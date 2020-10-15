MassMutual Center, UMass, AIC to Co-host 2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Regional

SPRINGFIELD — The National Collegiate Athletic Assoc. (NCAA) announced that the MassMutual Center, in conjunction with American International College and UMass Amherst, has been selected to host the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Regional, marking the first time the event has been held at the MassMutual Center.

“We are looking forward to partnering with both the University of Massachusetts and American International College as we welcome hockey fans to Western Massachusetts, where we have established a winning tradition,” said Sean Dolan, general manager of the MassMutual Center.

The two-day regional will feature four teams competing in two first-round games, with the winners advancing to the regional final the following day. The winner of the regional final will advance to the 2024 Frozen Four, which will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with American International College and the MassMutual Center for a 2024 regional,” said Ryan Bamford, director of Athletics at UMass Amherst. “We have been privileged to see first-hand the passion that fans in this region have for college hockey, and we are looking forward to playing a part in hosting a first-class event in Springfield during one of the most exciting weekends on the college hockey calendar.”

In addition to Springfield, Providence, R.I. (Dunkin’ Donuts Center), Sioux Falls, S.D. (Denny Sanford PREMIER Center), and Maryland Heights, Mo. (Centene Community Ice Center) were also selected as regional sites in 2024.

“We are thrilled to be awarded the bid for the Division I Ice Hockey Regional with UMass and the MassMutual Center for 2024,” said Jessica Chapin, interim director of Athletics at AIC. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to add to the storied history of hockey in the Springfield, Massachusetts area.”