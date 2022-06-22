Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
Industrial Lane
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Anthony N. Amato
Seller: Linda R. Bridges
Date: 06/01/22
BUCKLAND
1 Sears St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: JL Bards LLC
Seller: John H. Burt
Date: 05/27/22
CHARLEMONT
87 Burrington Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Paul R. Hicks
Seller: Allen W. Hicks
Date: 05/25/22
COLRAIN
211 Greenfield Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Joseph R. Riedel
Seller: Charles J. Hayes
Date: 05/31/22
295 Jacksonville Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Paul Kocot
Seller: Devin K. Schmidt
Date: 06/01/22
352 Wilson Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Bonnie Sparks
Seller: Brian J. Derry
Date: 06/01/22
CONWAY
92 South Shirkshire Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $462,000
Buyer: Heather A. Lantz
Seller: Yuskei Murayama
Date: 06/03/22
670 Shelburne Falls Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Michael A. Ruscito
Seller: Chadd P. Meerbergen
Date: 06/02/22
DEERFIELD
21 Crestview Dr.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $799,000
Buyer: Lihong Gong
Seller: Mo Xu
Date: 05/26/22
29 Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Scott M. Severance
Seller: Richard O. Guy
Date: 06/02/22
39 Keets Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $710,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Starr RET 2004
Seller: Charles Salzberg RET
Date: 06/03/22
11 Memorial St.
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $950,000
Buyer: Deerfield Academy
Seller: Chester T. Yazwinski
Date: 06/01/22
4 North Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $441,000
Buyer: Dianne L. Hagan
Seller: Barbara P. Emond
Date: 05/31/22
1 Valley View Lane
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Adam G. Robinson
Seller: Mark S. Spencer
Date: 06/01/22
ERVING
2 Forest St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Blake Porter
Seller: Travis D. McKelvey
Date: 06/02/22
72 Northfield Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jack R. Fuller
Seller: Pauline E. Sabine
Date: 05/27/22
GILL
121 Hoe Shop Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jenna D. Marotte
Seller: Peter H. Moore
Date: 06/03/22
GREENFIELD
595 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $385,524
Buyer: Richard C. Merriott
Seller: Greenfield Savings Bank
Date: 05/25/22
163 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $119,592
Buyer: Joseph Ruggeri
Seller: USA HUD
Date: 06/02/22
214 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Francis Lo
Seller: Taylor J. Sokoloski
Date: 05/31/22
9 Garfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Casey Williams
Seller: Brian L. Watrous
Date: 06/02/22
68-70 Hope St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Aimee Goddard
Seller: Olive Street Development LLC
Date: 05/31/22
91 Newton St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $176,900
Buyer: Benegan 2 LLC
Seller: Dion, Linda K., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/22
69 Pierce St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $246,200
Buyer: James D. Manning
Seller: Carol L. Michelfelder
Date: 06/03/22
14 Riddell St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jason M. Denison
Seller: Mark R. Breor
Date: 05/31/22
137 Wisdom Way
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Allison M. Whittemore
Seller: Charles A. Streeter
Date: 05/26/22
147 Wisdom Way
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Benjamin D. Butler
Seller: Susan J. Townsley
Date: 05/25/22
LEYDEN
699 Marynook Lane
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Joshua W. Spencer
Seller: Kyle Cardaropoli
Date: 06/03/22
MONTAGUE
65 Dell St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $277,000
Buyer: Michael P. Dion
Seller: Gary J. Dion
Date: 05/31/22
70 Hillside Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $266,500
Buyer: Rachael F. Lynn
Seller: Pedro L. Flores
Date: 06/02/22
105 L St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Tracy L. Buddington
Seller: Richard Cummings
Date: 05/25/22
11 Maple St.
Montague, MA 01301
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Christopher Hill
Seller: Sharon M. Melnik
Date: 05/31/22
104 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Melissa Goulet
Seller: Brian E. Frank
Date: 05/23/22
16 Montague Ave.
Montague, MA 01347
Amount: $207,333
Buyer: Devon Whitney
Seller: Jennifer Douglas
Date: 06/02/22
6 Whiteman Way
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: William J. Doyle
Seller: Steven Bednarski
Date: 05/23/22
NORTHFIELD
117 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $355,900
Buyer: Jeff Lapointe
Seller: Christopher B. Shepard
Date: 05/23/22
23 Winchester Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Stephen F. Shivone
Seller: Thomas Aquinas College
Date: 05/27/22
33-A Winchester Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $277,863
Buyer: Patrick Gardner
Seller: Thomas Aquinas College
Date: 05/27/22
ORANGE
31 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Dennis Hughes
Seller: Michael P. Sheridan
Date: 06/01/22
10 Stone Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Anthony J. Mancuso
Seller: Jared Britt
Date: 05/25/22
28 Warwick Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $469,900
Buyer: Rebecca Reese
Seller: Dean A. Nutter
Date: 06/01/22
210 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Orange Equity Holding LLC
Seller: Marmac Investments LLC
Date: 06/03/22
210 Wheeler St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Rodrigo M. Montemor
Seller: Orange Equity Holding LLC
Date: 06/03/22
SHELBURNE
194 Skinner Road
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $720,000
Buyer: Mary K. Miller
Seller: Joseph A. Poirier
Date: 05/25/22
SHUTESBURY
23 Town Farm Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Anthony S. Kenney
Seller: Carey, Gerald R., (Estate)
Date: 05/25/22
SUNDERLAND
531 Hadley Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Marcus J. Barrows
Seller: Benjamin E. Pattison
Date: 05/25/22
157 North Main St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Christopher Bourque
Seller: J. Luke Bussard
Date: 05/25/22
113 Russell St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Warnick
Seller: William Mitchell
Date: 05/31/22
WENDELL
352 New Salem Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: James L. Frank
Seller: Paul S. Richard
Date: 06/01/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
136 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Mario Tedeschi
Seller: Norton, Kenneth A., (Estate)
Date: 06/01/22
52 Coyote Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Yogita P. Patel
Seller: Mujgan Dogan
Date: 05/31/22
16 Elizabeth St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $362,000
Buyer: Kaemon D. Lovendahl
Seller: Dee G. Blackman
Date: 05/23/22
210 High St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Cory J. Vandergrift
Seller: Frank E. Disco
Date: 05/25/22
6-8 King Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: Dionisio Gerena
Seller: Aleksandr Poddubchak
Date: 05/31/22
664 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Michael Kimsey
Seller: Robert H. Aspinall
Date: 06/03/22
584 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Corja Realty LLC
Seller: Herzenberg Realty LLC
Date: 05/26/22
14 North West St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $499,800
Buyer: Alptug E. Gok
Seller: Bryan Sohayda
Date: 05/25/22
71 Ramah Circle North
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $321,000
Buyer: Jads Holdings LLC
Seller: Joyce A. Boutin
Date: 06/01/22
277 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,270,000
Buyer: 277 Silver LLC
Seller: Wejjal LLC
Date: 05/25/22
155 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Wyckoff
Seller: Linda B. Stoddard
Date: 06/02/22
270 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Benjamin T. O’Connor
Seller: Genevieve A. Theroux
Date: 05/31/22
195 South Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Ahmad Aljanabi
Seller: Carol A. Barnes
Date: 05/27/22
93 Tobacco Farm Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Chloe Scherpa
Seller: Bouchard, Andre M., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/22
