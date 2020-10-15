WNEU School of Law to Present Virtual Discussion on ‘Black Agenda in America Today’

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University (WNEU) School of Law will present a virtual discussion titled “What is the Black Agenda in America Today?” on Thursday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. as part of the Wellen Davison Speaker Series.

Entrepreneur, activist, and author Elaine Brown will be discussing recent events involving policing brutality and the deaths of unarmed black citizens. Western New England University President Robert Johnson will provide the welcome address, and Professor of Law Bridgette Baldwin will serve as moderator.

Brown is executive director for the Michael Lewis Legal Defense Committee, the former minister of information and chairman of the Black Panther Party, and author of A Taste of Power: A Black Woman’s Story and the Condemnation of Little B. She is also the CEO of Oakland & the World Enterprises, a nonprofit organization dedicated to launching and sustaining for-profit businesses for ownership by formerly incarcerated and other people facing extreme barriers to economic survival. Brown attended Temple University, UCLA, Mills College, and Southwestern University School of Law and has lectured at colleges and universities around the world.

The Wellen Davison Seminar is named after former Professor of Mechanical Engineering Wellen Davison, who taught in the College of Engineering for 38 years. In 1989, the university inaugurated the Wellen Davison Seminar in his honor, and it is now an annual professional-development event striving to improve the teaching and learning environment at the university.

This 90-minute event is free and open to the public. To register in advance, click here.