Viability Inc. Announces Sylviana Lopez as Chief People Officer

SPRINGFIELD — Viability Inc. announced the appointment of Sylviana Lopez as its chief people officer in Human Resources. Lopez brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the organization, and she is expected to drive Viability’s commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace.

“Our commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging is at the core of our mission-driven approach,” said Colleen Holmes, Viability’s president and CEO. “We believe that the incorporation of Sylviana Lopez as Viability’s chief people officer will help us continue to foster a workplace where every individual feels valued and included, and helping us build a world where acceptance and access are universal.”

For more than two decades, Lopez has been at the forefront of solving complex problems at scale across industries from the private sector to human services, blending human-resources strategy with forward‑thinking creativity. She is expected to be an asset to Viability in its pursuit of building a strong, diverse culture and strengthening its resolve to build a world in which individuals with disabilities and other disadvantages realize acceptance, inclusion, and access.

Lopez earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan, Puerto Rico and an MBA in human resources management from the University of New Haven in Connecticut.