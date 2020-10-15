OMG Roofing Promotes Adam Cincotta to Vice President

AGAWAM — OMG Roofing Products promoted Adam Cincotta to the position of vice president of the company’s Adhesives and Solar Business unit, one of three business units within OMG Roofing Products. In this role, he is responsible for developing and executing the overall business-unit strategy, including product and market development, as well as managing the business unit’s profit and loss. He reports to Peter Coyne, senior vice president and general manager of OMG Roofing Products.

Cincotta joined OMG Roofing Products in 2014 as a product manager for the OlyBond Adhesives product line. Most recently, he was director of the Adhesives and Solar Business unit. Under his leadership, the business unit has experienced strong growth driven by several successful new products for which he was responsible, including OlyBond500 Canisters, PaceCarts, and the PowerGrip solar-mount portfolio.

“Adam was selected for, and completed, the Steel Partners Cohort Program, a corporate leadership-development initiative in 2018. He is a strong contributor to OMG’s continued growth and success,” Coyne said. “We are very confident in Adam’s ability to continue to develop new opportunities for the company, and we are grateful he is part of our management team.”

Prior to joining OMG, Cincotta served in product-management and marketing roles at Newell Rubbermaid, ITW, and Danaher. He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied economics and management from Cornell University, and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts.