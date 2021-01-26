Springfield College Welcomes Nicole Coakley

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College announced that Nicole Coakley has been named the Springfield College Center for Service and Leadership assistant director following a national search. Coakley has more than 20 years of experience in community-service programming, collaboration, leadership training, budgeting, and supervision.

A native of Springfield, Coakley is the current administrator for the Springfield Police Department Mason Square C3 community-policing program. In addition, she has been a lead organizer of Unity in the Community, a local program helping to bridge the gap between youth in the community and law enforcement.

“We are so excited to welcome Nicole to the Springfield College community,” said Springfield College Center for Service and Leadership Director Charlene Elvers. “Nicole has demonstrated a strong commitment of service to so many communities. Springfield College is always dedicated to establishing and maintaining city-wide connections and partnerships, and we believe Nicole will only enhance our commitment in providing our Humanics philosophy to our community neighbors.”

Coakley’s involvement and dedication to the community includes work as program director at Morris Professional Child Care Services in Springfield, collaborator for the Side by Side initiative, program director with Digital Boombox Networks/DBN Access, a member of both Leadership Pioneer Valley Inc. and the Gun Violence Elimination Alliance, and a contributor to the Neighbor 2 Neighbor program.

“Individuals will find from my professional experience and educational background in the medical, law-enforcement, and educational fields that I have a passion for fostering community partnerships and developing, promoting, and supporting activities and programming that emphasize the growth of mind, body, and spirit. This passion is the very same spirit of Springfield College,” Coakley said. “I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with the Springfield College community and continue my passion of being inclusive and working together toward helping others.”

Coakley serves on the board of directors for Easterseals Massachusetts and is also a volunteer disaster action team supervisor and community volunteer leader with the American Red Cross, a member of Chicopee Women of the Moose, and a clerk for the nonprofit organization Morris Open Pantry.