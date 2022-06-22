Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Amugamwa, Kennedy A.
419 Front St., Apt. #1
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/19/2022
Andras, Lori J.
67 Woodside Ter.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/18/2022
Arnold Hurley Associates
BIG STEP TOYS INC.
Hurley, Frederick L.
11 Melville Court
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/20/2022
Becker, Julie
54 Lilac Ave.
Cummington, MA 01026
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/17/2022
Bisi, Linda Scott
3 Lebel Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/18/2022
Bombardier, Ron L.
24 Stratford Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/23/2022
Ed Muenkel Trucking, Inc.
Muenkel, Edward Louis
Muenkel, Lisa Anne
14 Number Nine Road
Heath, MA 01346
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/20/2022
Guyette, Peter Alan
17 Lincoln St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2022
Huff, Joyce A.
176 Princeton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/19/2022
LeBlanc, Sarah
708 Templeton Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2022
Lindsay, Melody E.
69 Shattuck Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/24/2022
Luce, Kyle Robert
1 Crestview Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2022
Martin, Teagan L.
14 Deerfield Circle
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/17/2022
Mayo, Douglas J.
21 Smith Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/24/2022
Mohsin, Frances
a/k/a Nazario, Frances
51 Everett St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/18/2022
Morgan, Ashley A.
a/k/a Augusto, Ashley M.
80 Vienna Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056-2226
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2022
Noble, Matthew David
115 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/23/2022
Sasen, Jered S.
Sasen, Heather M.
a/k/a Swallow, Heather M.
7 Pidgeon Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/17/2022
Stracuzzi, Rosemarie
111 Stearns Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2022
Toney, Brett A.
Toney, Emily A.
181 State St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/24/2022