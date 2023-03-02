Greenfield Company Rebrands, Expands as NE-XT Technologies

GREENFIELD — Valley Steel Stamp (VSS) was founded in 1971 by William Capshaw with two employees who made steel marking tools for local industries, particularly hand-tool companies. This week, the company, led by his son, Steve Capshaw, announced the launch of its new name, NE-XT Technologies, and a new website designed to define the contemporary capabilities of its team of more than 200 skilled engineers and machinists.

Although the company has rebranded, it continues to focus on the precision machining of complex, close-tolerance components and assemblies for aerospace, defense, and other industrial applications.

“While we’ve been in business for 52 years, we’re just getting started,” said Steve Capshaw, president and CEO. “In 2010, we started investing heavily in new technologies to become a leader in high-production machining capabilities for all industries. We intend to continue a very aggressive growth rate in the years to come — organically and through strategic acquisitions — so the time is right for a rebrand.”

The rebrand goes much deeper than a new name, logo, and website. NE-XT was acquired by Jefferson River Capital in 2022, which allowed it to expand in terms of capabilities and its leadership team. That year, Richard Havighorst joined the team as chief financial officer and Katie Szelewicki as vice president of Human Resources. Capshaw promised that what won’t change is the company’s commitment to precision, quality, and speed.

“What started as a family-owned local business is now expanding internationally. We are ahead of the industry and ready for what customers and investors want ‘next,’” he said. “Our new name acknowledges the fundamental values that have positioned us for success while highlighting how we are expanding with an eye to the future and the next level of customer needs.”

Capshaw stressed that the company’s future will remain deeply rooted in Greenfield. “We are proud to be a local company based in Franklin County. We appreciate the quality of life in Western Massachusetts and are honored to contribute to its economic outlook by providing exceptional career opportunities for local residents.”