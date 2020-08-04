SECURE Act Changes Rules on Required Minimum Distributions

A Primer on RMDs

By Bob Suprenant, CPA, MST

With all that’s happened in the world this year, the SECURE Act, signed into law on Dec. 20, 2019, seems to have been robbed of the celebration it deserves.

Let’s give it its due and weave our way through the 2020 rules for what are known as RMDs.

First, what is an RMD, or required minimum distribution? It’s the minimum amount you must take out of your retirement plan — 401(k), IRA, 403(b), etc. — once you reach a certain age. The theory is that the amount in your retirement plan will be liquidated as you age.

To calculate the RMD, as a general rule, you divide the balance in your account at the end of the previous year — for this year, it would be Dec. 31, 2019 — by the distribution period found in the Uniform Lifetime Table. These tables currently run through age 115. Seriously.

Who Must Take an RMD?

This is where we blow the party horns and throw the confetti. These rules changed on Dec. 20, 2019. If you reached age 70½ in 2019, you were required to take your first distribution by April 1, 2020. If you reach age 70½ in 2020, you are not required to take your first distribution until April 1, 2022.

At the risk of putting a wet blanket on the fun, if you do not take the full amount of your RMD and/or you do not take it by the applicable deadline, there is a penalty. The penalty is an additional tax of 50% of the deficiency. The additional tax can be waived if due to reasonable error and you take steps to remedy the shortfall.

Did COVID-19 Change This?

Yes, the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, included provisions that waived the requirement for RMDs in 2020. This also happened in 2009 when the stock market crashed. In 2020, RMDs are not required. The RMD waiver also applies to inherited IRAs.

It keeps getting better. On June 23, 2020, the IRS released Notice 2020-51, which allows those who have taken an RMD in 2020, but wish they hadn’t, to return the money to the retirement plan by Aug. 31.

There is a bit of a catch here, though. Most who take RMDs have federal and state tax withholdings on their distributions. Under this relief, the entire distribution must be returned to the retirement plan, not the distribution net of taxes.

By way of example, if you have a gross RMD of $20,000 and there is $3,000 in federal and state withholding, your net distribution is $17,000. To have none of your RMD taxed, the $20,000 must be returned to the retirement plan by Aug. 31. If you return only $17,000, you will be taxed on a $3,000 distribution.

Do I Take an RMD In 2020?

I know I don’t need to take an RMD in 2020, but should I? The answer is … it depends. And you should consult your tax advisor. Ask this individual to run projections to see what the best amount is for you to take as a distribution. For married joint filers, the 12% federal tax bracket includes taxable income up to $79,000. For amounts over $79,000, the tax bracket is at least 22%, a full 10% increase.

For many of my clients, I try to take full advantage of the lower tax bracket and get their incomes as close to the $79,000 as possible. Other clients, who use their retirement-plan distributions to make their charitable contributions (a very wise idea as you will generally save state taxes in addition to possibly saving federal taxes), should probably take a retirement-plan distribution in 2020.

Those who are aged may also want to take a distribution. Under the inherited IRA rules, your IRA beneficiaries will be required to take distributions, so consider their tax rates compared with yours.

As always, in the tax code, there are exceptions to exceptions, and this brief summary is only the cocktail hour. Be aware that you are not required to take an RMD for 2020. If you have taken an RMD, you can return it by Aug. 31. Do some tax planning to determine the best amount for your 2020 retirement-plan distribution.

Bob Suprenant, CPA, MST is a director of Special Tax Services at MP CPAs in Springfield. His focus is working with closely held businesses and their owners and identifying and implementing sophisticated corporate and business tax-planning strategies.