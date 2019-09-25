Bay Path to Celebrate Latinx Culture at Symposium on Sept. 28

EAST LONGMEADOW — In celebration of Latinx History Month, Bay Path University, in partnership with Eastern Connecticut State University, announced its 2019 Latinx Symposium, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Bay Path’s Philip H. Ryan Health Science Center, 1 Denslow Road, East Longmeadow.

With more than 43% of Springfield’s population identifying as Hispanic or Latinx, and more than 37% of Bay Path’s traditional undergraduate students identifying as a person of color, Bay Path’s Diversity and Inclusion Council is excited to host a celebration that honors so many members of the community.

“The Latinx Symposium provides an opportunity to reflect on our narratives and to learn and celebrate our diverse identities,” said Elizabeth Cardona, Bay Path’s executive director of Multicultural Affairs and International Student Life and assistant to the provost for Diversity and Inclusion. “It is important for our students and partners in higher education to gain perspective while having the space to analyze, become critical thinkers, and to be empowered to serve this growing demographic.”

Featured special guests will include keynote speaker Yvette Modestin, founder and executive director of Encuentro Diaspora Afro, and musician and social-justice leader Heshima Moja. The event includes traditional dances led by instructor Teresa Catano, interactive workshops, and a poster gallery highlighting the experiences, identities, and current issues in the Latinx community. An authentic Latin dinner will be served.

Anyone interested in Latinx culture is invited to attend. This event is free and open to the public, with activities scheduled throughout the duration of the event. Guests are welcome to attend anytime between 2 and 8 p.m.