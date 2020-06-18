STCC Receives $35,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant from Community Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received a $35,000 grant to help students affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts awarded the grant through the COVID-19 Response Fund for the Pioneer Valley. STCC was one of several organizations to receive financial help in the latest round of awards through the COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Community Foundation, which announced the grant on June 16, said the award is made possible in part through funding from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, which works in concert with regional community foundations and nonprofit leaders to support those across the state most impacted by the COVID-19 health crisis.

The grants are designed to address immediate needs for families, mental health, and food justice during the COVID-19 pandemic.

STCC President John Cook said the financial help is much-needed and appreciated during the pandemic, which has had a significant impact on populations served by STCC, including students of color.

“On behalf of a grateful college, we would like to express our appreciation for this award,” Cook said. “These are very difficult and complex times for public higher education, and we could not be more thankful for support from the Community Foundation.”