: 05/31/22

22 Brookside Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $489,000

Buyer: Michael Schoen

Seller: Benjamin A. Fontaine

Date: 05/25/22

20 Dalton St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Stephen Devoll

Seller: Anna M. Robblee

Date: 05/26/22

4 Mark Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Sara Melikian

Seller: Claudia G. Kapinos

Date: 06/03/22

9 Springfield St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Anna R. Gregory

Seller: Bruno Sessions

Date: 06/02/22

596 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Ivonne Rivera-Perez

Seller: Jon D. Poirier

Date: 06/02/22

32 Sunnyside Ter.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Owen Spargo

Seller: Gihad A. Awkal

Date: 05/27/22

2 Webster Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Caren L. Reed

Seller: Diamantis Skinitis

Date: 06/03/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

34 Berkshire Ter.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $413,450

Buyer: Rebecca R. Curzon 2022 RET

Seller: Carey E. Matthews

Date: 05/31/22

33 Cosby Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $500,033

Buyer: Jeffrey Humphrey

Seller: Erica R. Gees

Date: 06/03/22

11 Emily Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Julie E. Blue

Seller: Kimberly M. Edwards

Date: 06/01/22

213 Grantwood Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: John W. Kinchla

Seller: Railroad St Partners LLC

Date: 05/24/22

32 Hitchcock Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $328,250

Buyer: C. Van Den Berg

Seller: Amherst College

Date: 05/26/22

12 Kettle Pond Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Catherine Atteridge

Seller: Gary S. Karpinski

Date: 05/24/22

7 Kingman Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $765,000

Buyer: Timothy W. Clark

Seller: Kristin T. O’Connell RET

Date: 06/02/22

38 Kingman Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $749,000

Buyer: Deborah A. Dorfman

Seller: Jeremy Ober

Date: 06/01/22

1133 N. Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: 7740 Northeastcollege LLC

Seller: Tom Svrcek

Date: 06/03/22

320 Pelham Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: 320 Pelham Road LLC

Seller: Thomas O’Brien

Date: 06/03/22

388 Pine St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Maurica Miller

Seller: 388 Pine Street RT

Date: 06/01/22

149 Sunset Ave.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: John R. Sharpe

Seller: Priscilla W. Johnson

Date: 05/31/22

12 Sunset Court

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: UMass Sunset LLC

Seller: DNB Properties LLC

Date: 06/01/22

26 Valley Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Robert Brewster

Seller: Rudolph T. Bedeley

Date: 06/01/22

BELCHERTOWN

600 Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Kunz

Seller: Alexandra L. Jefferson

Date: 05/26/22

Bardwell St. Lot 1

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jonathan G. Martins

Seller: Thomas R. Roberts

Date: 05/25/22

10 Brandywine Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Allison Brown

Seller: Courtney S. Pucel LT

Date: 06/02/22

78 Clark St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $368,300

Buyer: Christine Barrington

Seller: FNMA

Date: 05/27/22

747 Daniel Shays Hwy.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Chad Blinman

Seller: Kerri J. Rauschmier

Date: 06/02/22

47 Dressel Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Christopher D. Whitehead

Seller: Wayne L. Whitehead

Date: 05/27/22

12 Keys Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Stephen Boucher

Seller: Emerald City Rentals LLC

Date: 06/03/22

12 Ledgewood Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Gina Olson

Seller: Erika Boulware

Date: 06/02/22

214 Old Enfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Michael C. Tommila

Seller: Bette J. Hess

Date: 05/24/22

32 Park St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $462,000

Buyer: Dakota P. Richards

Seller: Daniel P. Drewniak

Date: 06/03/22

Sycamore Circle Lot CS

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC

Date: 06/02/22

Sycamore Circle Lot CW

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC

Date: 06/02/22

Sycamore Circle Lot CO

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC

Date: 06/02/22

Sycamore Circle Lot CQ

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction

Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC

Date: 06/02/22

28 Sycamore Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Gloria J. Martinez

Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 05/25/22

137 Warner St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $453,000

Buyer: Sunflower T

Seller: Moriarty, Hugh J., (Estate)

