Freedom Credit Union Raises More Than $2,700 for The Food Bank

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout June and July, Freedom Credit Union collected cash donations at its branches throughout Western Mass. to benefit The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, which leads the fight against food insecurity throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties. It raised $2,710 thanks to the generosity of members and staff.

“Especially as we continue to recover from the pandemic, food insecurity is a pressing concern for many in our community,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “In fact, more than 100,000 people across our four counties need support, a call our members and staff responded to with generosity.”

Since 1982, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has helped provide much needed food to area residents. It source its products from donations and then supplies it to participating pantries, meal sites, and shelters throughout the region. Its work allows individuals, families, seniors, children, veterans and people with disabilities to lead healthy and meaningful lives.

Based on the donations received in their previous fiscal year, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts was able to provide the equivalent of 12.3 million meals, a significant increase over previous years.

Freedom’s August Month of Giving Campaign will benefit another worthy local charity: Unify Against Bullying. Visit any branch or freedom.coop to make a donation through August 31.