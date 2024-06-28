PeoplesBank Again Named to Best Banks in Massachusetts List

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank has again been honored as one of the Best Banks in Massachusetts in the seventh annual America’s Best Banks list from Forbes, and is the only bank headquartered in Western Mass. to make the list. The bank was similarly honored in 2023.

The results were compiled from survey data from more than 26,000 bank customers, as well as online reviews and ratings from 2021 to 2024.

Larger banks and credit unions with branches in 15 or more states — including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase — were excluded. Top regional banks and credit unions — which populate this year’s lists — have learned how to build a loyal customer base despite being smaller and having fewer resources than their larger counterparts with branches spanning the country, and often the world.