94 Witheridge St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Phyllis Birch
Seller: Roman Gurskii
Date: 06/03/22
BLANDFORD
246 Brookman Dr.
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $366,912
Buyer: Arlene Fishkind
Seller: Paul H. McVoy
Date: 05/27/22
BRIMFIELD
1492 Dunhamtown Brimfield Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Cole Vincequere
Seller: Klaus Tittel
Date: 05/26/22
13 Laflame Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Charette
Seller: Josh Tatro
Date: 05/25/22
CHICOPEE
39 Bell St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Lucas Giusto
Seller: Mary P. Aberdale
Date: 05/31/22
9 Bennett St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Stefanie Meckling
Seller: John Jasiewicz
Date: 05/27/22
988 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $627,500
Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC
Seller: Eich Estates Inc.
Date: 05/26/22
1036 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $627,500
Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC
Seller: Eich Estates Inc.
Date: 05/26/22
12 Curtis St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: John R. Ward
Seller: John F. Lyons
Date: 05/23/22
26 Dallaire Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Kyle Laplante
Seller: Margaret A. Tanner
Date: 05/31/22
27 Ellen St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $487,500
Buyer: Hurricane Properties LLC
Seller: V&A Realty LLC
Date: 05/26/22
274 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: NRES LLC
Seller: David Gessing
Date: 05/25/22
248 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Frank Costabile
Seller: Sally K. Murphy
Date: 06/03/22
38 Jennings St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Ali A. Omar
Seller: Angeline Poulis
Date: 05/27/22
183 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Maria Mendez
Seller: Pavel Pushkarev
Date: 05/31/22
202 Lafayette St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Rebecca A. Halle
Seller: Rayan C. Abdulbaki
Date: 05/27/22
544 Lafleur Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Haider Abdulridha
Seller: Antony Ashlaban
Date: 06/03/22
30 Lawndale St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Tiffany Williams
Seller: Yelena Verbetsky
Date: 05/27/22
97 Leo Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: Reeltee LLC
Seller: Bank New York Mellon
Date: 05/25/22
32 Luther St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Josue A. Perez-Fernandez
Seller: James Louis
Date: 05/27/22
41 Marlborough St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Maureen Cayer
Seller: Stephen S. Manolakis
Date: 06/02/22
97 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Jolan R. Martori
Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Date: 05/23/22
475 Montcalm St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Kenneth Malone
Seller: Robert F. Levierge
Date: 05/25/22
76 Muzzy St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Amanda M. Walker
Seller: Shayne Sweeney
Date: 05/27/22
208 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $244,000
Buyer: Thomas Brennan
Seller: Brennan Properties LLC
Date: 05/27/22
535 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Heather Lavallee
Seller: Glenn R. Pittsinger
Date: 05/26/22
26 Shaban Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: John Gajowski
Seller: William T. Gajowski
Date: 05/27/22
23 Simone Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $287,900
Buyer: Kelly A. Bruce
Seller: Romanowicz, Michael J., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/22
104 Stedman St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Dean M. Fay
Seller: Przybyla, Joseph J. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 05/26/22
67 Streiber Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $439,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Blood
Seller: Samuel Gomez-Gonzalez
Date: 05/31/22
37 Sycamore Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: James T. Butterworth
Seller: Grandview Development Assocs. LLC
Date: 05/25/22
53 William St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Juan O. Mejia
Seller: James Clark
Date: 05/25/22
27 Woodland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Megan E. Reniewicz
Seller: Melanie Wilk
Date: 06/03/22
8 Yale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Nicholas Holbert
Seller: Richard R. Cote
Date: 06/01/22
EAST LONGMEADOW
81 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Courtney Gomez
Seller: Benjamin T. Thornton
Date: 05/25/22
49 Birch Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Chun R. Zhao
Seller: Alexandr I. Pavlenko
Date: 05/31/22
21 Elm St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Nhi Pham
Seller: Smidy, Maritza, (Estate)
Date: 05/27/22
75 Hanward Hill
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $368,000
Buyer: Rachelle Karkevich
Seller: Christine Markell-McNary
Date: 06/03/22
73 Hillside Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Thomas Flynn
Seller: Gina Impagnatiello
Date: 05/24/22
279 Millbrook Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $760,000
Buyer: James T. Coughlin
Seller: Sherri-Lyn Via
Date: 06/03/22
113 Patterson Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Kiser
Seller: Ankur Athuni
Date: 06/03/22
GRANVILLE
243 Hartland Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Emily Bouwer
Seller: Wilfred J. Belanger
Date: 05/24/22
1349 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $8,000,000
Buyer: 1349 Main Road LLC
Seller: Prospect Mountain Campground
Date: 06/01/22
HAMPDEN
190 Ames Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Gene Phelps
Seller: Barbara Quinn
Date: 05/31/22
218 Somers Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Susan P. Bluestein
