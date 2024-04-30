BusinessWest Announces 40 Under Forty Class of 2024

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest, the Business Journal of Western Mass., recently unveiled its 40 Under Forty class of 2024, the 18th compilation of rising stars in the regional business community.

The class of 2024, its diversity, and its individual and collective accomplishments will be celebrated at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on Thursday, June 20 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Also during the program, the winner of the annual Alumni Achievement Award, created in 2015 to recognize the 40 Under Forty honoree who has most impressively built upon his or her track record of success in business and in service to the community, will be announced.

About 110 unique nominations were received for this year’s class, with entries scored by a panel of five judges who weighed everything from career accomplishments to involvement in the community. Those with the 40 highest scores made the list.

Members of the class of 2024 represent virtually every sector of the economy. While many are professionals working for area companies large and small, several members of this class are true entrepreneurs, launching their own business or nonprofit agency.

Profiles of each winner can be read in the April 29 issue or at businesswest.com/40-under-forty/40underforty. The members of the 40 Under Forty class of 2024 are:

Shirley Arriaga, State Representative, 8th Hampden District

Lev BenEzra, Executive Director, Amherst Survival Center

Kara Bombard, Marketing Manager, Performance Foodservice

Dalila Cardona, Chief Operating Officer, YWCA of Western Massachusetts

Sean Dolan, General Manager, MassMutual Center

Nikai Fondon, Founder and Host, She Did That! Podcast

Chris Freeman, Executive Director, the Parlor Room Collective

Shannon Glenn, Academic Coordinator, Gateway to College at Holyoke Community College

Scott Gomes-Ganhao, Vice President, Regional Manager, PeoplesBank

Chrismery Gonzalez, Head of the Office of Health and Racial Equity, City of Springfield

Joesiah Gonzalez, Chief Philanthropy & Communications Officer, Home City Development

Stephen Holstrom, Partner, Bulkley Richardson

Nicole Kerrigan, Vice President, V&F Auto Inc.

Mariah Kurtz, Owner, Kurtz Consulting

Juan Latorre III, Principal Radio Frequency Engineer, Verizon

Joe Lepper, Senior Community Responsibility Consultant, MassMutual

Joshua Lively, President, Lively Builders Inc.

Kenny Lumpkin, Owner, Dewey’s Jazz Lounge and All American Bar, Grill & Patio

Tiffany Cutting Madru, Founder, Analytics Labs

Tim McCarthy, Executive Director, Craig’s Doors

Chelsea McGrath, Director of Operations and Finance, Revitalize Community Development Corp.

Jennifer McGrath, Director of Philanthropy and Community Engagement, MGM Springfield

Natalie Mercado, CEO, Sweetera & Co.

Ally Montemagni, Social Media Manager, Baystate Health

Payton North, Executive Editor, Reminder Publishing

Kate O’Brien-Scott, Chief of Staff and General Counsel, Town of West Springfield

Yhidda Ocasio, Director of Youth, Violence Prevention, and Court Support Programs, YWCA of Western Massachusetts

Paulette Piñero, CEO, Unstoppable Latina LLC

Shavon Prophet, Founder and Principal, BroadLeaf Advisors

Jenna Rahkonen, President, Iron-Lift LLC

Mischa Roy, Owner, Spill the Tea Sis

Tiffany Rufino, Youth Mental Health Coalition Manager, Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts

Media Sehatzadeh, Chief Dam Safety Engineer, FirstLight

Jennifer Sharrow, Associate Attorney, Bacon Wilson, P.C.

Laura Shaw, Tax Collector, City of Holyoke

Kayla Sheridan, Marketing Director, TommyCar Auto Group

Stephanie Slysz, Human Resources Manager, RepresentUs

Jordana Starr, President, Western Mass Rabbit Rescue

Vilenti Tulloch, CEO, Academic Leadership Assoc.

Jen Walts, Owner, Wind & Water Doula Care

40 Under Forty is presented by PeoplesBank and sponsored by Live Nation, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health, and Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. The Alumni Achievement Award is presented by Health New England.

The 40 Under Forty Gala, on June 20 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, will begin at 5 p.m. with networking and opportunities to meet this year’s honorees. There will be entertainment, butlered hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner, and more networking opportunities.

Tickets to this sellout event cost $125 each, with reserved tables of 10 available. For more event details and to reserve tickets, visit businesswest.com/40-under-forty/40underforty.