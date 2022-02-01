Young Professional Society to Host Third Thursday Networking Event on Feb. 17

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) will host its signature Third Thursday event series at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in West Springfield on Thursday, Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Presented by event sponsor Canna Provisions, the networking event will support and encourage young professionals to become more involved and invested in their local communities.

February’s Third Thursday event will include a 30-minute ballroom-dance lesson, networking with fellow young professionals, complimentary snacks, samples from Hardwick Vineyard & Winery, and more. Guests do not need a partner or take a lesson to attend.

“Events like this will help retain individuals who are enthusiastic about the future of the community and their personal endeavors,” said YPS President Heather Clark. “YPS is here to exchange ideas, share common interests, and cultivate membership to serve as local leaders of tomorrow. We’re hopeful that our monthly events will make it easier to make meaningful connections that will help local young professionals thrive.”

YPS concentrates its efforts on business and career development, networking, social and cultural involvement, and community activism. Its diverse membership comes from a wide range of professions and backgrounds united by a commitment to make Greater Springfield a better place to work, live, play, and stay.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio is located at 54 Wayside Ave. in West Springfield. Pre-registration is not required, but highly recommended. Registration is free for members and $10 for non-members. Click here to register.