Seller: Richard A. Nelson
Date: 06/02/22
23 Springhouse Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: John R. Sullivan
Seller: Timothy D. Leclair
Date: 06/02/22
72 Stony Hill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Adesina Adeoluwa-Adegoke
Seller: Leeann M. Bergeron
Date: 05/23/22
HOLLAND
14 Collette Dr.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Mark D. Trescott
Seller: Quinn, Arethur A., (Estate)
Date: 05/27/22
37 Long Hill Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Truax Holdings LLC
Seller: Brian D. Huffman
Date: 06/03/22
1 North Wales Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: John R. Matukaitis
Seller: Gauvin, Jeanne R., (Estate)
Date: 05/25/22
HOLYOKE
29 Beacon Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Carlos Nalbel-Davila
Seller: Francisco J. Martinez
Date: 05/26/22
78 Calumet Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,300
Buyer: Anna S. Foster
Seller: Jonathan P. Hilchey
Date: 05/26/22
11 Gary Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jennifer Uribe
Seller: Juraye Pierson
Date: 06/03/22
277-279 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Hillside RT
Seller: Melissa Rivera-Fontanez
Date: 05/31/22
431-433 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Lynette Moreno-Pagan
Seller: Krystyna Gasiewski
Date: 05/27/22
197 Locust St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jessica Acevedo
Seller: Shianne Padilla
Date: 05/24/22
21 Longfellow Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: John J. Sbrega
Seller: Leon A. Stankiewicz
Date: 05/26/22
59 Longfellow Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Melissa M. Frechette
Seller: Anthony S. Morsen
Date: 05/26/22
77 Richard Eger Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Stuart G. Lempke
Seller: Kerry Normandin
Date: 05/27/22
53 Roland St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Tre Savoie
Seller: Urbanski, Joan M., (Estate)
Date: 05/31/22
11 Sun Valley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Kimberly Whitehall
Seller: Trudell, Jeanne M., (Estate)
Date: 05/26/22
131 Sycamore St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: U. Patrik Jakobson
Seller: Matthew Goulding
Date: 05/27/22
10 View St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Carlos Perez-Kuilan
Seller: Nazim Hack
Date: 06/01/22
247-249 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Natalia Munoz
Seller: David A. Borden
Date: 05/23/22
LONGMEADOW
59 Blueberry Hill Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Ashley Kuselias
Seller: David Earle
Date: 06/01/22
91 Chiswick St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Kiseol Nam
Seller: Myers, Marlene, (Estate)
Date: 05/26/22
33 Dover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $622,777
Buyer: Martin J. Topor
Seller: Jeffrey A. Hopkins
Date: 05/31/22
25 Greenacre Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Richardo R. James
Seller: Andrew J. Paleologopoulos
Date: 05/27/22
65 Hillside Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Jordan J. Bruso
Seller: Michael J. Ashe
Date: 05/26/22
94 King Philip Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Aferdita Mirena
Seller: Vivienne McLean-Catlin
Date: 05/25/22
69 Lawnwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Nicole F. Landry
Seller: Jerry L. Rivera
Date: 06/03/22
56 Lawrence Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Jialin Su
Seller: Ksenia N. Tonyushkina
Date: 05/26/22
58 Meadow Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Dorcely Sunders
Seller: Marie A. Louis-Jean
Date: 05/24/22
632 Pinewood Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Quercus Properties LLC
Seller: Ellen S. Alliger
Date: 06/03/22
86 Salem Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: James M. Kane
Seller: James F. Mooney
Date: 05/26/22
85 Shady Side Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Toussaint Casimir
Seller: Mei-Kuei Huang
Date: 05/27/22
65 Viscount Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Carl J. Pankok
Seller: James F. Fisher
Date: 06/03/22
LUDLOW
97 Barna St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $322,000
Buyer: S. G. Bustamante-Gonzalez
Seller: Germain, Frances S., (Estate)
Date: 05/25/22
77 Elizabeth Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $513,000
Buyer: Melissa Loiodice-Walker
Seller: Christopher C. Arsenault
Date: 05/31/22
30 Greenwich St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Alexander H. Bachand
Seller: Joao C. Goncalves
Date: 05/27/22
56 John St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Amy Morais
Seller: Rui M. Ferreira
Date: 06/03/22
77 King St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Alfred R. Tetreault
Seller: Charles B. Cabana
Date: 05/23/22
88 King St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Zachary T. Charette
Seller: Antonio J. Bastos
Date: 05/26/22
45 Lehigh St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Sarah Rivera
Seller: Julie A. Horgan
Date: 06/03/22
19 Letendre Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Alan P. Josefiak
Seller: Daniel J. Kennedy
Date: 05/25/22
17 Windwood Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Kyungsun Park
Seller: Yongqiang Wang
Date: 05/26/22
MONSON
15 Macomber Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Anna Francis
Seller: Ellen G. Merritt
Date: 06/01/22
36 Main St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $182,000
Buyer: Real Estate Investments Northeast
Seller: 36 Main Street LLC
Date: 06/02/22
185 Moulton Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $422,000
Buyer: Stephen M. Owczarski
Seller: James J. Sullivan
Date: 06/01/22
145 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Positive Spin Real Estate Investments Inc.
