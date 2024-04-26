Revitalize CDC’s Annual #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild Slated for April 27

SPRINGFIELD — Revitalize CDC’s 32nd annual #GreenNFit Neighborhood Rebuild will work on 12 homes in the North End of Springfield (Chapin Terrace and Jardine, Lancashire, and Massasoit streets) with the help of more than 700 volunteers and 80 supporters on Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A welcome and pep rally will be held at the Walgreens on the corner of Montmorenci and Chestnut streets from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The volunteers will be welcomed by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

One of the homes is owned by a military veteran who served in the U.S. Navy, while another home is owned by a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Six homes are owned by families with children, and six are owned by seniors.

One of the #GreenNFit recipients is the Borrero family. Pedro and Libby Borrero have been together since 1983. Both were born and raised in Springfield and met at a library where Libby was working. Pedro is a veteran who served four years in the Navy. Libby and Pedro would write letters to each other when he was serving, and they still have those letters today. They bought their home in 1993 and raised their two daughters and their niece, whom they adopted when she wasn’t yet 2 years old. They now have one of their daughters and two grandchildren, ages 2 and 4, living with them.

They love their neighborhood, as it’s very family-oriented, and they are friendly with neighbors who have owned their homes for just as long as they have. On April 27, Revitalize CDC will surprise the family by constructing a brand-new swing set for the two grandchildren with the help of the volunteers.

Revitalize CDC focuses on making meaningful improvements on homes to help reduce energy use, save money, and create a safe, healthy, and sustainable living environment for residents and the community. Improvements include installing or retrofitting HVAC systems to allow for a transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy, such as solar conversions; new roofs; energy-efficient windows, doors, and appliances; water-saving plumbing fixtures; electrical upgrades; mold remediation, lead abatement, and pest control; interior and exterior painting; and modifying homes for aging or disabled homeowners, such as building exterior access ramps.

Each year, hundreds of volunteers from Maine to Florida work alongside residents of Springfield on a targeted neighborhood. Also, families who benefited from past #GreenNFit events volunteer to help their neighbors on the next block.