Date: 05/23/22

153 West St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $507,000

Buyer: Anthony J. English

Seller: Robert J. Strobelberger

Date: 05/27/22

18 Woodland Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $659,792

Buyer: Nicholas Pucel

Seller: NE General Contractors

Date: 06/02/22

CUMMINGTON

541 Berkshire Trail

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Ryan C. Whitten

Seller: Aidan F. Greenwood

Date: 05/31/22

EASTHAMPTON

2 Adams St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Easthampton Dutt LLC

Seller: William Hatzpietro

Date: 05/27/22

20 Bayberry Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Robert A. Ferris

Seller: Michelle A. Grise

Date: 05/31/22

30 Chapin St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Nathan G. Davis

Seller: Jeffrey Childs

Date: 05/23/22

47-49 Franklin St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $418,000

Buyer: Franklin Street Investments LLC

Seller: John Knybel

Date: 06/01/22

51 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Easthampton Eagle Realty

Seller: Chunyk LT

Date: 05/31/22

52 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Backholm Realty Holdings LLC

Seller: LGB Properties LLC

Date: 05/24/22

54 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Backholm Realty Holdings LLC

Seller: LGB Properties LLC

Date: 05/24/22

186 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Easthampton Eagle Realty

Seller: Christina K. Svane

Date: 05/31/22

38 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Plains LLC

Seller: Nicholas D. Yvon

Date: 05/27/22

76 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Rachel C. Plzak

Seller: Lindsey Broussard

Date: 05/25/22

26-28 Water St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $441,900

Buyer: Martin Jutres

Seller: Giancarlo Albelice

Date: 05/24/22

GRANBY

16 Cold Hill Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kirsten L. Titus

Seller: Lisa M. O’Neil

Date: 06/01/22

43 Forge Pond Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Ethan Rosas

Seller: Joseph M. Cirillo

Date: 05/31/22

32 New Ludlow Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Mackenzie D. Feeney

Seller: Laura A. Dellapenna

Date: 06/03/22

151 Taylor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $576,500

Buyer: Alexander M. Huff

Seller: JJB Builders Corp.

Date: 06/02/22

HADLEY

12 Cold Spring Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Peter J. Klimoski

Seller: Day, Roberta O., (Estate)

Date: 06/01/22

65 Hockanum Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $371,000

Buyer: Suzzanne Daneau

Seller: Merle K. Buckhout

Date: 06/03/22

117 South Maple St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Leo E. Fugler

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 05/31/22

HATFIELD

38 Linseed Road

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Paul M. Morrissey

Seller: TM Associates RT

Date: 06/01/22

NORTHAMPTON

841 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Mary Mitchell

Seller: Joan A. Mazur

Date: 05/26/22

22 Lilly St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Katrina Karkazis

Seller: Susan C. Stone

Date: 06/03/22

167 Main St.

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $536,000

Buyer: Katie E. Heimer

Seller: Moses D. Miller

Date: 05/25/22

14 Matthew Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Jose C. Faria

Seller: Anna M. Dextraze

Date: 06/01/22

61 North Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $661,500

Buyer: Richard J. Baker

Seller: Colleen M. Isabelle

Date: 05/23/22

6 O’Donnell Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $561,000

Buyer: Kevin Allen

Seller: Dylan Boyd

Date: 05/24/22

70 Old South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: Subtle Properties LLC

Seller: Jacobs & Jacobs LLC

Date: 06/03/22

22 Phillips Place

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $824,900

Buyer: Michael P. Stoddard FT

Seller: Patricia M. Stoddard

Date: 05/27/22

48 Pioneer Knolls

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Samantha E. Hopper

Seller: John P. Loveless

Date: 05/27/22

19 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Stacia Silvia

Seller: Clyde R. Sherette

Date: 06/03/22

7 Trinity Row

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Anya Brickman-Raredon

Seller: Julia Cafritz

Date: 05/31/22

1 Villone Dr.

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kathleen M. Brown

Seller: Franz P. Reichsman

Date: 06/03/22

1087 Westhampton Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: City Of Northampton

Seller: Tim Seney Contracting Inc.

