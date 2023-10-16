Ronald McDonald House Partners with Gary Rome Hyundai on Trees of Hope Fundraiser

HOLYOKE — Ronald McDonald House of Springfield announced the third annual Trees of Hope holiday celebration, being held Nov. 4-17 at Gary Rome Hyundai, 150 Whiting Farms Road, Holyoke.

Trees of Hope is a festive fundraising event that supports the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield’s mission to provide the critical link between specialized medical treatment and the children who desperately need it. By providing lodging, meals, and daily essentials for families, Ronald McDonald House of Springfield makes it possible for children from around the state, the country, and the globe to access essential medical care.

This year’s event will feature creative holiday trees, dream gifts, and displays donated by local businesses, individuals, and community organizations. There is no entry fee to view the displays. Each display will be raffled off using an online raffle system that allows people to participate both in person and virtually.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Trees of Hope back to the dealership,” dealership owner Gary Rome said. “Now more than ever, Ronald McDonald House of Springfield is a vital resource for families facing a challenging time. It is my hope that our community will join me in ushering in the holidays by supporting them.”

Michelle D’Amore, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, noted that “we are incredibly grateful to partner with Gary Rome and his team at Gary Rome Hyundai to ensure we continue serving every family that walks through our doors. We owe special thanks to our presenting sponsor, Hyundai Motor America, for their continued support of the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield.”

On Thursday, Nov. 9, a Halfway to Hope reception will be held for sponsors, display donors, and friends of Ronald McDonald House. Center Square Grill, Jackalope Restaurant, Pete’s Sweets, LoopHole Brewing, and Horizon Beverage will donate the evening’s refreshments.

Trees of Hope will also include a Paint & Sip fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m., and a craft fair on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., both hosted at Gary Rome Hyundai. The craft fair is open to the public. The Paint & Sip event is by reservation only. To register, contact Cathy Riley of Gary Rome Hyundai at [email protected] or (413) 536-4328, ext. 1062.

To discuss getting involved as a Trees of Hope sponsor or donor, contact Rosemarie Zello at [email protected] or (413) 794-5683.