Seller: Cuichan Chen
Date: 05/26/22
25 Reynolds Ave.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $163,000
Buyer: Jeremy T. Bedson
Seller: Steven R. Estridge
Date: 05/24/22
157 Wales Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Joshua D. Crescentini
Seller: Joel D. Crescentini
Date: 05/27/22
70 Upper Hampden Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Xianhong Zheng
Seller: Thompson, James M., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/22
PALMER
3087 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: William T. Hutchinson
Seller: Stephen J. Devoll
Date: 05/26/22
2090 Oak St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $283,000
Buyer: Emanuel R. Rodrigues
Seller: Richard A. Line
Date: 06/03/22
106 Pinney St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $316,000
Buyer: Richard Mailloux
Seller: Tara Mowery
Date: 05/31/22
503 River St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Katherine R. Eckert
Seller: RACE Inc.
Date: 05/26/22
371 Rondeau St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: James Seymour
Seller: George L. Ortiz
Date: 05/31/22
1114 Thorndike St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Paul R. Shipman
Seller: Bradford J. Cutty
Date: 05/27/22
RUSSELL
146 Blandford Stage Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Wynter Bachetti
Seller: Joyce E. Platt
Date: 05/31/22
1107 Huntington Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Paul Morrissey
Seller: Amanda St. Aubin
Date: 06/02/22
100 Timberidge Dr.
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Daniel F. Jonah
Seller: Rachel Laurie
Date: 06/03/22
76 Woodland Way
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Timothy Garwacki
Seller: Lawrence A. Garwacki
Date: 05/31/22
SPRINGFIELD
48 Abbe Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $157,500
Buyer: Rolando A. Vasquez-Rosa
Seller: Myrta G. Figueroa
Date: 05/26/22
26-28 Alderman St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $358,750
Buyer: Teresa Hilario-Lopez
Seller: Aguasvivas Realty LLC
Date: 06/02/22
23 Atwood Place
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Marie Jones
Seller: Albert L. Massey
Date: 05/27/22
48 Audubon St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jose Ortiz
Seller: Catrina Decker
Date: 05/24/22
29 Barrington Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Areecia Ward
Seller: Jasmin C. Hutchinson
Date: 06/02/22
16-18 Berkshire St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Fernando L. Martinez
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 06/01/22
90 Blueberry Hill St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Heath M. Dion
Seller: Jhonatan Escobar
Date: 05/24/22
688 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: 885 Sum LLC
Seller: Eastern Avenue Investments Inc.
Date: 05/31/22
851 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Bionett D. Rivera
Seller: Hector Lorenzo
Date: 06/03/22
127 Bowles Park
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Tyler J. Ledbetter
Seller: Norma Maldonado
Date: 05/24/22
111 Bridle Path Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Courtney L. Bodenstein
Seller: Kara D. Forsyth
Date: 05/31/22
36 Burns Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Richard Rodriguez
Seller: Matthew T. Moylan
Date: 06/03/22
70 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Melro Associates Inc.
Seller: Linda A. Goldberg
Date: 05/23/22
243 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $198,327
Buyer: Deutsche Bank
Seller: Alicia Y. Perez
Date: 05/25/22
33 Clifford St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Roshele D. Hayman
Seller: Michael D. Noad
Date: 05/23/22
15 Cochrane St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kori Alston
Seller: Carolyn M. Caney
Date: 06/01/22
271 Connecticut Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Jesmaniel Bermudez
Seller: Sandra E. Potito
Date: 05/26/22
5 Corey Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Xavier Rosario
Seller: Thoams A. Berard
Date: 05/27/22
24 Daviston St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Luis A. Candelario
Seller: Braeden J. Dion
Date: 05/27/22
45 Dearborn St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Abdi Hassan
Seller: Edgardo Diaz-Laporte
Date: 05/26/22
138 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Rosemary Suarez
Seller: Schiappa & Mirti Properties LLC
Date: 06/01/22
215 Eddy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: BBI Rentals LLC
Seller: Barry Nadeau
Date: 05/23/22
125 Fair Oak Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $338,000
Buyer: William E. Butler
Seller: Joseph Alvarado
Date: 06/01/22
64 Fenimore Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Randall C. Wing
Seller: Collin McQuade
Date: 05/25/22
41-43 Fenwick St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $205,001
Buyer: Amea Properties LLC
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 05/23/22
208 Fiberloid St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Shelisia Dowdell
Seller: Steven Monteiro
Date: 05/27/22
169 Florida St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jessenia Diaz
Seller: Tomasina Reyes
Date: 06/03/22
5 Fox Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Joslyn
Seller: Jacqueline L. Covington
Date: 05/27/22
60 Fredette St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Nilsa Cruz
Seller: Foy, Marilyn E., (Estate)
Date: 05/27/22
322 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Brittany Washington
Seller: Zhane A. Hidalgo
Date: 06/03/22
409 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Hope L. Bowman
Seller: Carl S. Capitan
Date: 05/25/22
139 Governor St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jenny Torres
Seller: Kyanna L. Moure
Date: 06/03/22
21 Gralia Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Amanda Greystone
Seller: TM Rentals LLC
Date: 06/01/22
71 Gresham St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Iris Ayala
Seller: Ramchandra Parekh
Date: 06/01/22
172 Gresham St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $304,000
Buyer: Yezzenia L. Castro
Seller: Carlos J. Morales-Vargas
Date: 05/27/22
26 Groton St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Yanlecc Rivera-Gonzalez
Seller: Kylie T. Schmuck
Date: 05/27/22
51-53 Hayden Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Alex Perez-Duverge
Seller: Gladysh Capital LLC
Date: 05/26/22
99-101 Hood St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Enrique N. Morales
Seller: Lilian L. Colman
Date: 06/01/22
206 Jasper St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Jonathan L. Rodriguez
Seller: Andreus A. Santiago-Rivera
Date: 05/27/22
25-27 Jefferson Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Amelia Gonzalez
Seller: Thalia Mwanilelo
Date: 05/27/22
98 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Monica Rivera-Colon
Seller: Karol R. Hernandez
Date: 05/31/22
181 Laurelton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Iaroslav Gonchar
Seller: Pedro Aguirre
Date: 05/26/22
20 Lexington St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: SRV Properties LLC
Seller: Yolanda Delacruz
Date: 05/27/22
51-53 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Richard C. Ferullo
Seller: Jet Investment LLC
Date: 05/27/22
111 Lumae St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Alejandro J. Colon
Seller: Maryann C. Chwalek
Date: 05/26/22
79 Maplewood Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Dana Cordova-Cobleigh
Seller: Christie L. Riggins
Date: 05/24/22
28-30 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Ricardo R. Garves-Frias
Seller: J. R. Real Estate LLC
Date: 05/27/22
65-67 Mayfair Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Rosanna Dominga-Acosta
