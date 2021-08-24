Nominations for Women of Impact Awards Due Aug. 27

SPRINGFIELD — For three years, BusinessWest has been celebrating outstanding women from all industries, from Helen Caulton-Harris, who is committed to a healthier community and social equity, to Carol Campbell, leading her manufacturing company to continued growth and success, to Denise Jordan, who has been a leading public servant in Springfield.

You certainly know some women who are actively leading and making a difference for their companies and their communites, and acting as role models and mentors for our region’s future leaders. Nominate them today for BusinessWest’s prestigious Women of Impact Award.

Nominations are due by end-of-day, Friday August 27. For nominating guidelines and to submit a nomination, click here. Event sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call (413) 781-8600.

Nominees who score the highest in the eyes and minds of a panel of independent judges will be honored at a luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 9.

‘Women of Impact’ was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can be from the world of business, they can also be from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, healthcare, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, or a combination of these — any inspirational women on any level.