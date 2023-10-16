Chamber of Greater Easthampton to Present Professional-development Conference

EASTHAMPTON — “The Future of Work/Humanification in the Age of AI” will be the topic of the Chamber of Greater Easthampton’s ignite 2023 professional-development conference on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15-16 at Abandoned Building Brewery, 142 Pleasant St., Easthampton.

The two-day conference is designed to empower leaders, business owners, professionals, entrepreneurs, employers, and employees with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of work. The conference will emphasis the latest trends and best practices in artificial intelligence (AI) and explore the intersection of AI and the human workforce.

“Technology is continuing to redefine the workplace,” said Moe Belliveau, the chamber’s executive director, “so it is important for the business community to explore how we can collaborate with technology while not losing the core value of humanity in the workplace.”

Over the course of the two days, ignite 2023 attendees will better understand how AI is reshaping industries; discover ways to utilize AI integration to propel sales; learn new approaches to boosting employee satisfaction, engagement, and retention using AI; explore cutting-edge communications tools, techniques, and insights into customer behavior; and identify actionable strategies and tactics for implementation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of AI,” Belliveau said. “Businesses need to understand how to adopt this new technology to compete in the global economy and how to create a culture where employees not only embrace change, but thrive on it.”

The ignite 2023 conference will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will include speakers, interactive workshops, group problem-solving activities, and relationship-building opportunities. Keynote speakers include Lynn Turner, business coach, facilitator, people analyst, and head of Core XP Solutions; Tiffany Espinosa, principal of Teal Executives, an executive-coaching and business-strategy consulting group, as well as executive director of the Professional and Graduate Education division at Mount Holyoke College; and Chris Spafford, founder of Frabul LLC and sales infrastructure development expert.

Registration for the ignite 2023 conference costs $179 for chamber members and $199 for non-member, and includes all conference materials as well as lunch both days. Pre-registration is required, and the deadline for registration is Wednesday, Nov. 8. For more details about the conference and to register, visit www.easthampton.org.