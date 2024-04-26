Whittlesey CEO Drew Andrews Recognized by Forbes Among ‘America’s Top 200 CPAs’

HARTFORD, Conn. — Whittlesey announced that its CEO and managing partner, Drew Andrews, has been included in Forbes’ inaugural “America’s Top 200 CPAs” list. Curated by Forbes’ editorial team, this list features the top CPAs in public practice across the U.S.

The rigorous selection process involves independent nominations and recommendations from various CPA societies and associations. Candidates are evaluated on numerous criteria, including certifications and credentials, years of experience, industry specialization, professional achievements, community involvement, thought leadership, diversity of client base, ethical and regulatory compliance, and innovation and technology adoption.

Andrews has been leading Whittlesey since 2008 and has significantly influenced its trajectory. He has grown the firm’s revenue to more than triple its original size and expanded its operations to include three offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. His innovative approach has notably advanced the firm’s capabilities and strengthened client relationships. In addition, he serves a select clientele.

His dedication extends beyond corporate management to personal mentorship and community involvement. He actively develops talented professionals within the firm, providing guidance and support as a mentor and coach. He is committed to philanthropy and has held prominent leadership positions on boards of several local nonprofit, business, religious, and charitable organizations, contributing significantly to community-enrichment efforts.