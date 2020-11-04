TommyCar Auto Group Partners with Sheriff’s Office for ‘No Shave November’

HADLEY — TommyCar Auto Group, a local company that operates five car dealerships in Hampshire County, is joining forces with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Patrick Cahillane for the ‘No Shave November’ campaign to raise awareness and funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

For the second year, the auto group will match whatever funds are raised by the Sheriff’s Department, and is also encouraging customers to donate their TommyCar Rewards points toward the cause. Last year, the Sheriff’s Office raised $2,700, which TommyCar doubled for a total donation of $5,400 to Dana-Farber.

“We are grateful to again have this opportunity to partner with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department and are delighted that they are willing to support such a worthwhile cause,” said Carla Cosenzi, who co-owns TommyCar Auto Group with her brother, Tom. “The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is near and dear to our hearts due to the outstanding care they provided to our father. This campaign is part of our ongoing commitment to honor his memory.”

No Shave November is devoted to increasing cancer awareness while raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, education about cancer prevention, as well as those fighting the battle. It’s a month-long journey in which participants forgo shaving and grooming to evoke conversations about cancer awareness.

Throughout the month of November, deputies and staff at the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office will have the opportunity to opt out of the department’s dress code and grow out their facial hair with a donation of $20 to the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament. Over the past 12 years, the annual tournament has raised more than $1 million to support brain-tumor research at Dana-Farber.

The Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center, under the leadership of Director Dr. Patrick Wen, has achieved cancer breakthroughs in the disease’s biology, drug design, and patient care. Wen and his research team now seek to broaden the understanding of molecular pathology and bolster research with a robust clinical-trial program to identify drugs that can target these diseases directly.

“My brother and I understand what these patients and families are going through first-hand,” Cosenzi said. “That’s why we are so committed to help raise funds to help find a cure, and why we are grateful for the support from the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.”

To learn more about the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, visit tomcosenzidrivingforthecure.com. Those interested in making a donation to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute may do so by visiting bit.ly/3lfT146.