Liberty Bank Donates $5,000 to Square One

SPRINGFIELD — Square One’s school-age childcare program received a $5,000 boost from Liberty Bank this week.

The funds will be used to enhance the experiences of Square One’s children, kindergarten through grade 5, who attend after-school and summer programming. Enhancements will include a partnership with Mass Audubon and educational and recreational field trips.

“Liberty Bank is excited to partner with Square One to deliver childcare and enrichment programs for children while offering the convenience and flexibility working parents need,” said David Glidden, Liberty Bank president and CEO and Liberty Bank Foundation president.

“Exposure to engaged learning opportunities and fun recreational experiences in a community-based setting is key to further advancing our future leaders. The enrichment activities Square One provides are important for enhancing students’ quality of life when school is out and giving them the skills they need to grow into successful adults. This partnership could not align better with our promise to ‘be community kind’ and to invest in local programs.”

Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communication for Square One, added that “experiential learning is a key component of our curriculums and our mission to position all children for long-term success. We are so grateful to our friends at Liberty Bank for supporting us in this important work and very excited for the new experiences that our children will enjoy with this wonderful gift.”