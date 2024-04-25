Hooplandia Seeks Volunteer Scorekeepers

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Do you love basketball and want to be in on the action? Hooplandia, the 3-on-3 tournament and festival hosted by Eastern States Exposition (ESE) and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is seeking scorekeepers for showcase and division games.

Scheduled for June 21-23 on the grounds of ESE in West Springfield, with select division final games held at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, the event, now in its second year, is expected to attract thousands of fans and players as hundreds of games take place across more than 70 courts. Divisions of play will provide an all-inclusive environment for players of all ages and playing abilities.

Volunteer scorekeepers play an integral role in making the basketball extravaganza a success. Hooplandia volunteers will be at the heart of the action, contributing to the seamless flow of the tournament and ensuring a memorable experience for players and spectators alike.

Volunteers must be 16 years old by June 15 and attend a one-hour orientation on June 20 or 21. Most scorekeepers volunteer for the entire weekend, providing consistency for the teams playing on each court and offering an opportunity to invest themselves fully in the enjoyment of the game and build connections with officials.

Training and equipment are provided. Volunteers receive a Hooplandia T-shirt, free parking during the event, meal vouchers, snacks and beverages during tournament shifts, Hooplandia gear and swag, and a ticket to the 2024 Big E.

All volunteers receive the minimum perks. More shifts equal more perks, which may include additional swag, more Big E tickets, sponsor-provided perks, and more to be announced.

Visit www.hooplandia.com for more information, and click here to sign up to volunteer. You will receive an immediate response with additional information.