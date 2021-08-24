Venture X Slates Grand Opening of Holyoke Location

HOLYOKE — Venture X®, a membership-based workspace community, will celebrate the opening of its newest location, in Holyoke, on Sept. 9.

The 16,000 square-foot co-working space is located at 98 Lower Westfield Road. Venture X Holyoke invites the community to stop by on Sept. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., to tour the business center and connect with other professionals.

Venture X Holyoke provides flexible workspace solutions, IT security, and amenities. The space was built out during the pandemic, so special attention was given to the installation of high-tech air filtration system, touchless bathrooms, and keyless door-entry systems.

“As a commercial real estate owner and manager, I was looking at co-working options, and Venture X fit the bill,” said Ned Barowsky, owner of Venture X Holyoke. “I’ve had a good experience with United Franchise Group and felt confident about exploring this growing concept with them. “We’re delighted to bring this high-tech business center with private offices, community, and networking space that is complimented with high-quality customer service to the Holyoke market.”

The Holyoke facility features 65 private offices ranging from one-person spaces up to 10-person offices with dedicated desks and shared desks. The location also offers a community space, where members may mingle and network in the lounge area or around the coffee bar café. Members will have access to hi-tech conference rooms, mailboxes, copy center, shredding service, and other business-related amenities.

Venture X Holyoke is conveniently located at the intersection of I-90 and I-91 and is on the access road to the Holyoke Mall. The facility also has ample free parking.

Venture X®, a brand of the United Franchise Group, is inspired by boutique hospitality brands where relationships, consistent quality, and value-added offerings are the cornerstone of the membership experience.