Seller: Yonalvy Acosta
Date: 05/27/22
231 Mazarin St.
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $392,000
Buyer: Danielle D. Mitchell
Seller: Pablo J. Perez
Date: 05/25/22
60 Nagle St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Francis J. Duran-Espinal
Seller: MS Homes LLC
Date: 06/03/22
134 Norfolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Marcos Rivera
Seller: B9 Industries Inc.
Date: 05/24/22
46 Old Brook Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Nghiep Huynh
Seller: Theresa R. Dionne
Date: 06/02/22
66 Overlook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Eric R. Newkirk
Seller: F. M. Rewinski RET
Date: 05/24/22
75 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Anthony F. Lefemine
Seller: Pierre J. Saintilus
Date: 05/31/22
615 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Lucy Diggs
Seller: Loatman, Elvin C. Jr., (Estate)
Date: 05/31/22
271 Parkerview St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Hailley K. King
Seller: Lisa A. Jerard
Date: 05/26/22
63 Pembroke St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Hanati Lubega
Seller: Paul F. Pepin
Date: 05/25/22
113 Pennsylvania Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Beryeline Couvertier
Seller: Lilliam Calvo
Date: 05/26/22
64 Price St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Matthew Tatum
Seller: Rochelle A. Chaisson
Date: 05/23/22
71-73 Price St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Xaver Sierra
Seller: Kristen Fiore
Date: 05/26/22
22-24 Radner St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Nathan Jones
Seller: David R. Lavoie
Date: 05/26/22
55 Redlands St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $121,344
Buyer: US Bank
Seller: James J. Martin
Date: 05/24/22
55 Redlands St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Inas Sarmad-Alitbi
Seller: RMTP T
Date: 05/31/22
73 Rimmon Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Melissa Nunez
Seller: Dreamwake Homes Inc.
Date: 05/31/22
169 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Hector Marcano-Roman
Seller: Jeremias Morales
Date: 05/25/22
440 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Alyson J. Lingsch
Seller: Carlos L. Melendez
Date: 05/24/22
311 Rosewell St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Clarke
Seller: Matthew T. Clarke
Date: 06/02/22
97 Rowland St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Windelly Ayala
Seller: Rosa Santana
Date: 06/02/22
163 Saint James Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Laura Ortiz-Ramos
Seller: Karen M. White
Date: 06/02/22
2-4 Scott St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Michelle Delgado
Seller: Frankin N. Rodriguez
Date: 06/02/22
63 Senator St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Allyson Lamondia
Seller: Jason W. Harnett
Date: 06/01/22
90 Spear Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $276,500
Buyer: Damaris Perez
Seller: Western Mass Property Development LLC
Date: 06/03/22
18 Stanhope Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Breiona S. Brown
Seller: Brital1987 LLC
Date: 05/24/22
52-54 Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: JJJ 17 LLC
Seller: Ibrahim N. Khalid
Date: 05/23/22
159-163 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $2,100,000
Buyer: 159 Sumner Ave 01108 LLC
Seller: 2 Stroke Holdings LLC
Date: 05/27/22
363 Sunrise Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Juanita Allen
Seller: Pete Bernal
Date: 06/01/22
81 Surrey Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Judith A. Flanagan LT
Seller: Justin W. Batchelor
Date: 05/31/22
164 Switzer Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Sean Callahan
Seller: Switzer Shoemaker Holdings
Date: 05/27/22
129 Temby St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Prime Partners LLC
Seller: Jesse Picard
Date: 05/31/22
178-180 Tremont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Teshena Jones-Swaby
Seller: Deborah Givens
Date: 05/31/22
252 Tremont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: David L. Rosemond
Seller: Brian P. Bujnicki
Date: 06/02/22
36 Vail St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $189,500
Buyer: Rui G. Madeira
Seller: Eduardo F. Pires
Date: 05/26/22
58 Vail St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $189,500
Buyer: Brital 1987 LLC
Seller: Issihaka Kibodya
Date: 05/26/22
24-26 Wait St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ruth Flores
Seller: Eliezer Soto
Date: 06/03/22
229 Walnut St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC
Seller: James Fiore
Date: 06/02/22
374-382 Walnut St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: 374 Walnut Street LLC
Seller: 374 Walnut LLC
Date: 05/31/22
54 Warner St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Xiaomao B. Wang
Seller: Stanley Friedman LT
Date: 06/03/22
38 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $119,998
Buyer: Bank New York Mellon
Seller: Irene E. Goodwin
Date: 06/01/22
48 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Dylcia Sanchez
Seller: SLC Associates LLC
Date: 06/03/22
72 West Crystal Brook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,400
Buyer: Ian Fullerton
Seller: Zimmerman, Michael W., (Estate)
Date: 05/26/22
44 Westernview St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $324,900
Buyer: Kenneth A. Wojnowski
Seller: William R. Force
Date: 05/31/22
22 Wexford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Amnerys Cuevas
Seller: Lee Felix
Date: 05/25/22
274 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jellece Ortega
Seller: Lana J. Kudo
Date: 05/27/22
122-126 William St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Fatima Apartments LLC
Seller: Sanshah LLC
Date: 06/02/22
56 Winding Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Norma I. Maldonado
Seller: Robert J. Galica
Date: 05/24/22
1081-1091 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Chicopee Street LLC
Seller: Driftwood LLC
Date: 05/25/22
SOUTHWICK
207 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Altair L. Hebig
Seller: Delmastro, Francis J., (Estate)
Date: 05/25/22
16 Falmouth Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $237,501
Buyer: Cynthia M. Gallant
Seller: Marie P. Marshall
Date: 05/25/22
2 Honeybird Run
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $494,000
Buyer: Tedd C. Cecchetelli
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 06/01/22
33 North Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Michael A. Westcott
Seller: Stephen F. Ketchale
Date: 05/25/22
16 Oak St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $313,000
Buyer: Karen E. Bashaw
Seller: My 3 Sons Investment LLC
Date: 06/02/22
3 South Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: David Clapp
Seller: Timothy J. Baker
Date: 06/03/22
4 Stagecoach Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Lisa Arguedas
Seller: Amy H. Carignan
Date: 05/27/22
Tall Pines Trail, Lot 30
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 05/25/22
Tall Pines Trail Lot 30
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Seller: Fiore Realty Holdings LLC
Date: 05/25/22
44 Tannery Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Daniel Albano
Seller: Albano, Oralia, (Estate)
