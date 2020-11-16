Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation Launches Grant Program

SHEFFIELD — Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation announced a new grant program to support community-building efforts that can bridge differences and drive positive change at the local level. “Bridging Divides, Healing Communities” will support activities by organizations and groups that are embedded in their communities and bring together residents to build and strengthen relationships, especially among people who may hold different views or come from different backgrounds.

“The social fabric everywhere is being stressed, and long-term consequences in our region are possible if we do not work together,” said Peter Taylor, president of Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. “This new grant program aims to create opportunities for productive discourse and engagement to bridge differences, build trust, and promote reconciliation.”

Berkshire Taconic will award grants between $500 and $2,500 to support small-scale, community-based actions such as virtual forums, service projects, and artistic and cultural activities. Applicants should consider how their projects will create new or strengthen existing relationships among people of different backgrounds, experiences, or beliefs; forge connections around a shared experience through which participants can explore different points of view; and bring residents together to pursue a common goal. Compliance with state guidelines will be required for any in-person activities. Berkshire Bank is providing funding support for these grants.

Eligible applicants include nonprofits, schools, municipalities and local government, and faith-based organizations (for non-religious activities) located in Berkshire County in Massachusetts, Columbia County and Northeast Dutchess County in New York, and Northwest Litchfield County in Connecticut. Community groups may also apply through a fiscal sponsorship with an eligible organization.

The first deadline for applications is Tuesday, Dec. 1. To apply, visit www.berkshiretaconic.org/healing.