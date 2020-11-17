Ruth’s House Lunch and Learn Series to Present ‘Protecting Your Elders’ on Nov. 18

LONGMEADOW — The monthly virtual Lunch and Learn series at Ruth’s House Assisted Living Residence announced that on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Michele Feinstein, an elder-law attorney with Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, will talk about how to protect one’s elders, including how to safeguard their wishes in the event of incapacity.

Feinstein brings more than 30 years of experience in elder law and will address the planning that should be undertaken and the resources available to help safeguard a parent’s choices and wishes.

“Protecting Your Elders: What Tools Do You Need in Your Toolbox?” will begin at noon and will be followed by a question-and-answer session, a raffle, and a virtual tour. RSVP to Christina Tuohey at (413) 567-6212 or [email protected]. A confirmation and Zoom invite will be e-mailed to registrants prior to the meeting.