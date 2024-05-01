Real Pickles Wins Good Food Award

GREENFIELD — Real Pickles, a worker cooperative based in Greenfield, has won a Good Food Award for its organic sauerkraut. The winners were announced on April 29 at the historic Portland Center Stage at the Armory in Portland, Oregon. Real Pickles co-op members Kristin Howard and Katie Korby received the award at the ceremony celebrating 218 of America’s best food crafters.

In operation since 2001, Real Pickles produces organic, fermented vegetables, including sauerkraut, kimchi, dill pickles, and other traditional pickled foods. The co-op buys more than 450,000 pounds of certified organic produce each year, exclusively from Northeast family farms. The organic green cabbage used in the winning recipe was grown by area farms, including Atlas Farm in South Deerfield and Harlow Farm in Westminster, Vt.

“We’re so proud to receive this award,” said Howard, general manager of Real Pickles. “Producing food that is both delicious and grown in our region is at the core of Real Pickles’ mission, and we’re honored to be recognized by the Good Food Foundation alongside producers nationwide who have similar values.”

Other winners from New England include Stoneman Brewery in Colrain, Tavernier Chocolates in Brattleboro, Vt., and Champlain Orchards in Shoreham, Vt.

The winners rose to the top in a tasting of 1,650 entries, then passed a rigorous vetting to confirm they meet Good Food Awards standards regarding ingredient sourcing and environmentally sound agricultural practices. In addition to purchasing from Northeast organic farms and distributing its products only within the Northeast region, Real Pickles’ commitment to sustainability includes operating out of an energy-efficient, solar-powered facility.

Real Pickles products are sold at more than 700 retail outlets in the Northeast, including Green Fields Market and River Valley Co-op in Massachusetts, Kimberton Whole Foods stores in Pennsylvania, Westerly Natural Market in New York, Whole Foods Market locations, and area farmstands and restaurants.