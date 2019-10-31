The Collins Companies Acquires International Valve and Instrument Corp.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. – The Collins Companies, one of the largest privately owned industrial distributors of pipe, valves, fittings, and engineered specialties serving the Northeast, announced it has acquired International Valve and Instrument Corp. (IVI), headquartered in Springfield.

“The Collins Companies has long been recognized as a large, regional distributor of automated control valves with nine degreed engineers on staff to assist our customers with the specifying, sizing, and selection of their control-valve requirements,” said Brian Tuohey, owner and president of the Collins Companies. “However, with the acquisition of IVI, we will now be able to expand the services that we can offer to the marketplace through the significant capabilities of this great company, which over the last 37 years has built a stellar reputation in the safety-valve-testing and valve-repair market.”

Founded in 1982, IVI is engaged in repairs of all types of valves, hydraulics, and pressure-relief valves.

“Collins has an outstanding reputation, and this merger will provide the additional resources we’ve always needed to grow to the next level,” said Marianne Brodeur, president of IVI. “We’ve always prided ourselves on having the technical expertise that has allowed us to bring a consultative approach to problem solving for the valve industry. Now, combined with Collins’ size and expertise in valve automation, I’m very excited to see both companies get started on this next chapter.”

Added Tuohey, “Marianne Brodeur is a born entrepreneur who had a dream 37 years ago and followed it, and today we are thrilled to have Marianne and her 22 associates join the Collins family.”