Veterans Take Lessons from the Military into the Workplace

Soldier Stories

As the nation honors those who have served on Veterans Day, BusinessWest does the same with a special section on veterans in business. It includes an in-depth look at why some companies make the hiring of veterans a priority, and why others should follow suit. But we’ll start with several profiles of individuals who have made the transition from military service to business management, and how they’re taking lessons from their years of service into the workplace.

Retired Marine Corps Major Stresses Teamwork, Accountability

Her Afghanistan Tour Brought Many Lessons for Life, Business

His Time in the Navy Provided an Education on Many Levels