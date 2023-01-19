Red Sox Winter Weekend Begins Tomorrow in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Red Sox Winter Weekend returns to Springfield on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at MGM Springfield and the MassMutual Center.

Red Sox Winter Weekend includes a town-hall meeting with Red Sox leaders, autographs and photos with Red Sox players, and roundtable discussions on a variety of baseball topics. The weekend also includes a full baseball festival for fans of all ages.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famers David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez, Dennis Eckersley, Jim Rice, and Wade Boggs are confirmed to be in attendance. Members of the 2023 Red Sox team, including coaching staff, will also be in attendance, as well as Boston alumni, Wally the Green Monster, and his sister Tessie.

Throughout the day on Saturday, fans will have an opportunity to get autographs and take photos with players and see the four World Series trophies and Red Sox artifacts such as Silver Slugger Bats, Gold Gloves, MVP Awards, and Cy Young Awards.

Click here for more information, and click here to purchase tickets.