Date: 06/01/22
TOLLAND
470 Colebrook River Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $241,800
Buyer: Marta Busa
Seller: USA VA
Date: 05/31/22
55 Lakeside Dr.
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Albert P. Lenge
Seller: Jeanann Z. Armitage
Date: 06/01/22
WEST SPRINGFIELD
37 Avondale Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Buddhi M. Gurung
Seller: Lal Khadka
Date: 05/31/22
109 Chilson Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Dennis W. Birks
Seller: Jennifer Demos
Date: 05/25/22
30 Colton Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Dhan M. Chhetri
Seller: David Foucher
Date: 05/25/22
11 Duke St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Sweeney
Seller: Thomas J. Dutkiewicz
Date: 05/31/22
27 Elmdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Pavel Kot
Seller: Joseph V. Kot
Date: 05/24/22
32 Hampden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Balak K. Thapa
Seller: Dadhi Adhikari
Date: 05/27/22
131 Jensen Circle
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Sean O’Connor
Seller: Phyllis A. Clark
Date: 05/27/22
39 Kings Hwy.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Kenneth Nodland
Seller: Martin S. Lachapelle
Date: 06/02/22
151 Labelle St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Igor Kolomin
Seller: Sergey Savonin
Date: 05/23/22
56 Laurel Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Franklin J. Saenz
Seller: Linda P. Swartz
Date: 05/27/22
414 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Mark Rodgers
Seller: AJAX 2018F REO Corp.
Date: 05/23/22
120 Orchardview St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Elizabeth Patruski
Seller: Thomas Z. Stevens
Date: 05/31/22
847 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Obeda Alkhabaz
Seller: Roland D. Clapp
Date: 05/25/22
905 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Hope Comrie
Seller: Flagstone Properties Inc.
Date: 05/27/22
24 Ryan Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $389,000
Buyer: Saad Alaibi
Seller: Vladislav Bezrutchenko
Date: 06/02/22
723-725 Union St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: James A. Augustin
Seller: Andrew Tsang
Date: 05/31/22
178 West Autumn Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $326,000
Buyer: Benjamin B. Barker
Seller: Susan M. Robert
Date: 06/01/22
45 Westwood Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $359,900
Buyer: Carlin E. Cook-Chillemi
Seller: Donna M. Lee
Date: 06/01/22
56 Westwood Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Emre Catal
Seller: Robert Kusek
Date: 05/23/22
157 Wilder Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $307,300
Buyer: Jillian E. Hoppe
Seller: Cynthia L. Larivee
Date: 06/02/22
WESTFIELD
68 Apremont Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $228,250
Buyer: Luis A. Thompson
Seller: Stomski, Adeline A., (Estate)
Date: 05/31/22
20 Camelot Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $782,000
Buyer: Jennifer S. Long
Seller: Christopher Siart
Date: 05/24/22
56 Cardinal Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Aydin Abasov
Seller: Christopher Sprtello
Date: 05/31/22
26 Cedar Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Nicholas Gallaher
Seller: Anatoliy Sosnin
Date: 05/27/22
25 Day Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: No Limit Assets LLC
Seller: Jewish Family Services
Date: 05/27/22
412 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Michael R. Peletier
Seller: Matthew Rogalski
Date: 06/03/22
66 Janis Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $205,242
Buyer: Kimberly A. Constance
Seller: Tracy S. Proper
Date: 05/31/22
50 Ridgecrest Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Andrew H. Joseph
Seller: Mark Senecal
Date: 06/02/22
223 Shaker Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: David Gessing
Seller: Stanley W. Olechna
Date: 05/25/22
761 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Brian Vigneault
Seller: Gerald K. Noah
Date: 06/02/22
179 Tannery Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $397,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Galarza
Seller: Chad Brodeur
Date: 05/31/22
11 Wildflower Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Chad Brodeur
Seller: Michelle M. Moniz
Date: 06/03/22
WILBRAHAM
20 Blacksmith Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: John Pini
Seller: Kelly A. Elliott
Date: 06/01/22
2 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kensey Waterman
Seller: Laura Blaze
Date: 05/31/22
22 Brookside Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $489,000
Buyer: Michael Schoen
Seller: Benjamin A. Fontaine
Date: 05/25/22
20 Dalton St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Stephen Devoll
Seller: Anna M. Robblee
Date: 05/26/22
4 Mark Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Sara Melikian
Seller: Claudia G. Kapinos
Date: 06/03/22
9 Springfield St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Anna R. Gregory
Seller: Bruno Sessions
Date: 06/02/22
596 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Ivonne Rivera-Perez
Seller: Jon D. Poirier
Date: 06/02/22
32 Sunnyside Ter.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Owen Spargo
Seller: Gihad A. Awkal
Date: 05/27/22
2 Webster Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Caren L. Reed
Seller: Diamantis Skinitis
Date: 06/03/22
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
34 Berkshire Ter.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $413,450
Buyer: Rebecca R. Curzon 2022 RET
Seller: Carey E. Matthews
Date: 05/31/22
33 Cosby Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $500,033
Buyer: Jeffrey Humphrey
Seller: Erica R. Gees
Date: 06/03/22
11 Emily Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Julie E. Blue
