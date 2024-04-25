PeoplesBank Supports Square One Capital Campaign

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank announced its support for the Square One capital campaign to build a new, state-of-the-art facility at the site of its former location at 947 Main St. in Springfield’s South End.

With early support from the city of Springfield and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Square One has reacquired the land of its original location, which was destroyed by the 2011 tornado, and is looking to build a 26,000-square-foot child and family center.