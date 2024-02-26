AIC Welcomes Richard Greco as VP of Academic Affairs and Student Life

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced the appointment of Richard Greco as assistant vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Life. With his experience and proven success in leading teams that drive student success, Greco brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the institution.

In his new role, Greco will be leading efforts to integrate and align academic affairs and student life, ensuring a seamless support system for students. He will also spearhead innovative program development and foster community partnerships that provide meaning to students and community beyond the classroom.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Richard to our team,” Executive Vice President, Chief of Staff, and Chief Operating Officer Nicolle Cestero said. “His skills and background will be instrumental in advancing AIC’s mission to not only provide innovative education, but also transformative student experiences. We look forward to the positive impact he’ll have.”

Bringing more than 25 years of management experience, both within and outside higher education, Greco previously served as dean of Liberal and Professional Studies at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and has been a faculty member at AIC since 2012.

Greco holds a master’s degree in biology from the University of Saint Joseph, as well as bachelor’s degrees in human biology and biochemistry from AIC and an associate degree in general studies from STCC. He is currently working toward a doctorate in public administration at West Chester University.

Greco’s dedication to equity aligns with AIC’s values. “Access to education is crucial and is something AIC does quite well, as evidenced by our sizable percentage of first-generation students,” he said. “It provides wealth, not only to our students, but also uplifts their families, contributing to a more equitable society. This can help level the playing field for all, particularly those whose voices have often been left out of the conversation.”

Greco also underscores the importance of people as the college’s most valuable resource. “Our greatest assets are those who support us: our friends, family, colleagues, and the community members who help to define and direct our paths. By prioritizing people, we pave the way for success.”