Seller: Kimberly M. Edwards
Date: 06/01/22
213 Grantwood Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: John W. Kinchla
Seller: Railroad St Partners LLC
Date: 05/24/22
32 Hitchcock Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $328,250
Buyer: C. Van Den Berg
Seller: Amherst College
Date: 05/26/22
12 Kettle Pond Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Catherine Atteridge
Seller: Gary S. Karpinski
Date: 05/24/22
7 Kingman Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $765,000
Buyer: Timothy W. Clark
Seller: Kristin T. O’Connell RET
Date: 06/02/22
38 Kingman Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $749,000
Buyer: Deborah A. Dorfman
Seller: Jeremy Ober
Date: 06/01/22
1133 N. Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: 7740 Northeastcollege LLC
Seller: Tom Svrcek
Date: 06/03/22
320 Pelham Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: 320 Pelham Road LLC
Seller: Thomas O’Brien
Date: 06/03/22
388 Pine St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Maurica Miller
Seller: 388 Pine Street RT
Date: 06/01/22
149 Sunset Ave.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: John R. Sharpe
Seller: Priscilla W. Johnson
Date: 05/31/22
12 Sunset Court
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: UMass Sunset LLC
Seller: DNB Properties LLC
Date: 06/01/22
26 Valley Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Robert Brewster
Seller: Rudolph T. Bedeley
Date: 06/01/22
BELCHERTOWN
600 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Kunz
Seller: Alexandra L. Jefferson
Date: 05/26/22
Bardwell St. Lot 1
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jonathan G. Martins
Seller: Thomas R. Roberts
Date: 05/25/22
10 Brandywine Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Allison Brown
Seller: Courtney S. Pucel LT
Date: 06/02/22
78 Clark St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $368,300
Buyer: Christine Barrington
Seller: FNMA
Date: 05/27/22
747 Daniel Shays Hwy.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Chad Blinman
Seller: Kerri J. Rauschmier
Date: 06/02/22
47 Dressel Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Christopher D. Whitehead
Seller: Wayne L. Whitehead
Date: 05/27/22
12 Keys Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Stephen Boucher
Seller: Emerald City Rentals LLC
Date: 06/03/22
12 Ledgewood Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Gina Olson
Seller: Erika Boulware
Date: 06/02/22
214 Old Enfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Michael C. Tommila
Seller: Bette J. Hess
Date: 05/24/22
32 Park St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $462,000
Buyer: Dakota P. Richards
Seller: Daniel P. Drewniak
Date: 06/03/22
Sycamore Circle Lot CS
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC
Date: 06/02/22
Sycamore Circle Lot CW
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC
Date: 06/02/22
Sycamore Circle Lot CO
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC
Date: 06/02/22
Sycamore Circle Lot CQ
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction
Seller: Hickory Hills Realty LLC
Date: 06/02/22
28 Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Gloria J. Martinez
Seller: J. N. Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 05/25/22
137 Warner St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $453,000
Buyer: Sunflower T
Seller: Moriarty, Hugh J., (Estate)
Date: 05/23/22
153 West St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $507,000
Buyer: Anthony J. English
Seller: Robert J. Strobelberger
Date: 05/27/22
18 Woodland Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $659,792
Buyer: Nicholas Pucel
Seller: NE General Contractors
Date: 06/02/22
CUMMINGTON
541 Berkshire Trail
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Ryan C. Whitten
Seller: Aidan F. Greenwood
Date: 05/31/22
EASTHAMPTON
2 Adams St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Easthampton Dutt LLC
Seller: William Hatzpietro
Date: 05/27/22
20 Bayberry Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Robert A. Ferris
Seller: Michelle A. Grise
Date: 05/31/22
30 Chapin St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Nathan G. Davis
Seller: Jeffrey Childs
Date: 05/23/22
47-49 Franklin St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $418,000
Buyer: Franklin Street Investments LLC
Seller: John Knybel
Date: 06/01/22
51 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Easthampton Eagle Realty
Seller: Chunyk LT
Date: 05/31/22
52 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Backholm Realty Holdings LLC
Seller: LGB Properties LLC
Date: 05/24/22
54 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Backholm Realty Holdings LLC
Seller: LGB Properties LLC
Date: 05/24/22
186 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Easthampton Eagle Realty
Seller: Christina K. Svane
Date: 05/31/22
38 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Plains LLC
Seller: Nicholas D. Yvon
Date: 05/27/22
76 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Rachel C. Plzak
Seller: Lindsey Broussard
Date: 05/25/22
26-28 Water St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $441,900
Buyer: Martin Jutres
Seller: Giancarlo Albelice
Date: 05/24/22
GRANBY
16 Cold Hill Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kirsten L. Titus
Seller: Lisa M. O’Neil
Date: 06/01/22
43 Forge Pond Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Ethan Rosas
Seller: Joseph M. Cirillo
Date: 05/31/22
32 New Ludlow Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Mackenzie D. Feeney
Seller: Laura A. Dellapenna
Date: 06/03/22
151 Taylor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $576,500
Buyer: Alexander M. Huff
Seller: JJB Builders Corp.
