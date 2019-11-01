Webber & Grinnell Receives Super 60 Award for Fourth Straight Year

NORTHAMPTON — For the fourth year in a row, Webber and Grinnell Insurance received a Super 60 award from the Springfield Regional Chamber.

Webber and Grinnell was recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned businesses in the region. Webber and Grinnell has seen growth as a company this past year by opening an office in Holyoke. The company also contributes to the community on an economic and philanthropic level by supporting a variety of events and organizations, such as Santa’s Trains at Look Park, the Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passages, the Cancer Connection, Friends of the Homeless, and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

“We are so happy to receive another Super 60 award because it acknowledges our growth as a small business serving the Pioneer Valley, but more importantly it recognizes my staff and sales team’s hard work by going above and beyond to provide the absolute best service to our customers,” said Webber & Grinnell President William Grinnell.

This is the 30th year the Springfield Regional Chamber has given Super 60 awards, which were presented by Health New England and sponsored by People’s United Bank, MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board, Wells Fargo Bank, the Republican, 22News, and Zasco Productions.