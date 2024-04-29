UMass Food Science Ice-cream Product Development Competition Slated for May 7

AMHERST — UMass Amherst’s Department of Food Science and Herrell’s Ice Cream announced that this year’s annual Ice Cream Product Development Competition will be held on Tuesday, May 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Furcolo Hall, Room 125 at 813 North Pleasant St., Amherst.

“The first 100 students to arrive will have the opportunity to try each and every flavor and vote for the People’s Choice Award,” said Charmaine Koo, instructor for the class. This year, the class is divided into four teams, all of which have been testing and experimenting with flavors, textures, and ingredients of all kinds.

The judging will be done by Herrell’s Ice Cream President and CEO Judy Herrell, and two of her management staff members. The criteria for judging includes texture, overrun, sustainability, olfactory, and taste. “This year’s teams have come up with unique and exciting ice-cream ideas. Some I don’t think have ever been tried before,” Herrell said. “It will be a fun event full of new ideas in ice-cream development.”

The final winning flavors will be announced at the end of the presentations. Winning flavors will be made by Herrell’s Ice Cream on a rotating basis.

“What a great way to learn about food science,” Herrell said. “It makes me want to go back to school again to UMass, where I received my master’s degree. What an imaginative way to learn.”