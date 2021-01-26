State Opens New Mass-vaccination Sites, Including One in Springfield

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced an expansion of COVID-19 vaccination sites in all parts of the Commonwealth, including new mass-vaccination sites, pharmacy locations, and local sites. By mid-February, the administration expects there will be 165 vaccination sites in the Commonwealth.

The new mass-vaccinations sites are at Eastfield Mall in Springfield, opening Jan. 29; the Double Tree Hilton in Danvers, opening Feb. 3; and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, opening the first week of February. These are in addition to sites already announced at Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.

By mid-February, the Commonwealth’s mass-vaccination sites will have the capacity to vaccinate 76,000 people each week. The administration expects to open at least seven mass-vaccination sites as vaccine distribution continues. These sites have the ability to significantly and rapidly scale up operations if vaccine supply from the federal government increases.

In addition to the mass-vaccination sites, the administration is establishing public vaccination sites at a variety of locations in every region of the Commonwealth. These sites include pharmacies, community clinics, and other providers and organizations that have experience administering vaccines efficiently and safely. This week, 44 new public vaccination sites will open.

The administration also announced updates to plans for phase 2 of the Commonwealth’s distribution plan. Individuals 75 years or older will now be the first priority group in phase 2, and individuals 65 years and older have been moved into the second priority group, in addition to individuals with two co-morbidities. Starting on Feb. 1, individuals age 75 or older can be vaccinated.