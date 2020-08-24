Top Page Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Donna Haghighat

By 77
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 21: Aug. 24, 2020

George Interviews Donna Haghighat, CEO of The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts

George interviews Donna Haghighat, CEO of the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts and discuss the mission and program provided by the organization including the LIPP program, Young Women’s Initiative, and the Peace, Power, and Prosperity event and how the pandemic has effected women, and women-owned businesses. 

Sponsored by:

Monson Savings Bank logo

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ALL OUR EPISODES

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

EANE Relates the Most Common Issues Posed to Its Hotline

By Contributor

CARES Act Aims to Support Economy During Viral Pandemic

By Contributor

Pandemic Opens Door to a Permanent Role for Telehealth

By