Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.easthamptonchamber.org

(413) 527-9414

• Aug. 9: “Find Your Strength – Know Your Power,” 9:30 a.m., hosted by Williston Northampton School, Reed Campus Center, Dodge Room. Are you curious why you make certain decisions? Do you wonder why some things are naturally easy for you? Would you like to become more productive in your daily life? Gain an increased self-awareness of your unique strengths and find your natural talents and how to turn them into strengths. Learn how your strengths can enhance your ability to achieve your personal and work-life goals. Register at easthamptonchamber.org or call (413) 527-9414.

GREATER HOLYOKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.holyokechamber.com

(413) 534-3376

• Aug. 9: StrengthsFinder, 8-9:30 a.m., at the Reed Campus Center — the Dodge Room —at Williston Northampton School, 19 Payson Ave., Easthampton. Sponsored by Tandem Bagel and Williston Northampton. Become aware of the natural ways you think, feel, and behave through this StengthsFinder assessment test. Millions of individuals around the world have taken this test. The cost is $25 and includes a light breakfast. Sign up online at holyokechamber.com/events.

• Aug. 16: Chamber After Hours, 5-7 p.m., at Fiesta Café, 305 Main St., Holyoke. Sponsored by bankESB. Business networking event on the patio. Food, networking, and 50/50 raffle. Cost: $10 for members, $15 for non-member guests. Sign up online at holyokechamber.com/events.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.explorenorthampton.com

(413) 584-1900

• Sept. 13: Arrive@5, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Family Legacy Partners, 48 Round Hill Road, Suite 2, Northampton. Co-host: CheckWriters Payroll. Sponsored by Northeast Solar, Finck & Perras Insurance Agency Inc., and Coldwell Banker Upton-Massamont Realtors. Cost: $10 for members.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.westfieldbiz.org

(413) 568-1618

• Aug. 14: Network on the Deck, 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Papp’s Bar & Grill, 110 Airport Road, Westfield. Join us for an After 5 event. Bring your business cards and make connections. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a 50/50 raffle to benefit three chamber scholarships. Enjoy an August night on the Papp’s observation deck. Post-it notes will be provided so chamber members can make suggestions and comments as to what they’d like to see, do, or change, so come with ideas. Cost: free to chamber members, $10 general admission (cash or credit paid at the door). Visit www.westfieldbiz.org to register for this event, or call the chamber office at (413) 568-1618.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.ourwrc.com

(413) 426-3880

• Aug. 14: Annual Golf Tournament, hosted by Crestview Country Club, 281 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam. A portion of the proceeds benefit the scholarship and business grants offered through the 501(c)(3) foundation. Register or sign up for sponsorships at www.ourwrc.com.

• Sept. 13: September Breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., hosted by Chez Josef in Agawam. The event will bring members and non-members together for a morning of breakfast, debate, and town updates. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local business people over breakfast and listen to the Agawam mayoral candidates discuss their views and ideas on how they plan to stimulate local business success. The moderator for this event will be Robert MacDonald of Work Opportunity Center in Agawam. Questions from the public and businesses can be submitted to info@westoftheriverchamber.com. In addition, West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt will be on hand to discuss business-development plans for his community. Event sponsors include United Bank and bankESB. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Tickets cost $35 for members and $45 for non-members. To register or sponsor this event, visit www.westoftheriverchamber.com.