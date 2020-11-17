Silverscape Designs in Downtown Northampton Going Out of Business

NORTHAMPTON — Silverscape Designs announced Monday it will be going out of business, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported. A going-out-of-business sale at the store begins Tuesday, Nov. 24.

In May 2019, Silverscape Designs put the 8,000-square-foot building up for sale for $2 million. Silverscape Designs owner Wally Perlman told the Gazette at the time that his family intended to keep the business going. But the 77-year-old owner has now decided to close the high-quality jewelry business with his retirement. Perlman took over the business after the passing of his late brother, Dennis Perlman, a jeweler and the company’s founder, who died in 2000.