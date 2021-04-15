Chikmedia Now Accepting Submissions for the Chiks of the Future Annual Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD — Chikmedia invites the community to apply for the Chiks of the Future annual scholarship, and submissions are now open.

Chikmedia, a boutique firm offering strategic marketing planning and creative PR, launched its annual scholarship to support future generations of marketing professionals. This $500 scholarship will be awarded to one deserving women of color who plans to pursue, or is currently pursuing, a degree in marketing, public relations, communications, or business.

Chikmedia’s mission has always been to help small, women-led businesses thrive through badass marketing, public relations, branding, and more, said Meghan Rothschild, the company’s president. “This is something we as a team are very passionate about. We started the scholarship to combat the racial injustices we saw in 2020 and plan to honor it every year.”

Chikmedia has a passion for working with female-run organizations and women business owners. In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, Chikmedia did a little digging into scholarship opportunities. It turns out that Caucasian students received 72% of all scholarships, while minority students receive only 28%. Although a $500 scholarship doesn’t close the large gap, the company wanted to do its part to expand available opportunities and promote a tradition of excellence in future generations of communications professionals.

Completed scholarship applications and all support materials must be submitted to Chikmedia by Saturday, May 1. The scholarship recipient will be notified by e-mail and then announced publicly in mid-May. Click here for the guidelines and application form.