Date: 06/02/22
HADLEY
12 Cold Spring Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Peter J. Klimoski
Seller: Day, Roberta O., (Estate)
Date: 06/01/22
65 Hockanum Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $371,000
Buyer: Suzzanne Daneau
Seller: Merle K. Buckhout
Date: 06/03/22
117 South Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Leo E. Fugler
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 05/31/22
HATFIELD
38 Linseed Road
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Paul M. Morrissey
Seller: TM Associates RT
Date: 06/01/22
NORTHAMPTON
841 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Mary Mitchell
Seller: Joan A. Mazur
Date: 05/26/22
22 Lilly St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Katrina Karkazis
Seller: Susan C. Stone
Date: 06/03/22
167 Main St.
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $536,000
Buyer: Katie E. Heimer
Seller: Moses D. Miller
Date: 05/25/22
14 Matthew Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Jose C. Faria
Seller: Anna M. Dextraze
Date: 06/01/22
61 North Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $661,500
Buyer: Richard J. Baker
Seller: Colleen M. Isabelle
Date: 05/23/22
6 O’Donnell Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $561,000
Buyer: Kevin Allen
Seller: Dylan Boyd
Date: 05/24/22
70 Old South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: Subtle Properties LLC
Seller: Jacobs & Jacobs LLC
Date: 06/03/22
22 Phillips Place
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $824,900
Buyer: Michael P. Stoddard FT
Seller: Patricia M. Stoddard
Date: 05/27/22
48 Pioneer Knolls
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Samantha E. Hopper
Seller: John P. Loveless
Date: 05/27/22
19 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Stacia Silvia
Seller: Clyde R. Sherette
Date: 06/03/22
7 Trinity Row
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Anya Brickman-Raredon
Seller: Julia Cafritz
Date: 05/31/22
1 Villone Dr.
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kathleen M. Brown
Seller: Franz P. Reichsman
Date: 06/03/22
1087 Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: City Of Northampton
Seller: Tim Seney Contracting Inc.
Date: 05/27/22
66 Woodland Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Alicia M. Colby
Seller: Nicholas D. Duprey
Date: 05/23/22
PLAINFIELD
36 Old South St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Charles Carden
Seller: John L. Gardner
Date: 05/23/22
SOUTH HADLEY
470 Amherst Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Lisa Doolittle
Seller: P. A. Gagne RET
Date: 05/26/22
451 East St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Luis Builders Inc.
Seller: Andrew L. Marion
Date: 06/01/22
5 Grace St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Matthew Badger
Seller: James C. Walsh
Date: 05/27/22
9 Graves St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $192,000
Buyer: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Seller: Matthew J. Simpson
Date: 05/27/22
65 Hadley St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Meghan Judd
Seller: Randy Barthelette
Date: 05/31/22
22 Leahey Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: James Niedbala
Seller: Harold F. Foley
Date: 05/27/22
187 Morgan St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Marcela C. Bustamante
Seller: Kish, Stephanie L., (Estate)
Date: 06/03/22
318 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Stay In Motion LLC
Seller: Marie A. Whalen
Date: 05/25/22
532 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Juan Zheng
Seller: Huu & Minh LLC
Date: 05/26/22
4 Silverwood Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: William V. Deluca
Seller: Emily T. Fleming
Date: 06/01/22
SOUTHAMPTON
81 Glendale Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Todd D. Padenich
Seller: Scott R. Cebula
Date: 06/01/22
1 Glendale Woods Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Barbara W. Sinopoli
Seller: Thomas M. Flynn
Date: 06/03/22
22 Katelyn Way
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Dylan P. Mawdsley
Seller: Thomas Wnetrzak
Date: 05/25/22
68 Lead Mine Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $1,065,000
Buyer: Julio Gagne
Seller: Mark S. Anthony
Date: 05/25/22
WARE
10 Boivin Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Steven Wilk
Seller: Christopher J. Lachendro
Date: 06/03/22
176 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Ryan Bateman
Seller: Edward P. Couture
Date: 05/27/22
17 Pine St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Jerry Raphael
Seller: Brad M. Dimiero
Date: 06/02/22
43 Pulaski St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Adam K. Myallaked
Seller: Flat Brook Farm TR
Date: 06/03/22
45 Pulaski St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Adam K. Myallaked
Seller: Flat Brook Farm TR
Date: 06/03/22
54 Warebrook Village
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Ruth E. Davis
Seller: Michael Spera
Date: 05/27/22
51 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Jean P. Kenou
Seller: New England Equities LLC
Date: 05/27/22
WILLIAMSBURG
2 Cole Road
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Kelsey Kinney
Seller: Leslie Fisher-Katz
Date: 06/03/22
12 Depot Road
Williamsburg, MA 01038
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Edward P. Timmons
Seller: Jeffrey W. Kellogg
Date: 05/26/22
15 Eastern Ave.
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Janine E. Nye
Seller: George O. Henry
Date: 05/26/22
21 North Farms Road
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $363,000
Buyer: Alyssandra Black
Seller: Gordon E. Cranston
Date: 05/31/22
12 Petticoat Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Stephanie K. Porter
Seller: Gina F. Vernava
Date: 05/25/22
WESTHAMPTON
10 Blueberry Lane
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $2,350,000
Buyer: Benjamin A. Kraus
Seller: Monica A. Patrick RET
Date: 05/24/22
246 Chesterfield Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Gerald Hinkle
Seller: Wakem, Richard G., (Estate)
Date: 05/26/22
82 Montague Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Michael W. Wulforst
Seller: Robert J. Powers
Date: 05/27/22
WORTHINGTON
336 Kinnebrook Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: James T. Mayo
Seller: Cheryl A. Beattie
Date: 05/25/22
24 Old Main Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Tyler Pease
Seller: Drew A. Hornickel
Date: 06/01/22
118 Scott Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Drew Hornickel
Seller: Neil K. Keen
Date: 06/01/22