Wilbraham & Monson Academy to Host Women in Business Event

WILBRAHAM — The Wilbraham & Monson Academy (WMA) Center for Entrepreneurship, Economics & Finance (CEEF) will host a Women in Business panel on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Students and families who are interested in hearing from WMA alumnae about their experiences in the world of business and finance and want to learn more about WMA’s CEEF program are encouraged to attend.

Attendees will hear from Allie Collins-Anderson ’16, Rayna Ferris ’22, and Madaket “Maddie” Stoltz ’23.

Collins-Anderson is a WMA Cora Pease Chandler Award winner (one of the highest awards given to a graduating senior at the academy). She holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and music from Wellesley College and is a juris doctor candidate at Suffolk University Law School. She serves as a Client Services associate at Kathleen Collins Wealth Management.

Ferris is a student in the Western New England University 3+3 Law dual-degree program. She was a WMA Pieria Prize winner as a senior and was an active member of the academy’s Finance, Entrepreneurship and Business (FEB) Society. She is currently serving as a bank teller at Luso Credit Union while attending WNEU.

Stoltz is attending Babson College and will declare her major in entrepreneurship. She is a student-athlete, participating in women’s track & field, and is a member of the Babson Blank Scholars Program. While at WMA, she was a Global Scholar, the class of 2023 commencement speaker, and the recipient of WMA’s Stephen D. Luckraft Memorial Award. She was also a member of the all-female team that placed second in the high-school division of the 2023 Massachusetts Personal Finance Challenge

The event is free and open to the public and will take place in the Academy’s Mark R. Shenkman Trading Center, located in Mattern Hall on the WMA campus. To learn more and reserve a spot, visit www.wma.us/womeninbiz.