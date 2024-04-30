Veera Patel Wins Zonta Club’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award

BELCHERTOWN — Dana Burton, scholarship chair for the Zonta Club of Quaboag Valley, announced that Veera Patel is this year’s Young Women in Public Affairs scholarship recipient.

Patel is a senior at Minnechaug Regional High School. She is president of the National Honor Society, plays on the girls’ varsity volleyball team, and is involved with Student Council, Key Club, International Club, and World Care Club. She also enjoys volunteering at community organizations and working with and mentoring youth in sports and social skill building.

Zonta’s mission is to build a better world for women and girls through service and advocacy. When asked about her thoughts on this mission, Patel noted that, while she is proud of her Indian culture and background, she is aware that the role of women in many Indian societies is secondary. “Through my leadership efforts here in America, my ambition is to inspire other females, not only Indian, to learn how to stand up for themselves and know their value.”

Looking forward, Patel would like to pursue the fields of business finance and law at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

The Young Women in Public Affairs Award recognizes young women, ages 16-19, for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life. As an awardee, Patel will be presented with a certificate of accomplishment and a check for $1,000 to use toward college expenses. She is also eligible to compete for the Zonta District 1 and Zonta International award of $5,000.