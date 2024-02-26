Freedom Credit Union Contributes More Than $181,000 to Local Charities in 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Throughout 2023, Freedom Credit Union contributed financial support to more than 70 charitable organizations throughout the four counties of Western Mass, donating a total of $181,898.

“Our members and staff are passionate about supporting the community where we live, work and serve,” Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch said. “In 2023, we were proud to donate funds for a wide variety of deserving institutions.”

Corporate charitable giving accounted for donations totaling $130,432.00, which benefitted local and regional organizations. Throughout the year, Freedom also held a variety of Month of Giving campaigns, raising $17,316 to support local organizations. Local branch and department giving contributed an additional $34,150 to local charities.

“As a credit union, Freedom was founded in a cooperative spirit,” Welch said. “We know that serving our members in a holistic way includes helping the whole community, since we all rise together. Our efforts are continuing through 2024. Throughout the month of February, we are asking the community to ‘Paws for a Cause’ and make cash donations to benefit the Foundation for TJO Animals in Springfield and Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter in Greenfield.”