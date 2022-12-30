Workplace Safety Grants Awarded to Train 1,356 Employees

BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced $800,000 in workplace-safety grants awarded to 99 Massachusetts-based and operating employers, which will help prevent workplace injuries by training 1,356 employees.

On behalf of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, the Department of Industrial Accidents Office of Safety is responsible for administering and managing the workplace-safety grant program, budgeted at $800,000 annually. The program’s goal is to promote safe and healthy conditions in the workplace through training, education, and other preventive instruction for employees and employers, as well as organizations operating within the Commonwealth and covered by Massachusetts workers’ compensation law.

This latest round of workplace-safety grants (FY 2023) includes awardees representing historically underserved communities, veterans, women-owned businesses, municipalities, small businesses, and startups. The most common topics from the proposals included compliance, such as OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour training; and prevention-based training, such as defensive driving, hoisting, first aid and CPR, and ergonomics. Click here to see the full list of 99 grant recipients.

“Keeping the Commonwealth’s workforce safe is important to both employees and employers as well as the greater community,” said Rosalin Acosta, secretary of Labor and Workforce Development. “These safety grants will provide training and education that helps promote safe and healthy conditions in the workplace. I congratulate all awardees and appreciate their commitment to their employees’ well-being.”