Date: 05/27/22

66 Woodland Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Alicia M. Colby

Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey

Date: 05/23/22

PLAINFIELD

36 Old South St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Charles Carden

Seller: John L. Gardner

Date: 05/23/22

SOUTH HADLEY

470 Amherst Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Lisa Doolittle

Seller: P. A. Gagne RET

Date: 05/26/22

451 East St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Luis Builders Inc.

Seller: Andrew L. Marion

Date: 06/01/22

5 Grace St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Matthew Badger

Seller: James C. Walsh

Date: 05/27/22

9 Graves St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $192,000

Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Seller: Matthew J. Simpson

Date: 05/27/22

65 Hadley St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Meghan Judd

Seller: Randy Barthelette

Date: 05/31/22

22 Leahey Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: James Niedbala

Seller: Harold F. Foley

Date: 05/27/22

187 Morgan St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Marcela C. Bustamante

Seller: Kish, Stephanie L., (Estate)

Date: 06/03/22

318 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Stay In Motion LLC

Seller: Marie A. Whalen

Date: 05/25/22

532 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Juan Zheng

Seller: Huu & Minh LLC

Date: 05/26/22

4 Silverwood Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: William V. Deluca

Seller: Emily T. Fleming

Date: 06/01/22

SOUTHAMPTON

81 Glendale Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Todd D. Padenich

Seller: Scott R. Cebula

Date: 06/01/22

1 Glendale Woods Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Barbara W. Sinopoli

Seller: Thomas M. Flynn

Date: 06/03/22

22 Katelyn Way

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Dylan P. Mawdsley

Seller: Thomas Wnetrzak

Date: 05/25/22

68 Lead Mine Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $1,065,000

Buyer: Julio Gagne

Seller: Mark S. Anthony

Date: 05/25/22

WARE

10 Boivin Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Steven Wilk

Seller: Christopher J. Lachendro

Date: 06/03/22

176 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Ryan Bateman

Seller: Edward P. Couture

Date: 05/27/22

17 Pine St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Jerry Raphael

Seller: Brad M. Dimiero

Date: 06/02/22

43 Pulaski St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Adam K. Myallaked

Seller: Flat Brook Farm TR

Date: 06/03/22

45 Pulaski St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Adam K. Myallaked

Seller: Flat Brook Farm TR

Date: 06/03/22

54 Warebrook Village

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Ruth E. Davis

Seller: Michael Spera

Date: 05/27/22

51 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Jean P. Kenou

Seller: New England Equities LLC

Date: 05/27/22

WILLIAMSBURG

2 Cole Road

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Kelsey Kinney

Seller: Leslie Fisher-Katz

Date: 06/03/22

12 Depot Road

Williamsburg, MA 01038

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Edward P. Timmons

Seller: Jeffrey W. Kellogg

Date: 05/26/22

15 Eastern Ave.

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Janine E. Nye

Seller: George O. Henry

Date: 05/26/22

21 North Farms Road

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $363,000

Buyer: Alyssandra Black

Seller: Gordon E. Cranston

Date: 05/31/22

12 Petticoat Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: Stephanie K. Porter

Seller: Gina F. Vernava

Date: 05/25/22

WESTHAMPTON

10 Blueberry Lane

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $2,350,000

Buyer: Benjamin A. Kraus

Seller: Monica A. Patrick RET

Date: 05/24/22

246 Chesterfield Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Gerald Hinkle

Seller: Wakem, Richard G., (Estate)

Date: 05/26/22

82 Montague Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Michael W. Wulforst

Seller: Robert J. Powers

Date: 05/27/22

WORTHINGTON

336 Kinnebrook Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: James T. Mayo

Seller: Cheryl A. Beattie

Date: 05/25/22

24 Old Main Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Tyler Pease

Seller: Drew A. Hornickel

Date: 06/01/22

118 Scott Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Drew Hornickel

Seller: Neil K. Keen

Date: 06/01/22